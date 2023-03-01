All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
On the hunt for a hardworking and affordable moisturiser? Below are 11 of our favourite formulas…
Whether you’ve got dry, oily, blemish-prone or dehydrated skin – every skin type can benefit from a great moisturiser. The final step in your evening routine, a hardworking moisturiser acts as the backbone to your skincare routine. Not only that, but the best moisturisers can help to lock in the rest of your skincare while simultaneously hydrating and protecting the delicate skin barrier.
But a truly effective moisturiser needn’t be expensive. In fact, some of the very best moisturisers are available for under £20.
Look for ingredients like ceramides, that work to rebuild the skin barrier; humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help to boost hydration levels; and occlusives, such as squalene, that help prevent water loss from the surface of the skin.
If you’re unsure of where to start, worry not. We’ve rounded up our pick of the 11 best moisturisers that will help to nourish and lock moisture into your skin – all while being pleasingly affordable. Happy shopping.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides
Bolstered with phytoceramides (which are simply plant-derived ceramides), The Ordinary’s latest iteration has a much richer formulation than its bestselling original, The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. Perfect for those looking for a nourishing and luxurious-feeling moisturiser, it’s also packed with urea, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and amino acids to help strengthen your skin barrier and soothing sensitivity.
Shop The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides, £20
Weleda Skin Food
A favourite among editors and experts alike, this desert island beauty saviour shields skin like no other. Made from a thick base of oils, beeswax and plant extracts – it works best for those with very dry skin, leaving your complexion instantly soothed and seriously glowy.
Embryolisse Cicalisse SOS Restorative Cream
Formulated with 3% acetoxamic acid to help strengthen and repair the skin, aloe vera to soothe irritation and hyaluronic acid to replenish hydration, this silky lotion melts quickly into skin to restore and revitalise. Perfect for more sensitive skin types, it’s even gentle enough to be used on children.
Shop Embryolisse Cicalisse SOS Restorative Cream at Lookfantastic, £9.99
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturising Lotion with Ceramides
This no-frills moisturiser ticks all the boxes. It’s packed with ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide to ensure your skin barrier is kept in tip-top shape while helping ward off irritation, sensitivity and eczema.
Shop CeraVe PM Facial Moisturising Lotion with Ceramides at Cult Beauty, £13
The Inkey List Peptide Moisturiser
Formulated with a blend of peptides, this fast-absorbing moisturiser helps to support skin’s natural proteins, rebalancing skin while hydrating and boosting collagen production. Perfect for use before make-up, it leaves your complexion with a soft-focus, luminous finish.
Shop The Inkey List Peptide Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £15.99
Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
If you suffer from a dry and tight-feeling complexion, your skin will relish this ultra-comforting moisturiser. It’s packed with a complex of five ceramides, hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts that help to support the skin barrier and cloak your complexion in instant hydration.
Versed Dew Point Moisturising Gel Cream
A great option for those who don’t like to feel a residue on the skin or are worried about breakouts, this lightweight moisturiser has a gel-like texture to help it instantly sink into the skin. It’s formulated with hydrating aloe leaf and antioxidants which help to soothe skin and quiet inflammation.
Shop Versed Dew Point Moisturising Gel Cream at Cult Beauty, £13.50
Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream
This cooling moisturiser feels amazing on the skin – waking up your complexion with its nourishing blend of ceramides, niacinamide and green tea. The texture is light enough to sink in quickly while still feeling like a substantial hit of hydration on the skin.
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream
Another great option for those with reactive, blemish-prone skin, this K-beauty skin soother is packed with peptides and hyaluronic acid. The lightweight, whipped gel helps to balance oil production while supporting the microbiome with long-lasting hydration. The result? Plump, bouncy and healthy-looking skin.
Shop Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream at Cult Beauty, £19
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm
This ultra-nourishing balm is perfect for those suffering from winter-ravaged skin. Use on chapped and cracked skin, eczema flare-ups or irritated skin to soothe and nourish. In fact, you can even use it as a 20-minute mask, before tissuing off any excess.
Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm at Lookfantastic, £15
Milk Makeup Mini Vegan Milk Moisturiser
This mega moisturiser is rich without feeling heavy. The formula is packed with squalane which helps to regulate oil levels making it an especially great option for oily skin types.
Shop Milk Makeup Mini Vegan Milk Moisturiser at Space NK, £19
Main image: Stylist Loves; courtesy of brands