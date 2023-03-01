Whether you’ve got dry, oily, blemish-prone or dehydrated skin – every skin type can benefit from a great moisturiser. The final step in your evening routine, a hardworking moisturiser acts as the backbone to your skincare routine. Not only that, but the best moisturisers can help to lock in the rest of your skincare while simultaneously hydrating and protecting the delicate skin barrier.

But a truly effective moisturiser needn’t be expensive. In fact, some of the very best moisturisers are available for under £20.