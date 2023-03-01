best moisturisers under 20

11 hardworking and affordable moisturisers that are expert-approved

On the hunt for a hardworking and affordable moisturiser? Below are 11 of our favourite formulas…

Whether you’ve got dry, oily, blemish-prone or dehydrated skin – every skin type can benefit from a great moisturiser. The final step in your evening routine, a hardworking moisturiser acts as the backbone to your skincare routine. Not only that, but the best moisturisers can help to lock in the rest of your skincare while simultaneously hydrating and protecting the delicate skin barrier.

But a truly effective moisturiser needn’t be expensive. In fact, some of the very best moisturisers are available for under £20.

Look for ingredients like ceramides, that work to rebuild the skin barrier; humectants like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help to boost hydration levels; and occlusives, such as squalene, that help prevent water loss from the surface of the skin.

If you’re unsure of where to start, worry not. We’ve rounded up our pick of the 11 best moisturisers that will help to nourish and lock moisture into your skin – all while being pleasingly affordable. Happy shopping. 

  • The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides

    best-moisturiser-the-ordinary

    Bolstered with phytoceramides (which are simply plant-derived ceramides), The Ordinary’s latest iteration has a much richer formulation than its bestselling original, The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. Perfect for those looking for a nourishing and luxurious-feeling moisturiser, it’s also packed with urea, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and amino acids to help strengthen your skin barrier and soothing sensitivity. 

    Shop The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + PhytoCeramides, £20

  • Weleda Skin Food

    best-moisturiser-weleda

    A favourite among editors and experts alike, this desert island beauty saviour shields skin like no other. Made from a thick base of oils, beeswax and plant extracts – it works best for those with very dry skin, leaving your complexion instantly soothed and seriously glowy.

    Shop Weleda Skin Food at Boots, £14.95

  • Embryolisse Cicalisse SOS Restorative Cream

    best-moisturiser-embrollyse

    Formulated with 3% acetoxamic acid to help strengthen and repair the skin, aloe vera to soothe irritation and hyaluronic acid to replenish hydration, this silky lotion melts quickly into skin to restore and revitalise. Perfect for more sensitive skin types, it’s even gentle enough to be used on children. 

    Shop Embryolisse Cicalisse SOS Restorative Cream at Lookfantastic, £9.99

  • CeraVe PM Facial Moisturising Lotion with Ceramides

    best-moisturiser-embrollyse

    This no-frills moisturiser ticks all the boxes. It’s packed with ceramides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming niacinamide to ensure your skin barrier is kept in tip-top shape while helping ward off irritation, sensitivity and eczema.

    Shop CeraVe PM Facial Moisturising Lotion with Ceramides at Cult Beauty, £13

  • The Inkey List Peptide Moisturiser

    best-moisturiser-inkey-list

    Formulated with a blend of peptides, this fast-absorbing moisturiser helps to support skin’s natural proteins, rebalancing skin while hydrating and boosting collagen production. Perfect for use before make-up, it leaves your complexion with a soft-focus, luminous finish. 

    Shop The Inkey List Peptide Moisturiser at Cult Beauty, £15.99

  • Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream

    best-moisturiser-drjart

    If you suffer from a dry and tight-feeling complexion, your skin will relish this ultra-comforting moisturiser. It’s packed with a complex of five ceramides, hyaluronic acid and botanical extracts that help to support the skin barrier and cloak your complexion in instant hydration. 

    Shop Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream at Cult Beauty, £13

  • Versed Dew Point Moisturising Gel Cream

    best-moisturiser-versed

    A great option for those who don’t like to feel a residue on the skin or are worried about breakouts, this lightweight moisturiser has a gel-like texture to help it instantly sink into the skin. It’s formulated with hydrating aloe leaf and antioxidants which help to soothe skin and quiet inflammation.

    Shop Versed Dew Point Moisturising Gel Cream at Cult Beauty, £13.50

  • Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream

    best-moisturiser-byoma

    This cooling moisturiser feels amazing on the skin – waking up your complexion with its nourishing blend of ceramides, niacinamide and green tea. The texture is light enough to sink in quickly while still feeling like a substantial hit of hydration on the skin. 

    Shop Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream at Cult Beauty, £11.99

