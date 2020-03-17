Here, the Stylist beauty team share the high street products they find themselves reaching for time and time again…

Exciting, new and innovative beauty launches drop on the Stylist beauty desk multiple times a day. While some of these products can be eye-wateringly expensive, on the beauty team we often find ourselves favouring the affordable options. Here, we run through the one high street item that we’ve trialled, tested and hailed as our affordable desert island pick. From the SPF that sits seamlessly under make-up to the mascara that lengthens lashes in one quick swoop, scroll down for our high street must-haves.

Shannon Peter, beauty director

“& Other Stories does the best eyeshadow palettes on the high street: fact. The colour combinations are so considered so there’s never a dud shade that you’ll never use, and you’ll also always find a really surprising, unusual colour or two thrown in for good measure. Right now, I’m using the Bossa Nova Mood Eye Colour Palette, £17 on repeat — some days I just swish a little of the bronze shade over my eyelids, but I’ve also been enjoying painting on a graphic liner in bright cobalt blue. It’s a brilliant one for taking on holiday.”

Lucy Partington, beauty editor

“This little bottle of joy - Garnier Ambre Solaire Ultra-Light Sensitive Face Fluid SPF50+, £7, - is my current SPF obsession. I’ve almost used all of mine up and I’m actually a little bit gutted; my list of reasons why goes something like this: it’s a super lightweight formula that’s easy to apply. It absorbs quickly without being greasy or oily, plus it works really well as a foundation primer. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, too, which helps hydrate skin and it’s free of fragrance meaning it’s suitable for anybody with sensitive skin. I honestly think it’s one of the most impressive and affordable SPFs that I’ve come across in my eight years as a beauty journalist. I highly, highly recommend it.”

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer

“When it comes to mascaras, I’ve never believed you need to spend a lot. I don’t know what it is, but I always find affordable mascaras perform better, last longer and don’t smudge. Despite this acknowledgement, I was never completely committed to just one formula - until I found Essence’s What The Fake! Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara, £3.49. After sweeping it through my lashes just a couple of times, they instantly look a lot longer and defined. Plus, my lashes are naturally straight but this formula swoops them up into the perfect curl and keeps them there all day long. Try and it you’ll be as obsessed as I am.”

Kiran Meeda, beauty assistant

“I’m a toner fiend. I never miss this step in my skincare routine – and if I do, my skin really does look and feel lacklustre. Boots’ Fragrance Free Facial Toner, £1.50, provides the right amount of moisture that absorbs really quickly into my skin, but also makes my pores look and feel cleaner, smaller and tighter. Trust me, there really is nothing like the feeling of cleansed skin after wearing a full face of make-up all day. Not only does it refresh my face in the evening, but it’s a gentle and hypoallergenic liquid that I wear everyday to soothe my skin under make-up, too. Thanks to how affordable this is, you’ll usually find me in the skincare aisle bulk-buying this toner.”

