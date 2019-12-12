If you haven’t yet heard of Janet’s List, then it needed to be on your radar like, yesterday. The online hub serves to connect businesswomen of colour across beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, with a curated edit of the best products and services available to shop.

Founded by ex-barrister Janet Oganah, it’s an intersection of female empowerment, intersectionality and business, where the issues women of colour face are addressed and tackled by providing valuable skills and a community to learn from.