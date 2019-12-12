Janet’s List: why you need to visit this black-owned concept store this month
- Ava Welsing-Kitcher
A one-stop destination for beauty, wellness, fashion and lifestyle with inspiring panel talks, all-inclusive yoga and a masterclass by Pat McGrath’s artistry manager… and all while empowering businesswomen of colour. Janet’s List is a must-visit.
If you haven’t yet heard of Janet’s List, then it needed to be on your radar like, yesterday. The online hub serves to connect businesswomen of colour across beauty, fashion, and lifestyle, with a curated edit of the best products and services available to shop.
Founded by ex-barrister Janet Oganah, it’s an intersection of female empowerment, intersectionality and business, where the issues women of colour face are addressed and tackled by providing valuable skills and a community to learn from.
Janet’s List exists mostly online, but had a debut concept store in Shoreditch this time last year and one in Amsterdam this year to honour Black History Month. So many flooded to engage in workshops, panel discussions, and to shop artisanal products created by inspiring businesswomen, many of which were only available online.
This year’s offering hit the ground running at the start of December, and will keep its doors open until the 22nd. Already, there have been masterclasses (we missed out on one by Adeola Agboyega, national education and artistry manager for Pat McGrath), life drawing by Line and Honey, and there’s still all-inclusive yoga and a self-care talk to snatch up tickets for.
Visitors can browse an amazing range of brilliant products from 23 brands, such as Sheer Chemistry, the revolutionary skin-coloured tights in all shades that The Kingdom gospel choir wore to the Royal Wedding. Also on offer is Hannah Pratt Clothing, with its iconic Plantain and Jollof hoodies and t-shirts, and heritage beauty products from brands like Equi Botanics – a solid favourite amongst the Stylist beauty team.
If you’re after some Christmas gift inspiration, want to empower black- and brown-owned businesses, or are seeking some soul-warming, then head down to the Janet’s List concept store in Islington before December 22nd.
Janet’s List is open from 11am-7pm Monday-Sunday until December 22nd (when doors close at 2pm) at 41 Cross St, Islington. Book tickets for upcoming events here.
