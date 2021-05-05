The best afro hair salons in the UK

While it may not always be everything, a good hair day can really make all the difference. But for women with afro hair, finding a hair salon that can give us that can be a struggle. These are the top salons with a loyal (and sometimes famous) client base across the UK.
Despite there being a hair salon on almost every high street, finding one that not only caters to afro hair but really understands its needs is not easy.
Black women on average spend six times more on their hair care than white women and we are clearly more than ready and willing to spend money on ensuring our hair looks the best it can – especially when it means supporting Black-owned hair brands. However, finding a good quality hair salon that will allow us to have fun with and enjoy our hair is something many Black women have yet to experience. It can feel like a moment of celebration when you find a salon that knows how to work with your hair and make it looks its best.
With so many different options possible with afro hair, different salons may specialise in different areas, including nurturing natural hair in all its glory.
Carry on for some of Stylist’s favourite hair salons which will make you excited to experiment with your hair.
Hair Lounge
This multi award-winning salon is run by Charlotte Mensah, who has been awarded Afro Hairdresser Of The Year three times – so she is an expert in afro hair care and maintenance. Charlotte even has her own styling range, including her famous Manketti hair oil which nourishes and conditions curls.
347 Portobello Rd, London W10 5SA; charlottemensah.com
C-Suite Hair & Beauty Salon
With a 34-option long braids list (from spider box braids to those bum-length ones Beyonce wore in Lemonade) and extensive services for colouring, wigs, weaves and natural hair, C-Suite is the ultimate destination for, well, everything.
190 Trafalgar Road, London SE10 9TZ; c-suitelounge.com
Junior Green
The award-winning stylists at Junior Green are skilled at afro hair cutting, styling, colouring and treatments, and have also won awards for their bridal hairstyles. They create a number of innovative hairstyles for natural, permed and relaxed hair.
55 Kensington Church St, Kensington, London W8 4BA; juniorgreen.com
Freedom Edge
This salon offers colouring and treatment services that have been created with the different types of afro hair texture in mind. They also offer the DevaCut, which is the genius way of cutting curls when dry to see where they fall naturally, allowing the perfect shape to be created.
256 Dudley Road, Birmingham B18 4HN; freedomedge.co.uk
Mimi et Mina
With a focus on exceptional customer service, Mimi et Mina care about helping women express their individuality by creating bespoke hairstyles. They are great for cuts and blow dries, and are experts at colouring hair while maintaining healthy curls.
16 Needham Rd, London W11 2RP; minietmina.com
Glam Gorgeous
This is the ideal place for weaves and braiding, the salon focuses on creating natural looking weaves with a variety of options available, and they offer multiple braid styles from Sengalese twists to crochet braids. They also have mobile services so are flexible to meet you wherever you are.
290 Barlow Rd, Manchester M19 3JB; glamgorgeoushairandbeauty.com
Ruth Codinha
Ruth has been styling afro and multicultural hair for over 20 years, so you know you are in good hands. She is great for cuts, colouring, extensions and relaxing.
6 Central Station, Forth St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3NZ; hairbyruthcodinha.co.uk
Chop-Chop
Chop-Chop offer quality haircare without a high price tag, and stylists are specially trained to work with a wide variety of different hair types including afro hair. Their services include cutting, styling, and braiding, and head stylist Sherman Hawthorne is an expert in cutting and styling afro textured hair.
362 Old St, London EC1V 9LT; chopchoplondon.com
Beauty Splendour
Founder Promise Okoye wants her clients to love their hair, and Beauty Splendour a KM Hair Extension certified salon will help you do that. They are known for their high quality braids and hair extensions in a variety of styles.
65 Belvidere Ave, Glasgow G31 4PA; beautysplendour.com
Cococheno
This unisex salon is truly inclusive for everyone, they care and style hair of all types and textures including afro hair. Not only are they known for their keratin treatments, colouring, and relaxing, but they also teach clients how to care for and maintain their style while at home.
17 Nelson Street, Bristol, BS1 2LA; cococheno.co.uk
Estate Salon
Founder Ify Oweka is passionate about making sure the customer gets what they want and offers a range of options for afro hair. This salon is great for extensions, weaves and natural styling options that keeps hair looking its best.
267b Leith walk, Edinburgh, EH6 8PD; estatesalon.co.uk
Main image: Charlotte Mensah