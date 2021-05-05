The best afro hair salons in the UK

Despite there being a hair salon on almost every high street, finding one that not only caters to afro hair but really understands its needs is not easy.

Black women on average spend six times more on their hair care than white women and we are clearly more than ready and willing to spend money on ensuring our hair looks the best it can – especially when it means supporting Black-owned hair brands. However, finding a good quality hair salon that will allow us to have fun with and enjoy our hair is something many Black women have yet to experience. It can feel like a moment of celebration when you find a salon that knows how to work with your hair and make it looks its best.

With so many different options possible with afro hair, different salons may specialise in different areas, including nurturing natural hair in all its glory.