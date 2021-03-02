It might have happened to you before. You’ve watched an American YouTuber run through a beauty tutorial and subsequently, rushed to place a huge order. Except, half of the products aren’t available in the UK. Well, unless you’re willing to pay extortionate shipping and custom fees.

Instead, we had to rely on trips to the States for beauty pilgrimages to Sephora, Ulta, CVS and Target, where we could get our hands on products that weren’t available back home. Thankfully, over the years, many American brands have finally arrived on our shores and are easily available to purchase from retailers like Cult Beauty, Feelunique, Boots and Space.NK.