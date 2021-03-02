Popular US beauty brands that are available in the UK

Posted by for Beauty

Ever made the pilgrimage to a Sephora or CVS to get your hands on beauty products that weren’t available back home? Us too. But now, more and more American beauty brands have made their way across the pond. Here, we round up the best ones.

It might have happened to you before. You’ve watched an American YouTuber run through a beauty tutorial and subsequently, rushed to place a huge order. Except, half of the products aren’t available in the UK. Well, unless you’re willing to pay extortionate shipping and custom fees.

Instead, we had to rely on trips to the States for beauty pilgrimages to Sephora, Ulta, CVS and Target, where we could get our hands on products that weren’t available back home. Thankfully, over the years, many American brands have finally arrived on our shores and are easily available to purchase from retailers like Cult Beauty, Feelunique, Boots and Space.NK.

While there’s still a long list of US brands we’re waiting to jump across the pond for (ColourPop Cosmetics and Melt Cosmetics, we’re looking at you), more and more are launching in the UK every month.

Here, we round up our favourite US beauty brands that you can shop in the UK.

You may also like

5 cult products our beauty editor bought while make-up shopping in America

Best American brands that are available in the UK

  • Danessa Myricks

    Danessa Myricks Vision Flush
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Danessa Myricks Vision Flush

    Starting as a self-taught make-up artist, Danessa Myricks broke into the industry and has worked with numerous celebrities and brands. But after feeling like make-up still wasn’t fully inclusive, she decided to create her own eponymous cosmetics brand and make products that were available to everyone, no matter your race, age, gender or personal style.

    We recommend: Danessa Myricks Vision Flush, £18. Available in eight shades, this liquid pigment can be used on eyes, lips and skin for a gorgeous flush of colour.

    Shop Danessa Myricks Vision Flush at Cult Beauty, £18

    buy now

  • Supergoop!

    Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF30
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF30

    When Holly Thaggard’s friend was diagnosed with skin cancer, she began learning all she could about sun damage. While researching, she looked at some of the reasons why people don’t wear sunscreen everyday, from formulas to convenience. Thaggard used this insight to create formulas customers would actually enjoy using and from there, Supergoop! was born.

    We recommend: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30, £30. Lightweight, non-greasy and completely invisible; this sunscreen ticks all the boxes you could want in sun protection.

    Shop Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 30 at Cult Beauty, £30

    buy now

  • Bread Beauty Supply

    Bread Beauty Supply hair-mask: creamy deep conditioner
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Bread Beauty Supply hair-mask: creamy deep conditioner

    Bread Beauty Supply aims to simplify your approach to hair care. Created specifically for curly hair types from type three to type four, its products follow a four-step process for wash day: wash, mask, oil, have time to do whatever you want.

    We recommend: Bread Beauty Supply hair-mask: creamy deep conditioner, £26. Packed full of hydration, this deep conditioner contains Kakadu plum oil, which is known for its high concentration of vitamin C, as well as borage oil. Leave it on for five to 10 minutes for hydrated, happy hair.

    Shop Bread Beauty Supply hair-mask: creamy deep conditioner at Cult Beauty, £26

    buy now

  • Boy Smells

    Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle

    What started as experimental candle-making in a Los Angeles kitchen has led to one of the biggest candle brands around right now. Founded by partners Matthew Herman and David Kien, the pair create gorgeous scents that fit into your daily rituals that are then hand-poured into reusable glass vessels.

    We recommend: Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle, £36. A brand bestseller, Kush pays homage to the cannabis flower. It contains notes of cannabis, suede, white musk, tulip and amber for a scent that’s warm yet fresh.

    Shop Boy Smells Kush Scented Candle at Space.NK, £36

    buy now

  • Uoma

    Uoma Beauty Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Uoma Beauty Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner

    After more than a decade working in the beauty industry, entrepreneur Sharon Chuter wanted to create a brand that catered to everybody, particularly Black women. Uoma (pronounced uh-mah) pays homage to Chuter’s heritage and her African culture is celebrated throughout the brand.

    We recommend: Uoma Beauty Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner, £16. This ultra-black eyeliner delivers a long-lasting formula that is a dream to apply. The pen-like applicator glides against skin and the pointed tip makes eyeliner flicks easier than ever.

    Shop Uoma Beauty Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner in Blackety Black Y’All at lookfantastic, £16

    buy now

  • Kristen Ess Hair

    Kristin Ess Hair Dry Finish Working Texture Spray
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Kristin Ess Hair Dry Finish Working Texture Spray

    You may have come across celebrity hairstylist Kristen Ess on Instagram before. The magic hands behind Lauren Conrad and Lucy Hale’s hair, Ess also has her own line of products. The impressive formulas are a result of Ess’s 22 years of experience in the industry and includes stylers, cleansers, conditioners and accessories.

    We recommend: Kristin Ess Hair Dry Finish Working Texture Spray, £17. Not a fan of perfectly sleek hair post-styling? This dry texturising spray gives volume and oomph to the roots of your hair for a lived-in finish.

    Shop Kristin Ess Hair Dry Finish Working Texture Spray at Feelunique, £17

    buy now

  • Live Tinted

    Live Tinted Hueglow
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Live Tinted Hueglow

    After her colour correcting video went viral on YouTube in 2015, Deepica Mutyala created a digital community that focused on inclusive beauty. Mutyala learned about gaps in the beauty market that failed to cater to everybody and that’s how Live Tinted was born.

    We recommend: Live Tinted Hueglow, £32. Skincare-meets-make-up in a bottle, this serum-moisturiser contains squalane to hydrate skin but is also packed with micro-shimmer particles for a gorgeous glow.

    Shop Live Tinted Hueglow at Cult Beauty, £32

    buy now

  • Drunk Elephant

    Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial
    Best US beauty brands available in the UK: Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial

    Founded by Tiffany Masterson on the concept of skincare without ‘fillers’, Drunk Elephant quickly earned cult status in the US, thanks to its careful approach to ingredients.

    We recommend: Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, £44. This clever moisturiser contains niacinamide, sodium PCA, plant squalane, five forms of ceramides, omega fatty acids and antioxidants to keep skin soothed, calm and hydrated.

    Shop Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial at Cult Beauty, £44

    buy now

You may also like

11 TikTok-recommended beauty products actually worth buying

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article