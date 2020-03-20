“What is an incredibly potent and effective discipline had been allowed to fade into something one associates with second-rate spas and annoyingly weak massages. But as consumers hunt for ways of dealing with a high tide of stress through their lives, they’re searching for ways to bring self-help micro-moments into the day.”

Noella Gabriel, co-founder and President of Elemis, agrees. “Last year, the connection between our gut and brain was the hot topic amongst health and wellbeing experts,” she says. “Now there’s a renewed focus on the link between our sense of smell and the mind as there’s an actual neurological response going on.

The area of the brain which receives the olfactory message is the same area responsible for emotional response, hence the influence on our most inner sense of wellbeing. More stressed than ever, the demand for products that instantly address both physical and emotional needs is growing as consumers resonate with a better-balanced lifestyle being the new luxury.”