If there’s one season that can bring out our inner poets, it’s autumn . Before there’s even time to sip on a pumpkin spice something, we’re mentally penning tales of long evenings by the fire, crisp leaves crunching beneath ankle boots and nestling up with Sally Rooney ’s latest bestseller. Who are we fooling though? There’s the Instagram version of autumn and then the reality, which is more about awkward sartorial transitions and not a single crackling fire or s’more in sight

This is why we have scented candles. When we can’t physically transport ourselves to the picture-perfect scenes that reside in our imagination, a candle can certainly make us feel like we’re there instead. Plus, they’re quintessentially autumnal and can ferry you into a blanketed-up staycation in the Scottish Highlands or a lazy weekend watching leaves fall in the park, without even leaving your sofa. If all you do this autumn is light one of these candles, fill yourself up on bottomless cups of warming chai and take binge-watching to a whole new level, you’re doing autumn right. Here’s our pick of the best scented candles to see you through the season.