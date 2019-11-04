Birchbox’s advent calendar is here – and it contains a staggering 25 brands

What’s so special about The Body Shop’s Christmas Advent Calendar?

Like last year, The Body Shop is releasing not one, not two, but three beauty advent calendars for 2019.

In line with the brand’s charitable ethos, each calendar will contribute towards a young girl’s future. The Body Shop has teamed up with Plan International, a global children’s charity that helps to advance children’s rights and equality for girls all around the world. If you shop with The Body Shop between November and December 2019, you’ll be supporting Plan International to provide skills to 1,500 girls in Indonesia and Brazil.

As for the calendars themselves, you’re spoilt for choice. Each one features a design inspired by the brand’s very first Brighton store, which opened in 1976. The Beauty Advent Calendar, £49, is filled with 24 products across The Body Shop’s iconic bath and body range. While the Deluxe Advent Calendar, £69, and the Ultimate Advent Calendar, £99, contain 25 iconic products, including its skincare collection and bestselling make-up. Plus, each day has a message that celebrates incredible women in history. Truly inspirational.

What’s inside The Body Shop’s Christmas Advent Calendar?

Inside the Beauty Advent Calendar: Special edition Juicy Pear Hand Cream 30ml, Strawberry Fragranced Bath Bomb 28g, Special edition Warm Vanilla Shower Gel 60ml, Layers of Fun Nail File, Special Edition Juicy Pear Body Butter 50ml, Pink Grapefruit Lip Butter 10ml, Coconut Exfoliating Cream Body Scrub 50ml, Shea Soap 100ml, British Rose Shower Gel 60ml, Vanilla Delight Fragranced Bath Bomb 28g, Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo 60ml, Strawberry Clearly Glossing Conditioner 60ml, Mango Hand Cream 30ml, Pink Bath Gloves, red Bath Lily, Coconut Shower Cream 60ml, White Musk Body Lotion 60ml, Mango Fragranced Bath Bomb 28g, Strawberry Lip Butter 10ml, Mango Soap 100g, Coconut Hand Cream 20ml, Shea Body Butter 50ml, Pink Grapefruit Body Lotion 60ml, Mango Lip Butter 10ml

Inside the Deluxe Advent Calendar: Rose Dewy Face Mist 60ml, Mango Fragranced Bath Bomb 28g, Special edition Juicy Pear Shower Gel 60ml, Layers of Fun Nail File, Camomile Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover 60ml, Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo 250ml, Fuji Green Tea Body Butter 50ml, British Rose Shower Gel 60ml, Special edition Warm Vanilla Hand Cream 30ml, Red Ultra-Fine Bath Lily, Aloe Calm Sheet Mask 18ml, Coconut Exfoliating Cream Body Scrub 50ml, Green Tea Fragranced Bath Bomb 28g, Warm Vanilla Scented Bath Bomb 28g, Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Facial Soap 100g, British Rose Instant Glow Body Butter 50ml, Vitamin C Glow Sheet Mask 18ml, Strawberry Clearly Glossing Conditioner 250ml, White Muskâ Body Lotion 60ml, Strawberry Lip Butter 10ml, Pink Grapefruit Hand Cream 30ml, Aloe Soothing Day Cream 50ml, Complexion Blender, Shine Lip Liquid in Cherry Gum 7ml, Shea Body Butter 200ml

Inside the Ultimate Advent Calendar: Banana Truly Nourishing Hair Mask 240ml, Coconut Hand Cream 30ml, Drops of Youth Youth Concentrate Sheet Mask 21ml, Shine Lip Liquid in Apply Taffy 8ml, Camomile Gentle Eye Make-Up Remover 250ml, Special edition Juicy Pear Body Butter 50ml, Special edition Warm Vanilla Shower Gel 60ml, Shea Body Butter 200ml, Coconut Exfoliating Cream Body Scrub 50ml, Strawberry Clearly Glossing Shampoo 250ml, Moringa Hand Cream 100ml, Carrot Moisture Cream 50ml, Strawberry Clearly Glossing Conditioner 250ml, British Rose Shower Gel 250ml, White Musk Flora Eau de Toilette 30ml, Spa of the World Japanese Camellia Body Cream 50ml, Eyeshadow Brush, Oils of Life Intensely Revitalising Cream 50ml, Shine Lip Liquid in Cherry Gum 8ml, Rose Dewy Face Mist 60ml, British Rose Body Yogurt 250ml, Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask 75ml, British Rose Hand Cream 100ml, Drops of Youth Youth Concentrate 30ml, Aloe Calm Sheet Mask 18ml, Reindeer Headband

How much does The Body Shop’s Christmas Advent Calendar cost, when is it available and where can I buy it?

The Body Shop Dream Big This Christmas Beauty Advent Calendar, £45, is available here and in all Fenwick stores now.

The Body Shop Dream Big This Christmas Deluxe Advent Calendar, £65, is available here and in all Fenwick stores now.