Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 winners: skincare, haircare, fragrance, make-up and more
Allow us to present our expert edit of the best in beauty and self-care products: from ingenious hair tools, timeless scents and industry-breaking innovations, meet the winners of Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023.
Our beauty and personal care routines, no matter how they’ve changed or adapted over the past few years, are still something of great importance to many of us. But the sheer volume of products, tools and innovations entering the world right now can feel slightly overwhelming.
Between confusing formulations and reams of expert-speak, it can be hard to see the woods for the trees when it comes to stocking our washbags and bathroom shelves. So we thought we’d make it much easier. Meet our expert, robust guide to the best in beauty at the moment: the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023.
Spanning the entire spectrum from make-up to skincare, haircare and more, the awards are a dedicated celebration of the products that reach cult status online, in our routines and in our washbags.
Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: meet our judges
A panel of beauty insiders and experts, our judging cohort spanned the breadth of skin, hair, make-up and fragrance, all to determine the products worthy of your time.
The judging process
Our expert panel, along with a dedicated cohort of beauty-minded Stylist team members, judged four main categories: skincare, make-up, haircare and a special editors’ choice category. They picked over and parsed through formulations, packaging, sustainability credentials and more, all to determine the worthy winners. Each category was broken down into smaller and then smaller again pools – there’s no such thing as an all-in-one for us. Instead, our judges determined the best day, night and serum-based cream, as well as which powder and cream blusher come out flush, among many others.
Not only that but we asked you, our readers, to weigh in, providing us with the 10 cult products you’ve used and loved time and time again. From a hero hair styler to a product that many of you said you wouldn’t travel without, as well as a cream, a scent and a salve that came out on top, this category is a celebration of the things over 5,000 of you said you truly love.
Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 winners
Without further ado, the 67 products we considered the crème de la crème of their kind – from skincare to haircare, make-up, body care, fragrance and sustainable heroes, welcome to your comprehensive expert edit.
Main image: Stylist