Want to add to your beauty collection while supporting indie brands across the UK? Here, we run through the best items to try out from brilliant and burgeoning British beauty labels you’ll want on your radar.
Whether you’ve had the same routine for years or are always on the hunt for something new, beauty plays a big part in our lives. What we all want is to find that product that not only works but happens to make for an aesthetically pleasing addition to your shelfie while supporting small businesses at the same time.
Here’s where The Drop by Stylist comes in. It’s our marketplace to shop from over 500 British independent brands – and when we say there’s something for everyone, we mean it. Covering all areas, including beauty, fashion, homeware and accessories, there’s plenty on offer. Plus, we have some brilliant savings and products exclusive to The Drop, so if you’re looking for a special (last minute) gift for a birthday, house warming, engagement or simply want to treat yourself, there’s something that’ll work for you.
Rather than trawling through an endless list of pick-me-up items, we’ve hand-picked a selection worthy of your beauty collections. Scroll down to find the next product that could very well become a staple…
Vegan by Happy Skin watermelon & hyaluronic acid serum 30ml
With almost 50% off exclusively on The Drop, this serum harnesses the power of moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich watermelon extract, plus soothing aloe vera and nourishing argan oil.
In other words, it’s specifically designed to give your skin a juicy, hydrated glow. Simply massage two pea-sized pumps into skin before moisturiser every morning and evening for the dewy face of your dreams.
Shop Vegan by Happy Skin watermelon & hyaluronic acid serum 30ml at The Drop, £15.90
Made By Coopers Sleepy Head room & pillow mist
If you’re not already spritzing a calming aromatherapy-based scent around the bedroom or on your pillow just before bed, you don’t know what you’re missing. Sussex-based beauty brand Made By Coopers knows all about this, with founders Clare and Dan having travelled across India to discover all they could about Ayurveda and the power of scent.
Their bestselling room and pillow sleep spray includes a concoction of de-stressing aromas including organic lavender, chamomile and frankincense. Simply spray two to five times evenly around your room, on pillows and linen and you’re in for a great night’s sleep.
Shop Made By Coopers Sleepy Head room & pillow mist at The Drop, £17.50
Elsa's Organics Skinfoods Love natural deodorant, rose and patchouli
We all know some natural deodorants can be a bit iffy – after hundreds of attempts, founder Henrietta landed on this version that minimises odour thanks to magnesium and pink Himalayan salt.
It also detoxifies skin using oil-absorbing kaolin clay and contains antimicrobial coconut oil. Just swipe the stick onto clean underarms a couple of times, let it sink into skin as the body heats up and you’re ready to face the day.
Shop Elsa’s Organics Skinfoods Love natural deodorant, rose and patchouli at The Drop, £10
Eclat Skincare London rose glow oil & eyes set
Upgrade your self-care sessions with the double whammy of Eclat Skin London’s Rose Glow Set, featuring its bestselling Rose Blossom Hydro-Gel Eye Pads and new Rose Blossom Glow Facial Oil, available with a huge £60 off exclusively on The Drop by Stylist.
Packed with antioxidant-rich rose blossom extract, place the hydrogel masks onto cleansed skin for 10-15 minutes for a smoother, brighter-looking eye area, minus the puffiness. When the time calls to gua sha the night away, the lightweight facial oil is infused with moisture-packed hyaluronic acid and natural oils to provide the perfect amount of hydration, slip and of course, natural glow. Wake up to brighter, more relaxed skin.
Shop Eclat Skincare London rose glow oil & eyes set at The Drop, £24.90
Queenie Organics hand and body cream
Is your chapped skin in need of moisture? Try Queenie Organics’ hand and body cream, available with 12.5% off on The Drop, which comes in three scents for three moods: refreshing lemon and bergamot, earthy frankincense and lavender, and floral ylang ylang and palmarosa.
Not only is it deeply nourishing, it’s proudly palm oil-free and certified organic by the Soil Association (a bonus if you’re looking for an eco-friendly Mother’s Day gift). Once you’re done with the aluminium tub, pop it into the recycling or repurpose as storage for pens, make-up brushes or general bits and bobs.
Shop Queenie Organics hand and body cream at The Drop, £17.50
London Botanical Laboratories the pro-glow fresh Vit C day cream
There are three things all brilliant day creams should be: lightweight, glow-boosting and soothing. With an exclusive 80% off the regular price available only on The Drop, The pro-glow fresh Vit C day cream from London Botanical Laboratories ticks all three boxes.
Its vegan blend of pineapple extract is rich in brightening vitamin C, plus it contains redness-reducing CBD and nourishing evening primrose oil, alongside anti-inflammatory carrot root extract. While it might sound like an exotic Ottolenghi recipe ingredient list, all you need to know is that it’ll leave you with skin that looks like it’s had a serious glow-up.
Shop London Botanical Laboratories the pro-glow fresh Vit C day cream at The Drop, £15
Magic Organic Apothecary fortifying bath potion 100ml
When the world feels bleak, slumping into a foamy bubble bath worthy of Zoë Kravitz in High Fidelity is just what the self-care doctor ordered.
To make it even better, add Magic Organic Apothecary’s Fortifying Green Bath Potion – a concentrated herbal blend of calming yarrow, decongesting peppermint and detoxifying fennel – for a more relaxing experience. Simply pour, sit back and feel your stress evaporating into thin air…
Shop Magic Organic Apothecary fortifying bath potion 100ml at The Drop, £23
Elan Skincare set of 6 aromatherapy shower steamers
If you’re feeling congested or are in need of a reinvigorating shower to kick your brain into gear, look no further than Elan Skincare’s set of six handmade, handpainted aromatherapy shower steamers.
Packed with four stimulating essential oils – plus menthol crystals extracted from organic mint oil – sprinkle the steamer with water at the start of your shower and get ready to inhale the refreshing scent it releases into the air.
Shop Elan Skincare set of 6 aromatherapy shower steamers at The Drop, £9.98
Nett Exfoliator
Originally from Ghana, the Nett is a reusable exfoliation sheet that will make quick work of your body care routine. Adept at sloughing off dry skin, it’s fast-drying, can be thrown in the washing machine to refresh and will last for up to two years.
Scentered five minute acupressure foot mat and de-stress mindful aromatherapy balm
Simply douse your wrists, neck and temples with the De-Stress essential oil blend and breathe in its mind-massaging powers while standing on the acupressure spikes.
An impressive collection of 26 bones, 100 ligaments and 20 muscles in the feet means that activating acupressure points on your soles does wonders for the entire body. Used in traditional Chinese medicine to release blocked energy, it’s a speedy self-care practice that cleverly supports wellbeing. Au revoir sore feet and high stress levels…
Shop Scentered five minute acupressure foot mat & de-stress mindful aromatherapy balm at The Drop, £29.50
Sleep Goddess slumber beauty sleep shower mist
If you’ve dreamed about turning your nighttime showers into a spa-level relaxing experience, prepare to be metaphorically lullabied.
Created by the brand’s insomniac founder Laurelle, simply place a few scoops of the essential oil-packed powder in the corner of your shower and let its soothing scent fill the steamy air. With a saving of more than 15% off exclusively on The Drop, your dreams will be even better.
Sundry Skincare ice globes
Ice globes are everywhere on Instagram right now, and for good reason. Pop them in the fridge or freezer then roll over the eyes, forehead, cheeks and jawline – the depuffing action is pretty much instant.
This acclaimed facial tool boasts multiple cryotherapy benefits – depuffing tired eyes, soothing acne and redness, plus brightening skin and blood circulation-enhancing properties – so it’s no wonder everyone has been raving about them.
Narloa pink detox bath soak
Sometimes all we need is a bath to soothe our daily stresses. But when you need something more indulgent than Epsom salts, we suggest looking in the direction of Narloa’s Pink Detox Bath Salts.
Founded in 2017 by Hannah Nwoko, everything she creates uses ingredients in their most natural, effective state, so it’s suitable for those with sensitive skin. Made from a blend of energising dead sea salt, Himalayan pink salt, dried rose petals, ylang ylang and bergamot, this bath soak is no exception.
