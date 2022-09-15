Best beauty buys to keep your summer glow alive from the skincare brands at Stylist Live
Not ready for dark evenings, cold weather and dry skin? Here are our picks to lock in hydration to keep your skin looking fresh and dewy.
Over the last few years, we’ve been spoilt by the availability of highly targeted and effective skincare. While vitamin C used to be something we’d only expect to get from our intake of citrus fruits, retinol and hyaluronic acid are now terms that roll off the tongue when talking about our favourite products.
But no longer do we have to search high and low for brands delivering the moisturising goodness our skin craves as we venture into colder climes. Keep on scrolling for a peep at our picks from beauty brands joining us at Stylist Live this November.
Read on for the edit of radiance-boosting products to suit all budgets. Don’t forget, you’ll find them all and more at Stylist Live.
Q+A Skincare Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Despite only launching in 2020, Q+A skincare has developed a loyal following of fans. And it’s easy to see why with low prices and an ingredients-first approach.
This brightening serum is packed with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. It’s also lightweight and fast absorbing to make your skin glow within minutes.
Tired Faace Mask
This miracle facemask by Faace can turn dull, tired-looking skin into glossy and glowing skin. Perfect if your skin is in need of a post-holiday reboot.
Aviela Pure Shea Butter
Aviela’s pure shea butter is the solution to dry skin. The whipped formula penetrates your epidermis to deliver deep hydration and nourishment for supple glowing skin.
Made with 100% pure, unrefined shea butter, it’s rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins A and E all combine to make a pot of buttery goodness.
L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream
L’Occitane bestselling, melt-on-your-skin cream is powered by two ingredients: Immortelle Super extract which is a gentle, 100% natural alternative to retinol and Immortelle Essential Oil which is a natural antioxidant that protects the skin from external aggressions such as pollution.
The cream is also moisture packed, so it makes the skin more radiant, supple and firm.
Dr.Pawpaw Original Balm
Dr.Pawpaw’s iconic original balm is packed with pawpaw, aloe vera and olive oil. This multipurpose balm can be used on the face for dry skin or chapped lips or even for shaping your eyebrows.
Eve Lom Cleanser
Sold once every 30 seconds, Eve Lom’s cult balm cleanser is made with a signature blend of aromatic oils to cleanse, hydrate, tone, remove make-up and exfoliate skin.
