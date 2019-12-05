Beauty

The best beauty stocking fillers: for him, for her and for you

Chloe Burcham


Whether you’re buying for friends, family or treating yourself — pint-sized beauty presents never go unwanted.  

We’re all about the season of giving but let’s face it –  Christmas shopping is stressful. 

When it comes to family and friends, present buying can be hectic. How much should you spend? Will they like it? And that’s before you realise how much choice there is. It’s no secret that Christmas shopping is overwhelming. But worry not, because that’s where we come in. 

Whether it’s your mum, sister, best friend or boyfriend – we’ve rounded up some great stocking filler options. There are gifts that you can give alone or add to another present to give a real beauty bonanza.

So sit back, scroll through and thank us later because your shopping just became a whole lot easier. 

  • Aveda Groom To Go Gift Set

    The perfect grooming on-the-go gift set, this Aveda trio includes a shampoo, shave cream and aftershave from the popular Pure-formance collection.

    Aveda Groom To Go Gift Set, £25 

    Buy now

  • Diptyque Do Son Surprise Pocket

    It’s a good Christmas when you find this Diptyque gift set hanging from your tree. Inside there’s a 7.5ml Do Son eau de toilette (perfect for travelling) a mini shower oil and 35g Tuberose scented candle. Divine. 

    Diptyque Do Son Surprise Pocket, £38 

    Buy now

  • Fenty Beauty Lil Bronze Duo Mini Bronzer Set

    Perfect for your friend who loves looking bronzed all year round, this Fenty duo contains a travel-sized Sun Stalk’r Bronzer and skinMatch Stix Shimmer.

    Fenty Beauty Lil Bronze Duo Mini Bronzer Set, £19 

    Buy now

  • Kiehl’s Men’s Starter Kit

    Perfect for the man who wants a complete skincare regime but doesn’t know where to begin, this Kiehl’s starter kit contains everything he’ll need. 

    Kiehl’s Men’s Starter Kit, £39.50 

    Buy now

  • Patchology All Is Bright

    This cute face mask kit contains two FlashMasque Illuminate Masks and two FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels, to give you glowing skin all through the festive period. 

    Patchology All Is Bright, £16 

    Buy now

  • Charlotte Tilbury Magic Mini Brush Set

    This uber chic brush set contains a mini blusher, eye blender, eye smudger and lip brush – all housed in a gorgeous velvet clutch. Fancy. 

    Charlotte Tilbury Magic Mini Brush Set, £35 

    Buy now

  • Cloud Nine The Alchemy Collection Luxury Texture Comb

    Perfect for adding texture and volume to curls, this gorgeous tortoiseshell wide tooth comb is a handbag essential. 

    Cloud Nine The Alchemy Collection Luxury Texture Comb, £27 

    Buy now

  • MAC 70 Lash

    Everyone’s got that friend who can’t live without their falsies. These full and fluffy MAC lashes are perfect for the party season and beyond. 

    MAC 70 Lash, £12.50 

    Buy now

  • Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Cologne

    Buying fragrance for a friend can be tricky, as it’s something so personal to the receiver. But we’re yet to find someone who doesn’t love Jo Malone’s Christmas scent. 

    Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Cologne, £48 

    Buy now

  • Grown Alchemist Amenity Kit

    Packed full of antioxidants and botanical extracts, this trio of Grown Alchemist goodies would go down a treat with anyone. They’ll receive a moisturising cream, hydrating lip balm and soothing hand cream, all packaged up in an uber chic box. 

    Grown Alchemist Amenity Kit, £25 

    Buy now

  • Molton Brown Stocking Filler Collection

    This iconic stocking filler collection is the gift that keeps on giving. Inside you’ll find 10 cult bath and shower gels that’ll last all year round. 

    Molton Brown Stocking Filler Collection, £40 

    Buy now

  • NARS Softcore Mini Blush and Balm Set

    The famous NARS Orgasm range suits everyone – making this duo the perfect stocking filler for any beauty lover. 

    NARS Softcore Mini Blush and Balm Set, £22 

    Buy now

  • Origins Ori Body Souffle Trio

    This trio of deliciously scented body products is the perfect gift for anyone who loves a bit of ‘me time.’

    Origins Ori Body Souffle Trio, £25 

    Buy now

Stylist Daily