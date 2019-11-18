Buying Christmas presents for beauty lovers can often feel like mission impossible. So this season, we’ve searched high and low for truly original beauty gifts to suit all tastes and budgets.

Make-up, skin and haircare choices are extremely personal, which makes buying beauty products for loved ones a pursuit fraught with peril. If you’re lucky, your best friend may have once given you a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick for Secret Santa that suited you perfectly – but we all know the sinking feeling of unwrapping yet another shower gel gift set that’s destined for the charity shop. Since none of us want to give someone a present they’re not going to use, it’s best to leave everyday beauty essentials to the individual. Steer clear of anything that could potentially be the wrong shade or formulation: foundation, lipstick and even mascara are all risky choices.

But everyone loves a beauty treat – even more so when a product walks the line between style and practicality, leaving us wondering how we ever managed life without it. The festive season is also the perfect time to spoil our nearest and dearest with luxurious products they’d never buy themselves. In this all-budgets edit, we set out to find seriously indulgent, genuinely useful beauty heroes, from a decadent bath oil to a mood-boosting shower cap (yes, really). We’ve also endeavoured to include products that will suit multiple, if not all, skin and hair types – so you can feel confident you’re buying something they’ll really love and use. Happy shopping…

