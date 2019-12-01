Beauty

Christmas 2019: the best beauty gifts for under £200

Lucy Partington
Deciding what to put on your Christmas list can be overwhelming, so we’ve done the hard work for you. Consider these the crème de la crème of beauty gifting. 

While some people know exactly what they want for Christmas, for others knowing what to ask Santa for can often become quite overwhelming.

Do you want a top-up of your signature scent? A new pair of straighteners? Some skincare to help prevent the cold weather drying your face out? The options are endless.

Or, if you’re the person doing the buying and are so confused by the sheer volume of beauty stuff that’s out there, we feel you. There’s a lot. That’s why we’ve curated the very best bits that are available for under £200 – from perfumes to lipstick vaults, we’ve thought of everything.

Keep scrolling for some serious inspiration, or maybe just copy and paste the URL of this article into WhatsApp and drop a few heavy hints. 

The best luxury beauty gifts for Christmas 2019

  • Aesop The Reveller

    There is literally nobody on this earth who wouldn’t love this Aesop kit. Included is the iconic hand soap that every home should have, a hand balm perfect for the winter months, body wash and body balm. It’s going straight to the top of our list.

    Aesop The Reveller, £85

  • Oribe Gold Lust Hair Collection

    The most luxe hair brand that ever existed, Oribe is up there with some of the best. Included in this kit is Gold Lush Repair and Restore shampoo and conditioner, alongside a travel size Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil to deeply condition and strengthen hair. 

    Oribe Gold Lust Hair Collection, £100

  • Glossier Boy Brow, Futuredew and Sweatshirt set

    Everything you never knew you needed: Glossier’s cult Boy Brow, a bottle of the new Futuredew – an oil/serum hybrid that’ll give maximum glow, plus a grey, branded jumper perfect for cosying up in on the days between Christmas and New Year.

    Glossier Boy Brow, Futuredew and Sweatshirt set, £75

  • Clé de Peau Intensive Fortifying Cream

    Clé de Peau is a Japanese brand that’s just recently launched in the UK. Super luxe, its skincare may be expensive but it’s also unrivalled. This rich night cream will help restore even the most tired complexions, leaving skin looking healthy, dewy and illuminated by morning. 

    Clé de Peau Intensive Fortifying Cream, £130

  • Estee Lauder Jackpot Pure Color Desire Lipstick Collection

    Why have one lipstick when you can have multiple? This box contains Estee Lauder’s 10 bestselling shades, all of which are created with the best-loved plumping and moisturising formula, and they promise long-lasting wear and a smooth finish.

    Estee Lauder Jackpot Pure Color Desire Lipstick Collection, £170

  • YSL Libre EDP Ultimate Gift Set

    YSL’s newest fragrance, Libre, launched back in September to rapturous applause. Notes of lavender, jasmine and orange blossom make it feminine and interesting, while the bottle promises to sit pretty on any dressing table. Included in this set is a 90ml bottle of perfyme, a mini 7.5ml bottle and a mini Volume Effet Faux Cils mascara. Job done.

    YSL Libre EDP Ultimate Gift Set, £100

  • Narcisco Rodriguez For Her EDP

    One of the most iconic fragrances ever created, Narcisco’s For Her L’Eau is a captivating, mysterious blend of amber, rose, musk and peach. We also love it for its ability to turn heads and the fact it lingers on scarves and jumpers. 

    Narcisco Rodriguez For Her EDP, from £45

  • Spabreaks.com gift voucher

    Never underestimate the power of a gift voucher, especially when a spa is involved. Spabreaks.com is home to over 700 different spas across the UK, Ireland and abroad so the lucky recipient can choose exactly where they want to go. The dream, really.

    Spabreaks.com gift voucher, from £30

  • Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Gold and Shimmer Set

    Because everybody loves a Tom Ford-shaped treat, right? This set contains a sheer highlighting duo in the shade Reflects Gilt, Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil and Lip Blush – a clear lipstick infused with 24K gold flecks that reacts with your skin’s own pH levels for a customised shade.

    Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Gold and Shimmer Set, £124

  • Urban Decay Honey Vault gift set

    Make-up lovers rejoice, for this is the only set you need this Christmas. Inside is Urban Decay’s Naked Honey palette – aka the palette of 2019 – alongside honey-infused setting spray, eyeshadow primer, lip primer and a glitter body powder.

    Urban Decay Honey Vault gift set, £99

Images: courtesy of brands

Lucy Partington

Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.

