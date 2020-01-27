This year’s Grammys gave us natural beauty enhanced, some pops of deep blue and a lot of eyeliner flicks – and of course it was a great year for music too.

Billie Eilish dominated the ceremony picking up four awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Lizzo won three Grammys for Best Pop/Solo Performance and Best Urban Contemporary and Best Traditional RnB Performance and Lil Nas X won in the categories Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Although she didn’t attend, Beyoncé won Best Music Film for Homecoming and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took home two Grammys for Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for their work on the film, A Star Is Born.

Lizzo dedicated her performance to the late NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant who passed away just before the awards ceremony, whilst Demi Lovato gave an emotional first performance back since her overdose in 2018 and Usher and FKA Twigs payed tribute to the late Prince.