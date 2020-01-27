Grammys 2020: the best beauty looks from the red carpet
- Kiran Meeda
The Grammys is all about playful beauty looks, and this year’s awards show proved no exception. Here, we take a look at the standout make-up and hair looks from the red carpet.
This year’s Grammys gave us natural beauty enhanced, some pops of deep blue and a lot of eyeliner flicks – and of course it was a great year for music too.
Billie Eilish dominated the ceremony picking up four awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Lizzo won three Grammys for Best Pop/Solo Performance and Best Urban Contemporary and Best Traditional RnB Performance and Lil Nas X won in the categories Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Although she didn’t attend, Beyoncé won Best Music Film for Homecoming and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took home two Grammys for Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for their work on the film, A Star Is Born.
Lizzo dedicated her performance to the late NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant who passed away just before the awards ceremony, whilst Demi Lovato gave an emotional first performance back since her overdose in 2018 and Usher and FKA Twigs payed tribute to the late Prince.
These are the best beauty looks:
Alicia Keys
The singer-songwriter is known for her natural beauty, and her Grammys look is no exception. With gems embellished in between her baby hairs (artistically placed might we add), the smaller details are what we love about this look. Of course, Keys isn’t the only celebrity to embrace the embellished hair look: recently, we saw Charlize Theron adorn her hair with a diamond bracelet for this year’s SAG Awards.
Chrissy Teigen
A vision in orange, Chrissy Teigan rocked a fresh, monochromatic orange look over her eyes, lips and cheeks to match her outfit. Still keeping it fairly understated and neutral, the fresh, natural look was paired with her subtle, wavy bob to tone the overall look down.
Ariana Grande
Known for classic glam, Ariana Grande wore a red-pink smokey cat eye, using a thicker liner than she normally does. The singer’s usual ponytail was in tact, although this time around with creamy blonde colour added to her brunette base.
Billy Porter
Pantone predicted that classic blue would be the colour of 2020 and the beauty is here to match. Billy Porter wore pale blue eyeshadow with silver metallic eyeliner and of course, it all tied in with his outfit. Metallic shadowed lips and silver gemstones placed across his face, the actor’s look was entirely created from Smashbox cosmetics as his makeup artist Christine Nellie reveals on Instagram.
Dua Lipa
Following suit with the blue memo, Dua Lipa fashioned the pale blue and silver glitter smokey eye on her upper lids as well as on her lower lash line, accompanied by long, voluminous lashes.
Main and other images: Getty Images