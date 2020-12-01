We may be crawling towards the finish line of 2020, but this month, beauty brands seemed to work overtime to launch an impressive array of new skincare, make-up and haircare innovations. From collections that will make (Zoom) party make-up a breeze, to the genius new hair styling tool that will take the arm ache of creating loose, beachy waves, when it comes to new beauty launches, November was just as jam-packed as any.

And as always, the Stylist beauty team have taken it upon themselves to test out all of the new beauty bounty to help you figure out what new products are worth adding to your arsenal. Wondering what lived up to the hype in November? Let Shannon, Lucy and Hanna fill you in on their favourites below.

SHANNON PETER, BEAUTY DIRECTOR

The skin-soothing moisturiser

This month my skin was having what can only be described as ‘A Moment’. Flaky in patches, dry and crepe-y in others and all-over a bit grey. But rather than lambasting it with aggressive actives, I’ve decided to take the gentler approach of plying it with plenty of nourishing, hydrating ingredients, the exact stuff found in Náu’s (a new Hungarian skincare brand) rich PM moisturiser. It uses carrot seed oil, panthenol, vitamin E and allantoin to comfort the skin and help reinstate its moisture barrier and the texture has just the right kind of butteriness to melt away those flaky patches with ease. I love it. Náu Overnight Rejuvenating Face Cream, £45

The festive answer to home fragrance

Yes, it’s only just December, but in my house, the tree is already up, the cinnamon and clove candles are flickering away, and I’ve finally plonked the sticks into my new Jo Loves Christmas Diffuser. But the latest scented object making my living room smell undeniably festive are these Smelly Baubles from indie beauty brand Neighbourhood Botanicals. Like air fresheners for your tree, you simply snip off the sides to release the scent of some powerful essential oils: cardamom, frankincense, nutmeg and sweet orange. As if the smell of fresh pine needles wasn’t cosy enough… Neighbourhood Botanicals Smelly Baubles, £18 for 3

The skin-plumping eye serum

I’ve never been good at sticking to eye cream application, mainly because so very few make much of a visible difference at all. But Aurelia’s new probiotic serum actually does. Not only does it encourage the skin around the eye to up the ante on its collagen and hyaluronic acid production (thus making the skin firmer and bouncier and mitigating the dry, papery texture) but it also contains arnica which can help with tiredness-induced darkness. Better still, it feels particularly calming, ideal considering most of my aforementioned flaky patches exist around my eyes. Aurelia Brightening Eye Serum, £48

LUCY PARTINGTON, BEAUTY EDITOR

The easy-to-manoeuvre curling wand

It’s been my dream for god knows how long to be able to curl my hair with ease, and until now, that seemed like something I was just going to have to do without. But Babyliss has, thankfully, saved my life with the launch of its cordless waving wand. Not only does it have the perfect-sized wand for creating cool girl beachy waves, but the fact it’s cordless makes things so much easier. There’s no wire getting in the way when I try to position my hand in the right place, and – as hairdressers always tell me – curling one section forwards and the next section backwards is honestly an absolute breeze. One charge takes around three hours and on that the curler will last around 40 minutes, which I found was more than long enough to cover my whole head of hair (and I have a lot of it). Babyliss 9000 Cordless Waving Wand, £180

The healthy flush-imitating blusher

Blusher is a new addition into my make-up bag. For just over 30 years I have avoided it like the plague because I hated the idea of adding redness to my already-red cheeks, but with so many cool new blush products launching I decided it was probably about time I conquered the fear. I eased myself in gently with a dusky pink, but then Glossier’s Cloud Paint in Spark took me from zero to 100 pretty quickly. A super bright red, you don’t need much at all, but it creates the prettiest wind-flushed hue that, for some reason, gives me Wuthering Heights vibes – I imagine Catherine Earnshaw had similar red cheeks after her visits to the Moors, no? Either way, I’m obsessed with it. Glossier Cloud Paint in Spark, £15

The does-it-all palette

There’s nothing I love more than a good eyeshadow palette, and Bobbi Brown’s High Barre (part of the brand’s 2020 Christmas collection) ticks all my boxes. It has a range of 12 mattes and shimmers, all of which have good colour pay off, and I love that there’s a good mix of neutral shades, from light peaches through to smoky browns and terracotta oranges to a couple of unexpected pink shades (which are a bit brighter than they look in this picture). The variety means I have options for if I want to play it safe or for if I’m feeling experimental and want to step out of my comfort zone. The shadow formulas are really blendable too. Basically I’m a big fan. I’ll definitely be getting a lot of use out of it through the festive period and beyond. Bobbi Brown High Barre Eyeshadow Palette, £49.50

HANNA IBRAHEEM, SENIOR BEAUTY WRITER

The scented hand sanitiser

I know, a hand sanitiser making it into my best products for the month? It’s a sign of the times. These bacteria-tackling formulas have become a handbag essential over 2020 and thankfully, brands are formulating versions that don’t leave behind that overwhelming smell of alcohol. Case-in-point: Molton Brown’s new selection of hand sanitiser gels, which have been scented with some of the brand’s most iconic fragrances. While they still contain the recommended ratio of alcohol (these ones have 64.7% alcohol), you can’t smell it. My favourite is Orange & Bergamot. It’s fresh, citrusy and subtly musky. Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Sanitiser Gel, £10

The instantly-cooling eye serum

Between looking at my screen for work and watching Netflix to unwind (while simultaneously scrolling through TikTok, Instagram and WhatsApp, of course), it’s fair to say that my eyes have been feeling a bit knackered from excessive screen time. Which is where Skin Proud’s nifty eye serum comes in. It has a balm texture that melts upon contact skin but also works wonders at leaving the delicate eye area feeling cooler and hydrated. Whenever my eyes feel a bit sore, I reach for this and it gives me instant relief in one easy swipe. Skin Proud Icicle Cooling Eye Serum Stick, £11.95

The mesmerising eyeshadow palette

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Huda Beauty has released quite possibly the most beautiful eyeshadow palette ever. Across the nine eyeshadow colours (not a single dud shade in sight, may I add), there are three finishes: matte, metallic and a gold-based pink shimmer sprinkled with flakes of gold. Its a new texture from the brand and yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds. The variety in shades and textures means you can get an endless amount of different looks. But a tip: when you apply the metallic and shimmer shades, use your fingertip for intense colour payoff. Huda Beauty Gold Obsessions Palette, £27

