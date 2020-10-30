We round up the best skincare, make-up and wellbeing October product launches that are worth buying.
Now that the clocks have gone back and we’re switching on both the lights and central heating before midday, we’re all in search of a bit of comfort right now.
So, the Stylist beauty team has been busy testing and sorting through the newest beauty products to launch in October to see what can bring some joy to our daily routines.
As well as soothing candles and bath products, there has been an array of super-strength skincare formulas to combat the effects of the cold weather, as well as fun make-up products that would be perfect for any pre-Christmas gatherings (with less than six people, of course).
Here, the Stylist beauty team shares the products worth knowing about this month.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The mess-free body scrub
What is it? A satisfyingly grainy body scrub in soap bar form which, in true Glossier style, smells divine.
Why is it brilliant? I love a body scrub as much as the next dry-limbed person, but what I can’t stand is the way blobs of the stuff tend to fling themselves over the shower whenever I use it. I swear, I lose half a tub of scrub to the shower floor every single time. That’s why this new launch from Glossier is particularly ingenious. It may look like a humble bar of soap, but it’s laced with particularly coarse grains that really get to work chipping away dead skin cells from the body. And with zero mess and zero waste. I’m very much into it.
The candle that brings the outside, inside
What is it? One of the most delicious scented candles my nostrils have ever experienced.
Why is it brilliant? I’ve been eyeing up Boy Smells on Instagram for some time, and finally, the ridiculously cool candle brand is available here in the UK, via SpaceNK. Each one has an unusual blend of notes, but Gardener has to be my favourite. It’s luscious and green, thanks to the main tomato note, but that comes softened by white tea and honeysuckle. I’d quite like one burning in every single room of my flat.
The all-natural cramp soother
What is it? A somewhat miraculous tincture that takes away (some of) the pain of menstrual cramps.
Why is it brilliant? My period pains are next level bad, and while my usual tactics involve permanently attaching a hot water bottle to my midriff and taking paracetamol like clockwork, I’ve been looking for other alternatives to soothe my pain.
Ohne’s new tincture blends a whole heap of herbs, that have each been clinically proven to have pain-relieving properties. There’s calendula and cramp bark to massage away cramps, ginger to relieve pelvic congestion and nausea and dong quai, a plant that has been found to reduce muscle spasms. And guess what? It actually works. The hot water bottle is still a necessity, but it totally took the edge off what is usually a rather unpleasant few days, and for that, I am truly grateful.
Ohne Yin & Tonic, £22
The instantaneous glow serum
What is it? Just a particularly excellent vitamin C-based serum.
Why is it brilliant? Vitamin C is undeniably brilliant at boosting skin brightness and batting off harmful aggressors, which is why I almost always keep one in my morning routine. What I love about Origins’ new formula is that you can see the brightening effect immediately, lending skin a glow that’s even visible through the blurry screen of Zoom.
The gentle-yet-effective spot-treatment
What is it? A teeny tiny bottle of blended essential oils designed to treat and soothe spots.
Why is it brilliant? While I’m doing my best to keep my face mask clean, maskne is no joke. Everyday I’m faced with a new spot, and they’re getting angrier and angrier. While old-me would use an industrial-strength spot annihilator to zap them away, the new-me is trying to take an all-round more gentle approach. And that’s why this oil blend is ideal. Its main ingredient is rosemary oil, a powerful antibacterial to clean up the area, but there’s also clary sage and clove in there too.
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The super gentle daily acid toner
What is it? A polyhydroxy acid toner that’s suitable to use twice a day
Why is it brilliant? Most exfoliating acid toners are designed for use a couple of times a week – that’s because, used too often, they can actually cause more harm than good. That isn’t the case here, and instead, Medik8’s Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating Tonic is formulated with PHAs (polyhydroxy acids) which are much more gentle that both alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids. That means it works closer to the surface of the skin, sloughing away dead skin cells without causing irritation or sensitivity. I’ve been using it morning and night and my skin is the most glowy it’s been for a long time.
The two-in-one concealer
What is it? A does-it-all concealer with two built-in applicators
Why is it brilliant? I’ll be honest, I’m not much of a concealer fan – I tend to just add more foundation in areas that I need extra coverage – but this clever new one from Clinique piqued my interest. It’s part of the Even Better range (which also includes one of my favourite foundations ever) and it has two applicators: first, there’s a traditional doe-foot applicator which is perfect for targeted application directly onto blemishes, and it also has a blurring sponge too, which means I can dab it under my eyes to disguise dark circles and around my nose to get rid of any redness. It’s become my go-to product when I decide to stay in bed longer rather than making myself look presentable for the endless Zoom calls we’re all having to be part of these days.
The undetectable mineral SPF
What is it? A lightweight mineral sunscreen
Why is it brilliant? God, I love SPF. It’s literally all I ever talk about and yes, I am a loser who gets excited when brilliant new products are launched. I’m a big fan of Dr Sam Bunting’s existing skincare range and I know I’ll never be disappointed when she adds something new to the lineup. Case in point: Flawless Gossamer SPF50. It’s a 100% mineral formula and I don’t usually like those because they can be thick, heavy, greasy and leave a telltale white cast. However, this is the complete opposite: it’s super lightweight, applies like a dream and has the most beautiful, silky soft, hydrating finish. I am beyond obsessed.
The effortless nude nail polish
What is it? An easy-to-wear, quick-drying, affordable polish
Why is it brilliant? Before the pandemic hit I was forever having my nails done professionally, but since salons were closed I had to get back on board with painting them myself (tough life, I know) and one of my favourite new launches this month comes from Max Factor, specifically its Masterpiece Xpress Nail Polish in Nud’itude. Not only does it dry literally within 60 seconds – trust me when I say I am the worst for constant smudging – but this is also the perfect nude shade for my personal skin tone – a colour I didn’t realise I so desperately needed in my collection. The level of coverage from one coat is impressive, too, but I always go for two and paired with my favourite top coat (Seche Vite Gel Effect) I get around a week’s wear. Not bad for less than six quid.
Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress 60 Second Quick Dry Nail Colour in Nude’itude, £5.99
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The mani/pedi super duo
What is it? A chic and sleek nail and foot file set.
Why is it brilliant? I know, I know: a foot file and nail file might not sound like the most exciting launch but trust me, these are great. The foot file sloughs away dry and hard skin without irritating your feet, while the nail file will give you a precise nail shape for your manicure. I tend to get through nail files fairly quickly too, but both are created with micro-grain technology, meaning they last for ages and can be washed easily in between uses.
Peacci File Duo, £22
The face mask that actually makes a difference
What is it? A brightening vitamin C and E face mask.
Why is it brilliant? PSA skin is the uber cool little sister to cult skincare brand Allies of Skin. Still filled with effective ingredients and clever formulations, this line-up is cruelty-free and doesn’t contain any sillicones, sulfates, drying alcohol, mineral oil or essential oils.
For me, the stand-out is Light Up, a vitamin C and E face mask. It contains 11% antioxidant l-ascorbic acid (vitamin C), 2% vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to even skin tone and make your complexion brighter sans irritation. Honestly, try it.
PSA Skin Light Up, £31
The perfect Sunday bath addition
What is it? A de-stressing bath and body oil.
Why is it brilliant? Now that we’re experiencing darker, colder days, I’m a firm believer in making my shower routine as de-stressing as possible. Not only does this oil bring an Instagram-worthy aesthetic to your bathroom, it contains jojoba and chamomile to leave your mind relaxed and skin nourished after each use.
The lip gloss with mirror-like shine
What is it? A high-shine yet sheer plumping lip gloss.
Why is it brilliant? One of my earliest memories with make-up comes in the form of a MAC Lipglass tube my older sister bought me while I visited her at university. So when I saw MAC has released Powerglass, a lip gloss with incredible shine, I had to give it a go.
I’m not majorly bothered about its plumping effects, however, it delivers a soft-but-still-noticeable wash of colour and leaves my (very dry) lips looking hydrated and glossy. I’m a big fan of the shade Asset Management (pictured).
MAC Powerglass Plumping Lipgloss, £19 each
