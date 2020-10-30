Now that the clocks have gone back and we’re switching on both the lights and central heating before midday, we’re all in search of a bit of comfort right now.

So, the Stylist beauty team has been busy testing and sorting through the newest beauty products to launch in October to see what can bring some joy to our daily routines.

As well as soothing candles and bath products, there has been an array of super-strength skincare formulas to combat the effects of the cold weather, as well as fun make-up products that would be perfect for any pre-Christmas gatherings (with less than six people, of course).