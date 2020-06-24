Beauty Pie: the 7 beauty editor-approved products to buy first

Posted by for Beauty

The best bits that you should treat yourself to immediately, according to our beauty editor. 

If you haven’t heard of Beauty Pie then where have you been? The members-only club was – and remains – the first of its kind when it launched in 2017.

The premise is pretty simple: every month you pay a subscription fee that gives you access to luxury products at factory prices. The products are all selected and tested by founder, Marcia Kilgore (who’s also the brains behind brands like Soap & Glory, Bliss Spa and FitFlop) and are made at different factories around the world, all of which are handpicked by Kilgore.

You may also like

Azelaic acid: the unsung skincare hero finally getting the attention it deserves

Beauty Pie cuts out the middleman and no profit is made from products; instead that comes from the monthly membership cost you pay each month.

If it sounds too good to be true, it’s really not: and the selection of products, all of which have incredible reviews, are all truly brilliant. But with so much choice it’s hard to know what to buy first, so beauty editor Lucy has chosen her favourite bits, all of which are worth adding to your basket.

These are the Beauty Pie products you should buy first

  • Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm

    BEAUTYPIE_Plantastic_Apricot_Butter_Cleansing_Balm_968500_2000_1

    I’d suggest making this the very first product you buy – it’s the most perfect balm cleanser that melts away even the hardiest of waterproof mascara. It doesn’t leave any sort of film or greasy residue, and instead leaves skin feeling nourished and ready for a second cleanse. 

    Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm, £14.45 (£50 for non members)

    buy now

  • Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser

    BEAUTYPIE_Japanfusion_Pure_Transforming_Cleanser_968975_2000_1

    That second cleanse I just mentioned? You could use this for it (although it’s good for removing makeup, too). The gel-to-oil-to-milk texture is honestly such a joy to use, and it makes skin feel refreshed, hydrated and just really well loved, which is important to me. 

    Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser, £7 (£25 for non members)

    Buy now

  • Love EDP

    BEAUTYPIE_LOVE_FRAGRANCE_1016265_2000_10

    I made beauty assistant Kiran smell this and she was hooked as soon as she did; notes of bergamot, apricot, sandalwood and amber make it wholly familiar and so very cosy. It’s attention grabbing but not too in-your-face – I love it as a daytime scent, but it would work just as well as as a sultry, evening perfume. 

    Love EDP, £18.34 (£120 for non-members)

    buy now

  • Jeju Daily Hyaluronic Mist+

    BEAUTYPIE_JEJU_REHYDRATION_MIST_1014186_2000_1

    Let it be known that I adore a face mist. Lockdown has made them a very important part of my routine thanks to their refreshing, hydrating benefits and this one is top of my list. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it’s perfect kept in the fridge as a midday pick-me-up (especially during a heatwave) but it works equally as well to wake me up in the morning. J’adore.

    Jeju Daily Hyaluronic Mist+, £10.61 (£30 for non-members)

    Buy now

  • Wondercolour Nail Polish in Le Milk

    BEAUTYPIE_Wondercolour_Nail_Polish_Le_Milk_968050_2000_1

    You know sometimes when you just want your nails to look healthy and shiny? That’s exactly what this polish does. It’s a super pale, barely-there shade of pink that can be built up if you want it to be more opaque, and I usually get a good week’s wear without chipping.

    Wondercolour Nail Polish in Le Milk, £5.14 (£15 for non members)

    buy now

  • Pomegranate and Bais Rose Luxury Scented Candle

    BEAUTYPIE_-BITTER_Pomegranate__Baies_Rose_1012410_2000_1

    Every time I light this candle I get compliments (or at least I did, when I was allowed to have people round at my flat). It burns nice and evenly (important!) and the scent lingers more impressively than some of its high end counterparts. I also love the Clean House candle, which smells like freshly washed sheets. 

    Pomegranate and Bais Rose Luxury Scented Candle, £17.63 (£40 for non members)

    buy now

  • Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub

    BEAUTYPIE_SOUL_PROVIDERS_SCRUBS_1019617_2000_11

    This smells like actual heaven: it’s all fresh and zesty, making it perfect for a morning wake-up call. It’s satisfyingly scrubby, too, and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated. I’d use this every time I had a shower if I wasn’t so scared of it running out quickly.

    Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub, £10.91 (£50 for non members)

    buy now

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email

Images: courtesy of Beauty Pie

Topics

Share this article

Lucy Partington

Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.