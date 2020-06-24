If you haven’t heard of Beauty Pie then where have you been? The members-only club was – and remains – the first of its kind when it launched in 2017.

The premise is pretty simple: every month you pay a subscription fee that gives you access to luxury products at factory prices. The products are all selected and tested by founder, Marcia Kilgore (who’s also the brains behind brands like Soap & Glory, Bliss Spa and FitFlop) and are made at different factories around the world, all of which are handpicked by Kilgore.