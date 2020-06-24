The best bits that you should treat yourself to immediately, according to our beauty editor.
If you haven’t heard of Beauty Pie then where have you been? The members-only club was – and remains – the first of its kind when it launched in 2017.
The premise is pretty simple: every month you pay a subscription fee that gives you access to luxury products at factory prices. The products are all selected and tested by founder, Marcia Kilgore (who’s also the brains behind brands like Soap & Glory, Bliss Spa and FitFlop) and are made at different factories around the world, all of which are handpicked by Kilgore.
Beauty Pie cuts out the middleman and no profit is made from products; instead that comes from the monthly membership cost you pay each month.
If it sounds too good to be true, it’s really not: and the selection of products, all of which have incredible reviews, are all truly brilliant. But with so much choice it’s hard to know what to buy first, so beauty editor Lucy has chosen her favourite bits, all of which are worth adding to your basket.
These are the Beauty Pie products you should buy first
Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm
I’d suggest making this the very first product you buy – it’s the most perfect balm cleanser that melts away even the hardiest of waterproof mascara. It doesn’t leave any sort of film or greasy residue, and instead leaves skin feeling nourished and ready for a second cleanse.
Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm, £14.45 (£50 for non members)
Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser
That second cleanse I just mentioned? You could use this for it (although it’s good for removing makeup, too). The gel-to-oil-to-milk texture is honestly such a joy to use, and it makes skin feel refreshed, hydrated and just really well loved, which is important to me.
Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser, £7 (£25 for non members)
Love EDP
I made beauty assistant Kiran smell this and she was hooked as soon as she did; notes of bergamot, apricot, sandalwood and amber make it wholly familiar and so very cosy. It’s attention grabbing but not too in-your-face – I love it as a daytime scent, but it would work just as well as as a sultry, evening perfume.
Love EDP, £18.34 (£120 for non-members)
Jeju Daily Hyaluronic Mist+
Let it be known that I adore a face mist. Lockdown has made them a very important part of my routine thanks to their refreshing, hydrating benefits and this one is top of my list. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, it’s perfect kept in the fridge as a midday pick-me-up (especially during a heatwave) but it works equally as well to wake me up in the morning. J’adore.
Jeju Daily Hyaluronic Mist+, £10.61 (£30 for non-members)
Wondercolour Nail Polish in Le Milk
You know sometimes when you just want your nails to look healthy and shiny? That’s exactly what this polish does. It’s a super pale, barely-there shade of pink that can be built up if you want it to be more opaque, and I usually get a good week’s wear without chipping.
Wondercolour Nail Polish in Le Milk, £5.14 (£15 for non members)
Pomegranate and Bais Rose Luxury Scented Candle
Every time I light this candle I get compliments (or at least I did, when I was allowed to have people round at my flat). It burns nice and evenly (important!) and the scent lingers more impressively than some of its high end counterparts. I also love the Clean House candle, which smells like freshly washed sheets.
Pomegranate and Bais Rose Luxury Scented Candle, £17.63 (£40 for non members)
Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub
This smells like actual heaven: it’s all fresh and zesty, making it perfect for a morning wake-up call. It’s satisfyingly scrubby, too, and leaves my skin feeling so soft and hydrated. I’d use this every time I had a shower if I wasn’t so scared of it running out quickly.
Soul Providers Re-energizing Dry Oil Sugar Scrub, £10.91 (£50 for non members)
Images: courtesy of Beauty Pie
Lucy Partington
Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.