Max Factor False Lash Effect Max Out Primer, £11.99

What is it? A blue-tinted lash primer for lashes that look thicker and fuller.

Why do you need it? No matter how thickening the formula is, how dark the pigments are or how easy to steer the brush is, we always want more from our mascara. It’s no wonder then that the global false lash market is set to be worth $1.65billion by 2025, given their guaranteed results. Don’t have time for fiddly falsies? Max Factor’s latest innovation requires only a couple of extra swipes, but delivers dense, fluttery, ultra-dark lashes without the faff.

Why is it brilliant? Where standard mascara primers use bright white pigments to bulk out lashes, this one boasts blue pigments which (as well as making the whites of the eyes look brighter) give the impression of a deeper, darker shade when layered with black mascara. It also contains micro fibres that cling to lashes, making them look wider and longer, while the brush has hundreds of tightly packed silicone bristles to stop clumps from forming.