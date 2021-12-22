Wow. We’re finally at the end of 2021 – what a year it’s been. And, while it’s not ending the way we perhaps thought (or hoped) it would, we would be remiss not to look back at the myriad beauty and skincare launches that impressed us over the last 52 weeks.

From scalp serums to soothing ceramide creams and mood-changing fragrances, the beauty world hasn’t been short of innovation and ingenuity. Here are the 11 products we’ve been recommending and rebuying over and over again.