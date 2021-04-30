We round up the best April beauty launches across make-up, skincare, hair, fragrance and nails that are actually worth buying.
Social plans are officially back in full swing and, as a result, you may be in the mood to revamp areas of your beauty routines.
Throughout the last month, the Stylist beauty team has been road testing the latest launches fit for a pint at the pub garden or an al-fresco lunch, from newly hyped SPFs to a gorgeous scent one team member can’t stop spritzing.
Here, we run through the best beauty products that launched in April.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The next-gen super serum
“Sure, it’s eye-wateringly expensive, but if you’re looking for a super hi-tech serum that does incredible things to your skin, this is it. Hinging on a very clever molecule (found by accident during stem cell research into joint cartilage degradation), to put it simply, the serum inhibits the skin’s inflammation response to stressors. Considering inflammation is the root cause of so many of skin’s functional downfalls, stopping it in its tracks means the skin works faster, has more ‘energy’ and can heal much quicker. And more instantly? It makes skin glow!”
Shop Heraux Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum at herauxskin.com, £200
The trendy SPF worth the hype
“I’m not usually one to recommend a sunscreen/moisturiser hybrid, but this one by trendy new SPF brand Ultra Violette makes zero compromise on both sun protection and hydration which is why I’ve been using it in place of separate products recently. It’s lightweight, leaves not even a whiff of white cast and it feels more like a plumping, nourishing face cream than any cloying, sticky sunscreen. It’s a prime example of when brand hype is particularly well deserved.”
Shop Ultra Violette Supreme Screen Hydrating Facial Skinscreen SPF 50+ at Space NK, £34
The non-scary hair gel
“I know, I know. Even the mere whisper of the word ‘gel’ is enough to send shivers down the spine but trust me: it’s one of the best hair product textures for defining curls and I’ve been particularly enjoying working my way through this bottle from Living Proof. I twizzle a small amount through sopping wet hair before drying and it adds just a little bit of backbone to each strand, without rendering it crispy, stiff or sticky.”
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The skin-illuminating SPF
“It’s no secret that I’m an SPF obsessive. It’s the hill that I will die on and I won’t be happy until every person in the land wears it every day without question. That said, I know it hasn’t always been that easy to find products that make people actually want to wear it every day, but recently there’s been a whole load of new and exciting launches that are more wearable than ever. Take Supergoop!, for example: it’s a US brand now available here, and its latest is Glowscreen: a lightweight formula that leaves a beautiful illuminating glow in its wake. It doesn’t look or feel like sunscreen in any way, shape or form – in fact, it’s more like a glowy primer – it’s not oily or pore clogging and it doesn’t leave a greasy residue on skin. Instead, it makes for the perfect make-up base while shielding skin from harmful UV rays and that’s a win/win in my eyes.”
The satisfying cleansing balm
“There’s not much more satisfying than a beauty product that slowly warms up on your face as you’re using it, and that’s pretty much the whole reason that I immediately fell in love with Beauty Pie’s newest cleansing balm. Gently massaged into skin, not only does it effortlessly melt away even the hardiest of make-up, but that cosy, warming sensation is often the perfect antidote to a long day staring at my screen. Formulated with aloe vera juice and rice bran oil, it’s as soothing as it is nourishing, and I love the milky texture it takes on once water is added. It’s my new favourite thing and I challenge anybody not to love it as much as I do.”
Shop Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Double Cleansing Balm at Beauty Pie, £11.87 for members
The dewy skin tint
“You heard it here first: that Supergoop! SPF I just mentioned paired with NYX’s Bare With Me Luminous Skin Tint make for the very best spring/summer combination. Lightly and silky – but not silicony – this tint blends beautifully into skin, blurring imperfections and evening everything out while still ensuring skin looks like skin. Freckles shine through and it’s easy to layer up if you want a bit more coverage in certain places. It gives a natural-looking lit-from-within glow, too, without being
much, you know? My only gripe is that the packaging – the dropper isn’t the easiest thing to use and I’m 99% sure that I’ll lose the tiny lid in the very near future, but they’re two things I can forgive.”
Shop NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Luminous Skin Tint at lookfantastic, £13
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The freckle tint for deeper skin tones
“Freckles have been somewhat of a ‘trend’ for the last few years but it’s something I never really got on board with. In the past, freckle pens that were all over social media looked like they’d be a bit too light for my Asian skin and so, a bit pointless. So, when Lottie London – who are known for their bestselling Freckle Tint – released a deep version, I was so excited. I’ve used it a few times, dotting it around the bridge of my nose and blending it out for my finger to resemble a smattering of freckles and I love the results every time. I can’t wait to use it more now that social plans are a thing again.”
Shop Lottie London Freckle Tint in Deep at Lottie London, £6.95
The warm yet spicy scent
“When I first smelt this, I instantly fell in love with it. Classified as a gourmand floral scent, it has notes of pink pepper, bergamot, saffron, Bulgarian rose and sandalwood. When I spritz it, it fills the air with a warm and spicy aroma that isn’t overbearing. Instead, it strikes the balance between a sensual musk and uplifting floral elements perfectly. I’m a big fan.”
Shop Kayali Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper Eau de Parfum at Feelunique, £67 for 50ml
Indeed Laboratories In-Ceramide Daily Moisture Cream
“My skin gets really dry around my cheeks and mouth so there are certain ingredients I always look out for in a moisturiser – one of them being ceramides. So when I saw it was the star of Indeed Laboratories’ latest innovation, my ears pricked up. It contains three types of ceramides that hydrate skin and improve skin barrier function. When I apply it to skin, it feels soothing, particularly on sensitive, blemish-prone areas and my skin feels a lot more plump.”
Shop Indeed Laboratories In-Ceramide Daily Moisture Cream at All Beauty, £24.99
