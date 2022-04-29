For a while, Boy Smells’ Slow Burn had my heart, but the brand’s latest candle launch, Hackney Garden, is proving to be a strong contender for the number one slot.

The fresh, herbal scent inspired by the East London neighbourhood smells achingly familiar but new at the same time. Patchouli and vetiver make up the bulk of the notes but it’s the overall lush smell that means this candle is a springtime winner.

Shop Boy Smells Hackney Garden Candle at Goodhood, £50