All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, the Stylist beauty team discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
Another month of 2022 has whistled on by and, as usual, it contained myriad beauty, skin and haircare launches. On the Stylist beauty desk, we trawled through a large number of them, putting them through their paces to find the products that impressed us the most. The result? This curated list of 11 beauty buys we believe deserve space in your home, wash bag or office drawer. Enjoy.
Billie Bhatia, fashion and beauty features director
The spring candle
For a while, Boy Smells’ Slow Burn had my heart, but the brand’s latest candle launch, Hackney Garden, is proving to be a strong contender for the number one slot.
The fresh, herbal scent inspired by the East London neighbourhood smells achingly familiar but new at the same time. Patchouli and vetiver make up the bulk of the notes but it’s the overall lush smell that means this candle is a springtime winner.
The creamy shimmer eyeshadow
I love an easy eyeshadow. But I particularly love an easy Victoria Beckham eyeshadow.
Adding a new shade to the brand’s best-selling Lid Lustre range, VB’s ‘Starlight’ is a smoky gold that packs a punch in colour while providing depth to your eye as if you had spent 20 minutes meticulously applying eyeshadow.
Its creamy texture glides effortlessly onto the skin and is easily buildable depending on how dramatic you want your eye to be.
The essential kit
In truth, I was sold on Vieve’s carefully curated and impossibly soft make-up brushes based on the packaging alone.
Cased in a slick, black, faux crocodile canister, the 13-piece collection has everything you need from a foundation brush to a pointed eyeshadow brush (ideal for pressing in product under your lower lash line). The full but slightly angled blusher brush is a personal favourite.
The tulip-infused moisturiser
Bloomeffects makes a strong case for flower power. The brand was born on the back of extensive research on the regenerative and hydrating properties of tulips.
It discovered that tulips promote cellular growth, boost collagen and are four times richer in fatty acids than rose (one of beauty’s most popular ingredients).
Bloomeffects’ Royal Tulip Moisturizing Nectar is ultra-nourishing and leaves skin looking bright and radiant.
Shop Bloomeffects Royal Tulip Moisturizing Nectar at Harrods, £64
Morgan Fargo, senior beauty writer
The microbiome-friendly milk
Founded around the central idea of maintaining the health of the skin’s microbiome, Cultured is a saviour for sensitive, stressed and condition-prone skin.
The brand’s new cleansing milk gently lifts away make-up, dirt and residue from the day without stripping natural oils or damaging the healthy functioning of the skin barrier.
Instead, a system of glycolipids (a type of moisturising molecule derived from sugarcane) cleanses and hydrates, imbuing skin with soft, plump moisturisation.
Shop Cultured Vitality Cleansing Milk at Cult Beauty, various sizes from £13
The nourishing lip gloss
Like most people, I’ve seen the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil on TikTok – the nourishing lip treatment has become a cult product. Now, I am as susceptible to hype as the next person (it’s exciting, right?) but this lip gloss really does hit a higher bar.
Protecting and hydrating, it is infused with cherry oil to soften and moisturise and the texture is the softest you could hope for in a non-tacky, shiny, mirror-like gloss.
The glow-giving skincare drops
A skincare-make-up hybrid, these glow-giving drops are infused with rosehip oil to help repair, soothe and brighten skin. Available in two shades – Gold and Rose Gold – the shimmer can be used on the face and body for a just-back-from-holiday glow.
Shop Pai Skincare The Impossible Glow Bronzing Drops at Cult Beauty, £29
The high street silicone-free shampoo
A first from Tresemmé, the new Pro Pure range is free from sulphates, silicones and dyes. Available in three variations – Damage Recovery, Radiant Colour and Airlight Volume – the range is a hard-working, gentle option for people who prefer to forgo silicones, sulphates or dyes in their haircare routine. At £2.99, it’s an affordable and beautifully efficacious option.
Shop Tresemmé Pro Pure Radiant Colour Shampoo at Boots, £2.99
The skin barrier repairing oil
I’m a longtime fan of the Ren Evercalm Balm – it’s my daily moisturiser that I use morning and evening and nothing revives my skin quite like it. So, when I found out there was a complementary oil on the way, it’s safe to say I was excited.
Lightweight and hydrating, it sinks in, leaving skin feeling softer, plumper and more resilient. I like to pop it on before bed, a guarantee of waking up with non-sensitised, non-irritated skin.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Elixir at Space NK, £44
The hardworking serum
A ‘multi-tasking dermatological serum’, the La Roche-Posay niacinamide serum works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance and prevent the occurrence of dark spots, repair damaged skin and increase skin’s overall brightness. Suitable for sensitive skin, it’s a minimalist hypoallergenic formula approved by Allergy UK – the British medical charity dedicated to helping people with their allergies.
The Canadian export
Travelling soon? This mascara defines and adds definition to your lashes and brows – lengthening eyelashes and filling in eyebrows. Water-resistant (not waterproof), it won’t require vigorous scrubbing to remove. In fact, I found it melts completely away with cleansing oil or micellar water.
Main image: Stylist