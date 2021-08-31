And just like that, another month bites the dust. In beauty industry terms, August is usually a quiet lull in an otherwise relentless calendar year of new skincare, make-up and hair launches. But not in 2021. Perhaps it can be pegged to a post-lockdown backlog or perhaps it’s just that beauty product developers everywhere had synchronised brainwaves: either way, the month brought with it plenty of exciting new beauty innovations worthy of that elusive shelf space.

As always, Stylist’s beauty team has taken it upon itself to whittle through beauty’s newest bounty to curate a list of the most important new beauty product launches you need to know about from the past 31 days.