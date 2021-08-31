All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Just like every month, August brought with it a slew of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to make it into the bathroom cabinets of Stylist’s beauty team? Find out below.
And just like that, another month bites the dust. In beauty industry terms, August is usually a quiet lull in an otherwise relentless calendar year of new skincare, make-up and hair launches. But not in 2021. Perhaps it can be pegged to a post-lockdown backlog or perhaps it’s just that beauty product developers everywhere had synchronised brainwaves: either way, the month brought with it plenty of exciting new beauty innovations worthy of that elusive shelf space.
As always, Stylist’s beauty team has taken it upon itself to whittle through beauty’s newest bounty to curate a list of the most important new beauty product launches you need to know about from the past 31 days.
From the dry shampoo that miraculously vanishes in seconds to the brow gel that creates the illusion of fuller, more feathery eyebrows, meet beauty’s most magical new launches…
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The non-gritty dry shampoo
As a self-confessed lazy person, I love the concept of dry shampoo, but the reality? Not so much. I just hate how most of them leave your hair a ghostly shade of grey and, while they might mop up greasy scalp oils, they also laden roots with a grainy powder that feels just as unpleasant. Not this one. Living Proof’s new formula has a special nozzle that spreads the aerated powder far and wide. But – and this is the magical bit – wait for 30 seconds post-spritzing and then you can (quite literally) shake all the powder residue out of the hair, leaving strands that (almost) feel like they’ve just emerged from a full wash and blow dry routine. Marvellous.
Shop Living Proof Perfect hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo at Living Proof, £23
The illusionist brow gel
Firstly, Too Faced deserves some applause for the sheer genius that is the name of this new brow product: Brow Wig, or in other words, brush on hair for your eyebrows. This textured brow gel doesn’t just set your brows in place, it also bulks them out by way of teeny, tiny hair-like fibres hidden in the formula. These fibres catch on to your existing hairs, making them look thicker and more plentiful. Sure, it isn’t the first brow gel to ever work in this way, but it definitely is one of the best brow products I’ve ever tried.
Shop Too Faced Brow Wig Brush on Hair Fluffy Brow Gel at Boots, £18
The sturdy cream blusher
There’s been an eye-rolling amount of new celebrity beauty lines of late, but I’ve been mightily impressed with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s offering, Rose Inc – particularly this blusher. Where some cream blushers can go on strong but slowly slide down your cheeks throughout the course of the day, Rose Inc’s remains strong, even up against the sweaty temperatures of my inner-city flat. I’ve been wearing shade Anemone on my cheeks, eyes and lips.
The bright summer scent
Recognise the painting that lines the back of Floral Street’s newest bottle? Yep, that’ll be Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers, 1889, a nod to the brand’s new collaboration with Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum. As the name would suggest, it smells just like you’ve nuzzled your nose into the dense centre of a sunflower in full bloom. It’s bold and fresh, topped off lashings of warm honey and sweet mandarin. Floral fragrance lovers will adore it, but so will anyone who wants a bright perfume that’ll help them cling onto the final days of summer.
Shop Floral Street Sunflower Pop at Selfridges, £60 for 100ml
Ava Welsing-Kitcher, beauty contributor
The lightweight hair powerhouse
I’ve been trying everything Gisou has to offer all summer since its long-awaited UK arrival, and I’m so happy that the hype is very, very real. Every product works to make my fine, coloured, curly hair full of bounce and luminosity without oversaturating it, but the standout is definitely the newest Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner. With honey from founder Negin Mirsalehi’s family beehives, it enriches with minerals and amino acids while strengthening with panthenol, argan and baobab oils. Usually such a rich ingredients list would make me ultra sparing with the application, but with this I can spray away without any product overload.
Shop Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner at Selfridges, £26
The soothing skin resurfacer
Ever since I learned that double cleansing is a must for removing SPF, and not just make-up, I’ve been testing a few formulas in the hopes I’ll find one I’m obsessed enough with to use every single day. The Glowcery’s has blown everything else out of the water, thanks to its incredible scent and indulgent indigo hue from blue tansy oil, an ancient remedy for both inflammation and sunken spirits. When my skin and mind feel overstimulated, I swear this makes the reward centre of my brain light up as soon as it smooths over my skin. With pineapple and papaya fruit enzymes, it exfoliates while I take a few deep inhales and indulge in a gua sha ritual (if I have the energy).
Shop The Glowcery Blue Dew Oil to Milk Cleanser at The Glowcery, £27
The new-gen bronzer
Glossier do gel-creme formulas impeccably well – so much so, that so many blush sceptics have become complete converts thanks to the cult Cloud Paint. That magical ability to sink into skin like skincare with a strong yet subtle pigment is echoed in Solar Paint, the bronzer Glossier fans have been begging for for years. The doe foot applicator means I can swipe just enough product on my cheeks, eyelids, jawline, and even around the small contours around my nose tip. With four shades that manage to warm up a pretty diverse range of skin tones, Ray is my go-to: a medium bronze with just a hint of golden pearlescence.
The sun protection squad
Aussie suncare brand Ultra Violette won my heart with the bestselling Queen Screen SPF50, a luminising protector with a milky serum-like texture. I’ve been waiting to finish up the bottle before picking another one of the brand’s formulas: the mattifying Lean Screen, the hydrating Supreme Screen, or the Clean Screen gel for sensitive skin. But now I’ve managed to skip the queue thanks to the new Mini Screen Wardrobe, an adorable set of minis featuring each sunscreen. As my skin rotates through every phase, from oily to sensitised to dehydrated, I’ll be able to tailor my sun protection without having to break open a full-sized tube. SPF does have an expiry date, after all…
Buy Ultra Violette’s Mini Screen Wardrobe from Ultra Violette, £20 (with £10 to spend on a full-sized purchase)
Chloe Burcham, beauty contributor
The hero hydrator
I’m always on the look out for a super serum that will quench my dehydrated skin’s thirst and this new one from Algenist might just be it. It’s packed with alguronic acid – an adaptogenic algae that’s able to survive in the world’s harshest climates, plus niacinamide (to brighten and refine skin texture). While it’s actually formulated for oily skin types, my skin has been drinking it up and feels plumper and soft come morning.
Shop Algenist Algae Niacinamide Moisture Veil at Cult Beauty, £54
The energising shower gel
If, like me, you struggle to get up and go in the morning (working from home seems to have made it even harder to get my butt in action), you need to try this shower gel. It’s got a zingy spearmint, eucalyptus and rosemary scent that really refreshes and energizes – plus it leaves skin soft, not stripped.
Shop Neom Super Shower Power Body Cleanser at Look Fantastic, £26
The instant glow-giver
This serum-highlighter hybrid gives your skin a major glow. Apply on its own or under foundation and your complexion is left beaming like you’ve just stepped out of a facialist’s treatment room. I use the golden shade all over my skin for a real sun-kissed glow but there are six shades available – from clear to rosy to bronze.
Shop Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face in Spectrum Bronze at Cult Beauty, £26
