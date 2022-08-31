All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, Stylist’s beauty team discover a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
It would make sense during this season of OOO messages and long, refreshing cocktails that the beauty industry would similarly slow down for summer, too. Think again. Another (unbelievably warm) four weeks have sailed by and with them, a myriad of launches have landed on the Stylist beauty desk.
This month, we became enamoured with a gentle-to-skin exfoliator, a new tinted sunscreen from a cult brand, and a blusher that feels like a glass of water on a hot day. Here are the 10 we’ve been loving.
Billie Bhatia, Fashion and Beauty Features Director
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment
Glow Recipe is one of my all-time favourite Korean skincare brands, and when it comes to overnight masks there is nothing I love more than a gentle chemical exfoliant. Glow Recipe understands the importance of your skin barrier, so they have cleverly reformulated this exfoliating treatment to focus on exfoliation and hydration to work with your skin and not against it. A 2.5% pH-balanced AHA complex (that’s just as potent as 10% glycolic acid, by the way) is infused into this fruity fusion to gently resurface and dissolve dead skin cells while you sleep so you wake up glowing.
Shop Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment at Cult Beauty, £19
Fresh Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum
If you are looking to simplify your skincare routine, look no further than Fresh’s Tea Elixir. Fifteen years in the making, this serum delivers on the sensorial experience. The silky feeling of the serum means that it blends beautifully into the skin and dries almost immediately, and there is a delicate green tea scent powered by the ingredients that give a calming freshness. But it’s the one-stop serum shop that has got editors running towards Fresh for their latest drop – hyaluronic acid to hydrate, niacinamide and vitamin C to brighten, and a special tea plant from Mauritius to tackle inflammation and stress on the skin. Sign me up.
Fenty Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer
In a time where ‘glow’ holds the greatest beauty currency, who doesn’t want an all-over glow? Fenty’s sheer complexion booster delivers instant, natural-looking illumination for next-level glow thanks to pearl technology that reflects, refracts and radiates light. Softening imperfections from every angle, my pores appear more refined, my skin more even and thanks to the skin-loving ingredients, my complexion is more glowy than it’s ever been. A new make-up bag essential.
Estée Lauder Night Repair Gel Crème
Estée Lauder’s Night Repair is a cult classic for good reason: it works. This reformulated Night Repair Gel Crème has a silky, lightweight texture that easily glides onto skin, making your under-eye feel refreshed and renewed before the product has even started working. Formulated to brighten dark circles and hydrate your skin for 100 hours via a potent infusion of hyaluronic acid, this product sits brilliantly under make-up and feels amazing.
CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide
My biggest skin concerns are hyper-pigmentation and oil, so when CeraVe announced the Blemish Control cleanser was landing in the UK, I quite literally jumped for joy. The daily cleanser is packed with ceramides, niacinamide and salicylic acid that fight acne, acne scarring, congestion and blemishes. One week of use and my skin is already clearer and brighter.
Shop CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide at Boots, £10
Morgan Fargo, Beauty Editor
Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil SPF50
Part skin tint, part protection, the cult sunscreen brand Ultra Violette dropped a new hero product this month: the Daydream Screen Tinted Veil. With factor 50 protection, the tint is designed to be worn over your go-to SPF to help even out skin tone and add extra protection.
Shop Ultra Violette Daydream Screen Tinted Veil SPF50 at Liberty, £38
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer
Earlier this year, the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation garnered immense popularity online, with video after video reviewing the brilliant new complexion product. Now, there’s a medium-coverage concealer to match. A blend of concealer and corrector, the little tube can hydrate and brighten the skin thanks to an infusion of niacinamide, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and vegan collagen.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer, £25
Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush
Using microfluidic technology, this beautiful featherlight blush creates a seamless, truly natural-looking flush. Luminous and fresh, it can be applied with fingers, a sponge or brush.
R.E.M. Beauty Sweetener Concealer
Buildable with medium-to-full coverage, the R.E.M. concealer – created by Ariana Grande, no less – is creamy, doesn’t settle into dry patches or facial lines and feels cushion-like on the skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and ashwagandha, it holds hydration and repairs the skin, while battling environmental stressors at the same time. Available in 60 shades, you can also pick it up at the dedicated R.E.M. beauty counter in Selfridges, London.
Amika Power Hour Curl Refreshing Spray
Brooklyn-born brand Amika makes one of the best dry shampoos on the market: it creates dry volume in the hair without visible residue or sticky texture. The curl gels and creams are similarly brilliant. So when they drop a new product, I listen.
This month, we met the Power Hour Curl Refreshing Spray – a frizz-fighting spray that hydrates and seals in moisture. Use for crunchy second-day curls or for when your curls are feeling a little lacklustre.
Shop Amika Power Hour Curl Refreshing Spray at Cult Beauty, £23
Main image: Stylist