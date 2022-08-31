It would make sense during this season of OOO messages and long, refreshing cocktails that the beauty industry would similarly slow down for summer, too. Think again. Another (unbelievably warm) four weeks have sailed by and with them, a myriad of launches have landed on the Stylist beauty desk.

This month, we became enamoured with a gentle-to-skin exfoliator, a new tinted sunscreen from a cult brand, and a blusher that feels like a glass of water on a hot day. Here are the 10 we’ve been loving.