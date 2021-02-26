We round up the best February beauty launches across make-up, skincare, nails and wellbeing that are actually worth buying.
Even though it’s the shortest month of the year, February has been packed full of exciting beauty launches.
Throughout the month, the Stylist beauty team has gotten excited over make-up innovations, clever skincare formulas, impressive nail launches and even dabbled in supplements. And along the way, some of these products have earned a spot in their permanent routines.
Here, we round up the best beauty launches from February that are worth spending your pay day cash on.
Best February beauty launches, picked by the Stylist beauty team
Shannon Peter
The barrier-building moisturiser
“No matter what I do, the eczema that has taken up residence around my mouth and over my eyelids shows no sign of letting up. So this month, I decided to pare back my already super low maintenance routine even further, and this cream has quickly become my go-to. Like other cica creams, it contains centella asiatica to soothe irritation, but also humectants and probiotics to help replenish a depleted skin barrier. A few weeks in, and my angry skin isn’t quite so angry anymore.”
Shop Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Re.Pair Cream at Boots, £36
The joy-to-use body cream
“It isn’t just my face that’s ridiculously dry, my body is too. So I’ve promised myself that I will keep up a daily moisturising routine. The key, I’ve found, is using a body lotion you truly love. And Glow Recipe’s new formula is just that. It smells divine, like a big hunk of fresh, juicy watermelon and in terms of ingredients, it contains many of the same heavy hitters I love to use on my face. There’s hyaluronic acid for hydration and AHAs for exfoliation, all whipped up in a super light texture that isn’t in the slightest bit greasy.”
Shop Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Pink Dream Body Cream at Cult Beauty, £25
The energy-boosting supplement
“I’ve always struggled to stick to a stringent supplement routine, mainly because it takes longer to see results than my impatient tendencies can handle. But after just a month of taking these mushroom-infused supplements from skin and wellness guru Marie Reynolds, I’m already noticing a difference. They contain a variety of funghi extracts, delivering an ample dose of vitamin C and D to help boost the immune system. But for me, the most marked difference has been in my energy levels. I might be waking up every two hours to see to my new puppy, but my body really doesn’t feel like it.”
Shop Marie Reynolds London Funghi Fusion at Marie Reynolds London, £30.50
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The best ever hand cream
“I’ll be honest, I’m not much of a hand cream person. In last month’s product round up, I wrote about my red, scaly hands that were so dry they were on the verge of cracking – but I’m pleased to report they are now soft, hydrated and restored to their former glory and it’s all thanks to this little product. I know calling something the best ever is a bold statement but I stand by it. This cream isn’t thick or oily or greasy; it’s a lovely, light texture but it’s deeply hydrating (it claims to last through five washes but I love it so much I apply it at least three times a day). It also leaves no residue whatsoever – it actually has a powder finish, which I know doesn’t sound appealing, but it’s actually really lovely and makes such a huge difference. Looks like I’m now a hand cream convert, doesn’t it?”
The boujie perfume
“From one extreme to another (literally), I’ve been wearing Kilian’s Love Don’t Be Shy Extreme pretty solidly since I got it, and it really does perk up my day. It’s a cosy kind of scent but it’s also incredibly intriguing. It has top notes of neroli and bergamot, but it’s not overly zesty – there’s vanilla and musk in the base which mellow it all out, and then the addition of Bulgarian rose adds a sexy, sophisticated element which I really cannot get enough of (and I really think that if I had a boyfriend, he would love it too). It’s expensive, yes, but it lingers for ages. I can smell it on my hoodies and in my hair for days afterwards which counts for a lot in my opinion.”
Kilian Love Don’t Be Shy Extreme at Selfridges, £225 for 50ml
The easy red lipstick
“Never before have I been as inclined to try a product the minute it drops through my letterbox, but that happened when Trish McEvoy’s Liquid Lip Colour arrived. It’s the perfect blue-based red that I think a lot of people have probably spent a long time searching for. It’s matte but it’s not drying, has an impressive pigment and it’s super easy to apply (even for a novice like me) thanks to the slightly tapered applicator – I drew around my lips first and then filled them in, and the end result was incredible. I have a feeling this is going to be my new go-to.”
Trish McEvoy Liquid Lip Colour in Matte Red at Selfridges, £29
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The kind-to-skin deodorant
“Recently, I’ve been making a more conscious effort to use aluminium-free deodorants because what better time to test a new deodorant than when you’re sat at home, right? This one is one of my favourites so far. Not only is it aluminium and alcohol-free, it has a refreshing cucumber and green tea scent, which I love in the mornings, and a smooth texture that rolls on with ease. Big fan.”
Shop Frank Body Clean Deodorant: Cucumber & Green Tea at Frank Body, £11.25
The hydrating lip balm/gloss hybrid
“My usually dry lips have been suffering a lot this winter. While a good lip scrub and balm work wonders, I’m finding it difficult to wear lip colours that don’t draw attention to the flaking – which is where Charlotte Tilbury’s new innovation comes in. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, this product fuses the hydrating benefits of a lip balm with the high-shine payoff of a lip gloss. The pigments also last for a long time. My favourite shade? The brand’s iconic Pillow Talk.”
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss at Cult Beauty, £25
The nail-strengthening polish
“There’s still a while to go before nail salons can open their doors but Ciaté’s Plant Pots are helping to make at-home manicures that little bit easier. Alongside the pretty shades (I really like how this deep red looks against my skin tone), the formula contains biotin, bakuchiol and bamboo extract to repair and strengthen the nails. The thick brush makes it easier to apply the formula and once it dries, you’re left with a salon-grade (well, if you ignore my questionable painting skills) shine.”
