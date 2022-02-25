February’s a strange month. Christmas is a distant memory while the start of summer feels too far out of reach. Combine that with what’s going on in the world at the moment and it’s no wonder we’ve all been feeling a little bleak. But there have been some brilliant beauty launches to hit shelves in February, brightening those dull days and generally uplifting our spirits.

From the TikTok-approved hair treatment our beauty director has been loving to the clever, allergen-neutral brand our beauty writer has been using (not to mention the launch of Selena Gomez’s cult Rare Beauty), there’s been plenty of buzzy new beauty launches we’ve been excited about this month.

So, in the interest of sparking joy amongst the masses, we’ve parsed through the noise and whittled down our favourite February beauty launches. Enjoy.