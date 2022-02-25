All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, the Stylist beauty team discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
February’s a strange month. Christmas is a distant memory while the start of summer feels too far out of reach. Combine that with what’s going on in the world at the moment and it’s no wonder we’ve all been feeling a little bleak. But there have been some brilliant beauty launches to hit shelves in February, brightening those dull days and generally uplifting our spirits.
From the TikTok-approved hair treatment our beauty director has been loving to the clever, allergen-neutral brand our beauty writer has been using (not to mention the launch of Selena Gomez’s cult Rare Beauty), there’s been plenty of buzzy new beauty launches we’ve been excited about this month.
So, in the interest of sparking joy amongst the masses, we’ve parsed through the noise and whittled down our favourite February beauty launches. Enjoy.
SHANNON PETER, BEAUTY DIRECTOR
The ultra-hydrating face mask
As much as I love the pore-purging powers of a good clay mask, it’s hydrating masks that I lean on more regularly in a bid to bring my skin back from the brink of dehydration. Pai Resurrection Girl is honestly one of the best I’ve ever tried. It’s chock-full of hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and blue tansy oil but also a rather impressive sounding botanical: the resurrection plant. Used to survive complete dehydration in the wild, the extracts have been found to help skin ring-fence moisture. It feels like heaven and works a treat, and FYI, if you’re a fan of Origins’ classic Drink Up Mask then you’ll love this.
The TikTok-approved hair treatment
If your TikTok algorithm looks even slightly like mine then you will no doubt have come across K18’s Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask. Wildly popular, this bond-repairing treatment infiltrates individual strands and uses a unique sequence of amino acids to patch over weak points in hair’s protein structures. It’s so easy to use; simply skip conditioner, apply on damp hair and then leave it just like that. I noticed my hair was considerably less tangled after one use, and stronger after a few.
Shop K18 Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask at Cult Beauty, £55
The out-of-this-world mascara
When it comes to mascara, bigger is always better in my book, which is why I was particularly taken by Byredo’s new Astronomical mascara. As the name would suggest, it manages to ply on tons of product to build out lashes that appear ultra-long and super-thick, but without rendering them dry, crispy or flaky.
MORGAN FARGO, SENIOR BEAUTY WRITER
The skin-barrier repairing cream
Between central heating, sideways rain, wind chills and general weather woes, our skin (and, more specifically, our skin barrier) takes a beating in the winter. This rich, balm-like cream – inspired by the immortal jellyfish, no less – helps to repair and improve the healthy functioning of the skin barrier by promoting skin cell growth. An overnight treatment mask, smoother, more resilient skin is just a few nights of sleep away.
Shop U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment at Cult Beauty, £186
The cult US celebrity brand
One of the most highly rated celebrity make-up brands, Rare Beauty launched in the UK this month at Space NK. The Soft Pinch blush is creamy, blending into a diffused matte pigment that brightens and smooths. I like to use this handy cream blusher trick I learned from TikTok.
The allergen-neutral, sensitive-skin saviour
Oodee is a new skincare brand based around a three-step allergen-neutral routine. Allergen-neutral means that Oodee products contain zero potential skin triggers, including common fragrance and food allergens, as well as parabens, silicones and sulphates. The third step in the routine, the Nova Illuminating Moisturiser, combines a cushioned, whipped butter-like texture with vitamin C and cold-pressed fruit seed oils to hydrate and target uneven skin tone.
BILLIE BHATIA, FASHION AND BEAUTY FEATURES DIRECTOR
The vitamin-packed eye serum
We all know and love Aesop for its everyday use hand wash, but it’s the brand’s latest launch – this Exalted Eye Serum – that has got our attention. Packed full of vitamins, including B3, B5 (reduces pigments), C (brightens) and E (nourishes and protects your skin from damage caused by free radicals), this serum hits all our under eye skin concerns. All while the silky consistency of the serum gives our skin ultimate hydration.
The ultra-brightening cleanser
Be Your Best Enzyme Balm Cleanser, which comes with a T-Towel muslin for a deep clean is one of the first products to come from Trinny London’s skincare line. With almond and jojoba oil, the balm is designed to be kind and nourishing to skin while removing even the stubbornest eye make-up and skincare. Most importantly, it’s an easy step to add into your routine and leaves skin feeling clean, refreshed and, thanks to its exfoliating properties, even more toned.
The lymphatic-boosting serum
I’m always in the market for a product that knocks a step out of my routine and I have found it with Iräye’s Radiance Firming Serum. Iräye is the first skincare line to activate your lymphatic system (the body’s natural toxin filter) topically. What Iräye does is supports the skin’s lymphatic system to deliver a three-fold effect of purifying the skin, boosting lymphatic function and protecting the condition of the skin and its lymph vessels. This serum promises to promote brighter, glowing complexion from the inside out.
CHLOE BURCHAM, BEAUTY CONTRIBUTOR
The foundation-serum hybrid
If you’re not a big fan of foundation, let me introduce you to your new skin saviour. Think of Rose Inc’s Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum as your daily powerhouse serum – blended with an ultra-natural sheer coverage, thanks to encapsulated make-up pearls that burst on the skin, buffing in for the most natural finish. Skin is left feeling seriously hydrated and glowing – for a fresh-faced finish.
Shop Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum at Space NK, £36
The anything-but-basic mouthwash
Mouthwash might not be the most exciting of beauty launches – but hear me out. This chic, Swiss brand of oral care is like nothing else you’ve ever tried. Not only does it look seriously chic on your bathroom countertop (small pleasures), it helps to brighten and whiten your teeth without adding sensitivity. I genuinely feel as though my teeth look whiter with just one month’s use. Impressive.
The pre-summer self-tan
February is a bit of a bleurgh month and with the awful weather we’ve been having, my skin’s been in need of a glow-up. Enter: Vita Liberata’s new untinted tan. Perfect for slapping on before bed (the untinted formula won’t transfer onto your sheets) it contains a breakthrough encapsulated form of DHA that continues to slowly release over 72 hours after application. The result? A deeper, more golden-looking tan that’ll last for 10 days straight. Winner.
Shop Vita Liberata Untinted Heavenly Tanning Elixir Medium at Boots, £34
Main image: courtesy of brands