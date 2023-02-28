Each year, February manages to both drag on and whip by in a flash and this year has been no different. From fashion week to countless awards ceremonies, looking back at the month makes us wonder where the time has gone. But, while we struggle to get our brains around the concept of time, there have been plenty of brilliant new launches landing on the Stylist beauty desk to keep us going.

From soothing skin saviours from the likes of Avene and Kiehl’s to a world-first in hair styling from ghd, there’s been a myriad of hardworking heroes to solve all our beauty woes.

So to help you shop smarter, we’ve parsed through the noise and whittled down our favourite February beauty launches for 2023. Keep scrolling to see which ones are really worth the hype.