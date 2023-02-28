All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, the Stylist beauty team discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
Each year, February manages to both drag on and whip by in a flash and this year has been no different. From fashion week to countless awards ceremonies, looking back at the month makes us wonder where the time has gone. But, while we struggle to get our brains around the concept of time, there have been plenty of brilliant new launches landing on the Stylist beauty desk to keep us going.
From soothing skin saviours from the likes of Avene and Kiehl’s to a world-first in hair styling from ghd, there’s been a myriad of hardworking heroes to solve all our beauty woes.
So to help you shop smarter, we’ve parsed through the noise and whittled down our favourite February beauty launches for 2023. Keep scrolling to see which ones are really worth the hype.
Benefit Fluff Up Brow Wax Mini
Whether you like your brows to look fluffy and full, you’re into super-sculpted arches or you’re after that laminated look – this brow wax ticks all the boxes. It expertly shapes and styles your brows without leaving behind a crispy, tell-tale residue.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Barrier Cream
If your skin has been playing up this winter, you’re not alone. This rich barrier cream from Kiehl’s expertly soothes and nourishes parched, winter-ravaged skin without blocking pores or feeling heavy. It cocoons your complexion in instant comfort – divine.
Shop Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Barrier Cream at Lookfantastic, £32
ghd Duet Styler
When the ghd Duet Styler launched on 1 February, it seemed like everyone in the world was talking about it. The brand’s first-ever wet-to-dry hair styler (that claims to inflict zero visible damage to the hair) is seriously impressive. You simply use it as you would a hair straightener, while revolutionary drying vents simultaneously dry hair at a low temperature. Then, if you’re in need of even more smoothing, you can turn off the drying chamber and switch to ‘Shine Shot’ mode. Simply glide the ceramic plates over your strands for instant smoothing and straightening.
Iconic London Melting Touch Lip Balm
Launching just in time for Valentine’s Day, these glorious little lip balms do so much more than douse your pout in serious hydration (though they also do that brilliantly). They’re enriched with a glossy colour, blurring the lines between balm, gloss and lipstick. A real multitasker.
Kérastase Symbiose Intensive Anti-Dandruff Cellular Night Serum
I don’t know about you, but this winter my scalp has not been happy. The constant switch between the cold outside air and drier central heating has left my scalp flaky and irritated. Thankfully, this overnight serum landed on my desk earlier this month and has worked a miracle. Salicylic acid works to lift off flakes while soothing scalp irritation and sensitivity.
Shop Kérastase Symbiose Intensive Anti-Dandruff Cellular Night Serum at Lookfantastic, £45.80
Avène Hydrance Boost Serum
Another hydration skin saviour that deserves to be shouted about is this ultra-lightweight serum. Packed with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, it works hard to strengthen a damaged, dehydrated skin barrier, infusing your complexion with serious hydration and instantly calming stressed-out skin.
Jo Malone Rose Blush Cologne
Getting us in the mood for spring, this bouquet of floral freshness evokes a day spent at a countryside fête. Packed with herbs, crisp white musk and juicy lychee – it’s light, charming and seriously spritzable.
Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Face Lotion
This genius moisturiser contains a teeny amount of fake tan, giving you a gorgeous glow over time. Enriched with shea butter, it leaves your skin soft and luminous looking – perfect for beating those lingering winter blues.
Shop Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Face Lotion at Cult Beauty, £9.99
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic 8 Second Wonder Water
One of the most hyped products on TikTok, L’Oreal’s iconic Wonder Water has now been infused with hyaluronic acid – for a double dose of hydration and shine. In just eight seconds, strands are coated with a glass-like shine and lightweight silky feel.
Shop L’Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic 8 Second Wonder Water at Boots, £11.99
The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter
A souped up version of the brand’s hero camomile cleansing butter, this limited edition camellia oil version melts away make-up like a champ, leaving your skin feeling soft, nourished and seriously clean.
Shop The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter – Camellia, £12
Dirtea Tremella Powder
The latest mushroom to hit the Dirtea line-up is tremella – a wonder ’shroom with an inside-outside approach to beauty. It works to increase the body’s production of hyaluronic acid and collagen while thickening hair, strengthening nails and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. I’ve been adding a teaspoon to my morning coffee and swear I can see a noticeable glow in my skin.
Main image: Stylist Loves; courtesy of brands