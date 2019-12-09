These are the best beauty products ever, according to the Stylist beauty team.
Whether you’re always on the hunt for that new, undiscovered beauty brand that promises to revolutionise your routine or if you actually feel a little clueless when it comes to stocking your beauty cabinet, we have four products you simply need to know about.
The Stylist beauty team has the exciting job of testing, trying and writing about the latest launches in everything from skincare, hair treatments, and make-up, so when it comes to beauty bag must-haves they certainly know a thing or two.
Although there are hundreds of amazing products out there, when pressed to pick just one that they couldn’t live without, our writers each had an answer that we think will soon be appearing on your wish-list.
From the haircare product that will leave your hair feeling shiny and soft, to facial pads that our beauty director swears are the key to skin luminosity, you’re welcome.
Shannon, beauty director
“Among my beauty editor friends, we all use these peel pads to exfoliate the skin and bring back a bit of luminosity to it. I use these pads literally every single day and I can tell when I haven’t been using them because my skin looks a little bit dull, a little bit sad and a little bit grey.
“The first pad is soaked in five different types of exfoliating acid. And the second pad is soaked in loads of antioxidant ingredients. After using them you can really see the difference. My skin looks brighter, more supple and plump. Luminous.”
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel, £87.
Ava, junior beauty writer
“I’ve tried so many hair masks and this is my holy grail. It’s full of hair-loving ingredients such as argan oil and quinoa protein. It’s quite thick and creamy so it’s great for afro hair or textured hair. But a lot of people with straight hair or fine hair love it, too.
“It says to leave it in for 30 minutes, but I leave it in for hours so my hair can just soak all of it up. I used this last night and it’s made my hair really soft and shiny without weighing it down at all.”
Dizziak Deep Conditioner, £22.
Lucy, beauty editor
“This is the product I always tell everybody to have in their little skincare arsenal. It’s called Toleriane Sensitive Crème and it’s just a really basic no-frills moisturiser.
“I use it as the last step in my nighttime routine as and when my skin needs it. So if my skin’s feeling a little bit dry or parched or sensitive, it’s really luxurious and rich but not at all oily or greasy. It’s got no active ingredients in it so it’ll just really work to hydrate, I just love it.”
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Crème, £16.50
Hanna, beauty writer
“I use this palette pretty much every single day. This is the only palette where I think I’ve actually hit pan on all of the shades. Working on the Stylist beauty desk, you get sent a lot of eyeshadow palettes but I find that usually half of the shades don’t really work for my skin tone – they come up a bit ashy against my skin.
“Whereas with this I feel like I can use all 10 shades. I also really love that you’ve got a pink in there, which might seem like a bit of a scary colour but this pink is actually really beautiful. Every time I go on holiday I always take away loads of eyeshadow palettes with good intentions of using different colours and different shades, but this is the one I always end up using.”
Zoeva Cocoa Blend eyeshadow palette, £21.
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.