January. The excitement of Christmas and new year has passed. We’re in our third lockdown. The days are still dark and cold and time has felt very slow. But, we’ve reached the end. And for that alone, it’s fair to say we all deserve a pick-me-up.
Throughout the month, beauty brands launched a long list of impressive innovations across skincare, make-up and wellbeing. So much so, many of these items have found their way into the Stylist beauty team’s day-to-day routines.
Here, we round up the best beauty launches from January that are actually worth buying.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The wafer-thin foundation
“I’m not much of a foundation wearer at the best of times (ie pre-Covid), mainly because I don’t like how so many traditional formulas feel on the skin: greasy, heavy or crumbling. But there’s definitely been a slew of brilliant new foundation releases that are anything but – and that includes Shiseido’s new Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation. It’s impossibly lightweight, so it feels more like a layer of skin care than any cloying base product, and just lends skin the tiniest bit of glowy coverage, just enough to even out the complexion and (in my case) tone down some eczema-induced redness.”
Shop Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation at Cult Beauty, £41
The stress-melting mist
“A bit like a pillow mist for the daytime, This Works’ new spray is designed to help remedy the stresses of the (home) office. Alongside neroli and patchouli, the key ingredient is ylang ylang, which has been found – through fMRI brain imaging research – to help curb stress responses and trigger the area of the brain associated with reward. Basically, you just spritz it everywhere (I’ve just been dousing the stuff all over my clothes, desk and even my curtain) everytime you feel a bit of WFH-related doom and gloom seeping in, and it’ll bring your mood back into balance. I love it.”
Shop This Works Stress Check Mood Manager at This Works, £15
The tell-all skincare guide
“If you’re looking to swot up on your skincare knowledge, then I urge you to make room on your bookshelf for this new skincare guide. Written by renowned beauty journalist Katie Service; it’s unbelievably comprehensive, it manages to squeeze in a full ingredient encyclopaedia, tonnes of water-tight beauty advice and critical takes on some of the biggest issues facing the skincare world. I devoured it in just a few days.”
Shop The Beauty Brief: An Insider’s Guide to Skincare at Waterstones, £19.99
The extra-gentle balm cleanser
“I consider balm cleansers a non-negotiable: they melt tough SPF, peel away make-up and leave your skin feeling just as nourished as it is clean. And now there’s a really good option for anyone who has sensitive, irritable skin (or eyes!). Elemis’ Naked Cleansing Balm contains all the skin cleansing butteriness of the original, just without even a whiff of a scent.”
Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm at Elemis, £44
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The next gen tinted moisturiser
“Is anyone else enjoying spending their Saturday afternoons doing their make-up despite literally having nowhere to go? Maybe it’s just me, but I’m really loving it – mostly because it means I get to apply this incredible base. I’m partial to a dewy, lightweight base and Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator is ticking all my boxes. Less a foundation and more a sheer, tinted moisturiser, it doesn’t require much blending (I’ve been known to apply it with my fingers, without a mirror, two minutes before a Zoom call) and yet it creates a luminous finish without being too… shiny. It’s formulated with marula oil to hydrate and, considering the cold weather and heating has zapped my skin of any moisture, I’m incredibly thankful for that.”
Shop Urban Decay Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator at Urban Decay, £29
The soothing shower foam
“That parched winter skin I just mentioned? It’s not just my face that’s suffering but my body too. As I type this I can see my scaly red hands that are on the verge of becoming pretty sore. As well as slathering my skin in moisturiser, I’ve also found that using a gentle, hydrating shower gel helps too. Eucerin’s Urea Shower Foam is probably the least sexy product in my bathroom but it’s one of the best. Specifically designed for dry skin, it’s ‘rub free’ which negates the need to irritate skin further (I’m prone to quite a careless, sometimes vigorous all-over massage when it comes to shower gel) and it’s super gentle but is still effective, plus the added 5% urea mean it helps skin retain water.”
Shop Eucerin Urea Shower Foam at Escentual, £11
The brightening exfoliator
“OK so, I need to confess that – despite what some experts have told me – I really like using a physical face scrub. Not every day, but maybe once every few weeks. You know when you just feel like you need to feel the scrub rather than just using an acid toner? It’s mostly when I can see my skin peeling from the prescription skincare I’m using. Anyway, I digress, but if you’re in the scrub camp with me then I urge you to try Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub. Not only does it legit smell like lemonade (which, weirdly, is making me feel nostalgic for pre-pandemic life. I don’t even drink lemonade that much) but the grainy bits are the perfect size – not too big, not too small – and it leaves my skin feeling fresh and smooth. It’s packed with AHAs (so it could take the place of your acid toner if you wanted) which work to loosen and slough away dead skin cells.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The uplifting hand wash
“Nowadays, I’m trying to find pockets of self-care and relaxation in my day wherever I can. Of course, washing our hands is essential (both pre and during the pandemic) but the refreshing lemon scent of this The Body Shop hand wash has given the common ritual a touch of relaxation. It contains natural lemon essential oils that have been extracted from lemon peels and the scent lingers on hands. As for the bottle, it’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic and Community Fair Trade recycled plastic – and yes, it’s fully recyclable, too.”
Shop The Body Shop Lemon Hand Wash at The Body Shop, £8.50
The acid-packed body exfoliating sheet
“Ever since I was introduced to Dr. Dennis Gross’ cult Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel, I’ve been obsessed. The easy two-step treatment always leaves my face clear and glowing and I get a lot of skin compliments when I use them frequently. So I was beyond excited when I heard the brand released the same treatment but for your body. This version has a slightly more intense cocktail of AHA and BHAs, including glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid, as well as bakuchiol. But don’t worry, added squalane means your skin won’t dry out. Simply swipe the sheet around your body and it’ll be left feeling smoother and looking radiant.”
Shop Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment at Cult Beauty, £15
The styling wax – for brows
“Now that we’re covering half of our faces with masks, it makes sense that there has been a flurry of new eyebrow products but few caused a stir like this one. Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Freeze is a styling wax for brows. Now, the words ‘styling wax’ may cast memories of gloopy formulas that left your hair rock hard but this is different. It lifts and holds your brow hairs in place but doesn’t feel crunchy or uncomfortable once it’s set. It’s one easy step to fluffy, feathered brows.”
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze at Anastasia Beverly Hills, £23
Main image: courtesy of brands