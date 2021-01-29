From a dewy tinted moisturiser to non-crunchy brow wax: 10 new products our beauty team loved in January

We round up the best January beauty launches across make-up, skincare and wellbeing that are actually worth buying.

January. The excitement of Christmas and new year has passed. We’re in our third lockdown. The days are still dark and cold and time has felt very slow. But, we’ve reached the end. And for that alone, it’s fair to say we all deserve a pick-me-up.

Throughout the month, beauty brands launched a long list of impressive innovations across skincare, make-up and wellbeing. So much so, many of these items have found their way into the Stylist beauty team’s day-to-day routines.

Here, we round up the best beauty launches from January that are actually worth buying.

Shannon Peter, beauty director

  • The wafer-thin foundation

    Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation
    Best beauty launches in January 2021: Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation

    “I’m not much of a foundation wearer at the best of times (ie pre-Covid), mainly because I don’t like how so many traditional formulas feel on the skin: greasy, heavy or crumbling. But there’s definitely been a slew of brilliant new foundation releases that are anything but – and that includes Shiseido’s new Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation. It’s impossibly lightweight, so it feels more like a layer of skin care than any cloying base product, and just lends skin the tiniest bit of glowy coverage, just enough to even out the complexion and (in my case) tone down some eczema-induced redness.”

    Shop Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation at Cult Beauty, £41

  • The stress-melting mist

    This Works Stress Check Mood Manager
    Best beauty launches in January 2021: This Works Stress Check Mood Manager

    “A bit like a pillow mist for the daytime, This Works’ new spray is designed to help remedy the stresses of the (home) office. Alongside neroli and patchouli, the key ingredient is ylang ylang, which has been found – through fMRI brain imaging research – to help curb stress responses and trigger the area of the brain associated with reward. Basically, you just spritz it everywhere (I’ve just been dousing the stuff all over my clothes, desk and even my curtain) everytime you feel a bit of WFH-related doom and gloom seeping in, and it’ll bring your mood back into balance. I love it.”

    Shop This Works Stress Check Mood Manager at This Works, £15

  • The tell-all skincare guide

    The Beauty Brief An Insider's Guide to Skincare by Katie Service
    Best beauty launches in January 2021: The Beauty Brief An Insider's Guide to Skincare by Katie Service

    “If you’re looking to swot up on your skincare knowledge, then I urge you to make room on your bookshelf for this new skincare guide. Written by renowned beauty journalist Katie Service; it’s unbelievably comprehensive, it manages to squeeze in a full ingredient encyclopaedia, tonnes of water-tight beauty advice and critical takes on some of the biggest issues facing the skincare world. I devoured it in just a few days.”

    Shop The Beauty Brief: An Insider’s Guide to Skincare at Waterstones, £19.99

  • The extra-gentle balm cleanser

    Elemis Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm
    Best beauty launches in January 2021: Elemis Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm

    “I consider balm cleansers a non-negotiable: they melt tough SPF, peel away make-up and leave your skin feeling just as nourished as it is clean. And now there’s a really good option for anyone who has sensitive, irritable skin (or eyes!). Elemis’ Naked Cleansing Balm contains all the skin cleansing butteriness of the original, just without even a whiff of a scent.”

    Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm at Elemis, £44

Lucy Partington, beauty editor

  • The next gen tinted moisturiser

    Urban Decay Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator review
    Best beauty launches in January 2021: Urban Decay Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator review

    “Is anyone else enjoying spending their Saturday afternoons doing their make-up despite literally having nowhere to go? Maybe it’s just me, but I’m really loving it – mostly because it means I get to apply this incredible base. I’m partial to a dewy, lightweight base and Urban Decay’s Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator is ticking all my boxes. Less a foundation and more a sheer, tinted moisturiser, it doesn’t require much blending (I’ve been known to apply it with my fingers, without a mirror, two minutes before a Zoom call) and yet it creates a luminous finish without being too… shiny. It’s formulated with marula oil to hydrate and, considering the cold weather and heating has zapped my skin of any moisture, I’m incredibly thankful for that.”

    Shop Urban Decay Stay Naked Hydromaniac Tinted Glow Hydrator at Urban Decay, £29 

  • The soothing shower foam

    Eucerin Urea Shower Foam
    Best beauty launches in January 2021: Eucerin UreaRepair Plus Urea Shower Foam

    “That parched winter skin I just mentioned? It’s not just my face that’s suffering but my body too. As I type this I can see my scaly red hands that are on the verge of becoming pretty sore. As well as slathering my skin in moisturiser, I’ve also found that using a gentle, hydrating shower gel helps too. Eucerin’s Urea Shower Foam is probably the least sexy product in my bathroom but it’s one of the best. Specifically designed for dry skin, it’s ‘rub free’ which negates the need to irritate skin further (I’m prone to quite a careless, sometimes vigorous all-over massage when it comes to shower gel) and it’s super gentle but is still effective, plus the added 5% urea mean it helps skin retain water.”

    Shop Eucerin Urea Shower Foam at Escentual, £11 

  • The brightening exfoliator

    Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub
    Best beauty launches in January 2021: Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub

    “OK so, I need to confess that – despite what some experts have told me – I really like using a physical face scrub. Not every day, but maybe once every few weeks. You know when you just feel like you need to feel the scrub rather than just using an acid toner? It’s mostly when I can see my skin peeling from the prescription skincare I’m using. Anyway, I digress, but if you’re in the scrub camp with me then I urge you to try Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub. Not only does it legit smell like lemonade (which, weirdly, is making me feel nostalgic for pre-pandemic life. I don’t even drink lemonade that much) but the grainy bits are the perfect size – not too big, not too small – and it leaves my skin feeling fresh and smooth. It’s packed with AHAs (so it could take the place of your acid toner if you wanted) which work to loosen and slough away dead skin cells.”

    Shop Ole Henriksen Lemonade Smoothing Scrub at Boots, £20

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer

Main image: courtesy of brands

