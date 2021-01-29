January. The excitement of Christmas and new year has passed. We’re in our third lockdown. The days are still dark and cold and time has felt very slow. But, we’ve reached the end. And for that alone, it’s fair to say we all deserve a pick-me-up.

Throughout the month, beauty brands launched a long list of impressive innovations across skincare, make-up and wellbeing. So much so, many of these items have found their way into the Stylist beauty team’s day-to-day routines.