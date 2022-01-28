All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, the Stylist beauty team discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
As a concept, January is fairly bleak. The rush of Christmas is over, there are no more twinkling lights lining the high street and there’s a cool six weeks between paydays. However, the beauty industry didn’t seem to get the memo: this January has seen some of the most exciting and innovative skincare and cosmetic launches we’ve had in a while. Cult US brand Nécessaire finally landed on our bathroom shelves, Keys Soulcare dropped a soothing, nurturing body polish and the soul and Charlotte Tilbury released a dewy new foundation to rapturous reception.
So, in the interest of helping you shop better, we’ve parsed through the noise, whittling down the myriad releases to find the January beauty launches we really rate. Enjoy.
Shannon Peter, Beauty Director
Mutha Body Butter
I made it my new year’s resolution to stick to a stringent body scrub and lotion routine and so far, so strong. It helps that I’ve had a jar of Mutha’s Body Butter to keep me going.
It’s super dense in texture but weirdly doesn’t take much effort to rub into the skin as it quickly dissipates into an oil. It’s definitely one for the evening (just try pulling on jeans over your newly-hydrated limbs) and it smells divine – like a big hunk of orange peel.
Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
Keys Soulcare Mind-Clearing Body Polish with Glycolic and Lactic Acids
There’s nothing like five months of minimal sunshine to make my skin look dull, dry and not at its best. This exfoliating body polish uses physical and chemical (acid) exfoliants to slough off the dead skin cells that give the appearance of dullness but also moisturises, leaving soft, smooth skin all over. With a rich, soothing scent that sinks into the skin, it’s been my secret wellness weapon this winter to feel nourished, nurtured and calm.
Nécessaire The Body Wash Eucalyptus
One of the most anticipated beauty launches of 2022, Nécessaire had previously only been available in the US since its launch four years ago. Created to elevate the way we treat the skin on our body, the sleek, minimalist packaging is as aesthetic as the efficacious formula it houses is.
The Body Wash, a personal favourite, features skin-barrier repairing niacinamide, brightening vitamin C, and skin-loving vitamin E. Not to mention a soft, clean Eucalyptus scent. Heavenly.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury is no stranger to creating a cult-favourite foundation. And Beautiful Skin Foundation, the latest launch from Tilbury HQ is no different. A medium-coverage dewy base, it has a creamy texture that covers without coating, contains no shimmer and is easily buildable. Heavier than a tinted moisturiser, it’s the secret illuminating step I’ve incorporated into my make-up routine.
Kérastase Chroma Absolu Soin Acid Chroma Gloss
Late last year, a small group of beauty journalists were treated to white-label laboratory samples of Kérastase’s biggest 2022 innovation: the Chroma Absolu range. Designed specifically for colour-treated hair, the range draws on skincare and the acids we use on our skin, to help look after the hair. This treatment uses lactic acid to gently smooth the hair shaft and reduce the mineral build-up that can make hair look dull and centella asiatica to strengthen strands weakened from dye and colour treatments.
I like to use it once a week, I find that’s enough to reap the rewards of smooth, soft and manageable hair. Top tip: make sure to gently towel dry after shampooing and before applying the treatment – it’ll help the product thoroughly penetrate the hair.
Kate Somerville Eradikate Blemish Mark Fading Gel
Like many people, I suffer from hyperpigmentation, and I’m often left with dark marks after pimples I didn’t even realise I had. This gel treatment works to improve skin brightness and target discolouration, working to reduce the appearance of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (dark marks) and post-inflammatory erythema (pink and red marks) without harming the skin’s natural barrier.
Chris Appleton x Colour Wow Money Masque
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Money Masque is better than it sounds on the tin. Tricky, because the tin makes it sound pretty damn good. Packed with active ingredients, the formula transformed my dry, straggly hair into soft shininess after one use, not to mention it somehow smells exactly like a summer holiday. Obsessed.
Living Proof Dry Volume & Texture Spray
There’s volume and then there’s volume. Living Proof’s latest launch gives you a natural, lived-in effect, adding soft fluffy volume to all hair thicknesses. Best used on dry hair, at just over a can length’s distance from the head, it lightly absorbs oil, provides heat protection up to 210°C and is safe for colour and chemically treated hair. Trust us, it’s the secret to voluminous glamour that your wash bag/handbag/overnight bag needs.
CeraVe Micellar Cleansing Water with Niacinamide & Ceramides
Use micellar water as the first step in your skincare routine? This formula from cult brand CeraVe combines ingredients to repair and protect the skin barrier (niacinamide and ceramides) but also effectively and gently remove make-up, dirt and debris.
Liz Earle Cleanse & Glow Transforming Gel Cleanser
A new cleansing formula from award-winning brand Liz Earle, this gel to oil to milk cleanser melts away SPF, make-up and impurities, revealing brighter, smoother skin underneath.
Suqqu Melting Powder Blush
Blush is back, it’s undeniable. A prominent advocate for the liquid blush community, I was thoroughly humbled by how seamlessly the new Suqqu melting powder blush diffused into the skin. Silky smooth, the powder is coated in a light-weight oil to avoid chalky, dull residue. Converted? Yep.
Omorovicza Cushioning Day Cream
There are a few words that make a product immediately attractive to me: cushioning is most definitely one. A rich facial moisturiser, the Omorovicza Cushioning Day Cream worked wonders for my dry winter skin – cushioning, plumping and hydrating it while central-heating and cold weather did their worst. Suitable for all skin tones, I found I only needed a little for my skin to stay feeling supple and moisturised all day long.
Christophe Robin Purifying Mask with Thermal Mud
Created to be used once weekly as a pre-wash treatment, Christophe Robin’s Purifying Mask is fortified with mineral-rich thermal mud. Yes, mud. It works to treat and restore the scalp’s natural barrier function – protecting against environmental stressors and thoroughly cleansing before you go in with your shampoo and conditioner.
