As a concept, January is fairly bleak. The rush of Christmas is over, there are no more twinkling lights lining the high street and there’s a cool six weeks between paydays. However, the beauty industry didn’t seem to get the memo: this January has seen some of the most exciting and innovative skincare and cosmetic launches we’ve had in a while. Cult US brand Nécessaire finally landed on our bathroom shelves, Keys Soulcare dropped a soothing, nurturing body polish and the soul and Charlotte Tilbury released a dewy new foundation to rapturous reception.

So, in the interest of helping you shop better, we’ve parsed through the noise, whittling down the myriad releases to find the January beauty launches we really rate. Enjoy.