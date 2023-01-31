All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, the Stylist beauty team discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
January’s always a bit of a funny month. It starts off packed full of enthusiasm and new healthy habits, but a couple of weeks in and the combination of freezing winter weather, lack of social plans and the comedown from Christmas tends to take hold, and it can be hard to shake off. Thankfully, the beauty industry has hit the ground running this year and kicked off January with some brilliant beauty launches that are very much helping to fill us back up with joy.
From new haircare innovations to heritage brands expanding their collection, if January’s anything to go by – 2023 is set to be an exciting year for the beauty obsessed.
But as we all know – beauty can be overwhelming. So to help you shop smarter, we’ve parsed through the noise and whittled down the myriad new releases to find the January beauty launches we really rate. Enjoy.
Memo Paris Sherwood Eau De Parfum
When it comes to fragrance, I tend to gravitate towards those warming white floral scents that smell like suncream and summer skin. But this brand new launch from Memo Paris has me hooked. It’s inspired by the adventures of Robin Hood and focuses heavily on both deep and mellow woody notes. With a creamy sandalwood base mixed with sparkling fruits like blackcurrant and orange blossom, it’s sensual, a little bit spicy and like nothing else you’ve ever smelled. I’m obsessed.
Olaplex No.4D Clean Volume Detox Dry Shampoo
This genius dry shampoo officially launches today, but I’ve been lucky enough to give it a trial run throughout the whole month. Not only does it mop up greasy roots like a pro, it leaves hair weightless and refreshed – without dulling your colour or leaving behind a white residue. Hair feels light, clean and fresh in just a couple of spritzes. Plus, it has the bond-building technology that Olaplex is famous for to help rebuild damaged bonds for stronger, healthier hair. Bonus!
Bobbi Brown Intensive Serum Foundation SPF 40
Formulated with mushroom-of-the-moment cordyceps – which helps to boost hydration and collagen production – this skincare meets make-up face base really is a game changer. It instantly boosts radiance, adds a dewy finish to the skin and offers longer coverage, while antioxidants and broad spectrum protection help to defend against UVA and UVB rays, pollution and blue light.
Batiste Leave in Dry Conditioner No Rinse Hair Conditioner Foam
While we’re all familiar with dry shampoo, the concept of dry conditioner is something new to 2023. This clever foam instantly nourishes, softens and detangles hair in-between washes. It revitalises and boosts dull or frizz-prone strands leaving them glossy and shiny – as if you’ve just left the salon. Genius.
The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Colour
This January, The Body Shop has relaunched their entire make-up category, overhauling much loved formulas and launching brilliant new ones too. With clever multi-taskers, environmentally less-impactful packaging and a focus on skincare ingredients, each make-up product makes sense. My must-have pick? This genius cream colour that can be used on lids, cheeks and lips. Enriched with Community Fair Trade coconut oil, it leaves skin feeling nourished with moisture while packing a punch in pigment. Plus, it’s pleasingly affordable too – a real winner for your make-up bag.
Murad Essential-C Overnight Barrier Repair Cream
If your skin has taken a battering over the last few months, this cream will help to bring it back to life. Supercharged with antioxidants and a potent blend of vitamin C, it helps to neutralise pollutants and free radicals while brightening and strengthening the skin’s barrier overnight.
Mac Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm
One of the biggest launches of the year so far, Mac has branched out into skincare. With just three hardworking hero products, the line aims to improve skin and enhance make-up. My stand-out product has to be the Mac Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm. It expertly soothes and nourishes dry, chapped or flaky skin (hello, January) while prepping skin perfectly for make-up.
Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment
This pout-perfecting treatment goes so far beyond your bang-average basic lip balm. It’s formulated with skin-strengthening peptides and kokum butter that work to instantly plump lips with hydration and help to smooth fine lines and dehydration over time. Expect plumper, softer, healthier-looking lips after just a few weeks of using.
Gisou Honey-Infused Hair Wash
If you have curly, textured or coily hair, you’ll know that a really hydrating hair routine is key. Which is where Gisou’s new Honey Infused Hair Wash comes in. Rich in Mirsalehi honey, the ultra-hydrating formula helps to maintain your hair’s natural moisture balance, while natural oils help to smooth frizz, nourish the scalp and enhance shine.
Glossier Deodorant
If you’re in the market for a new deodorant – let Glossier be the one you choose. The aluminium-free stick deodorant protects against excess sweat and odour while leaving your pits with a great subtle scent (or unscented, if you choose that option). I’ve been using it for about three weeks now and can confirm that it does the job.
