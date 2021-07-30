We saw it all in July. From a heatwave that left us unable to part ways with the cool breeze of a fan to torrential rain that made us stay home – and a lot of humidity in between – it’s fair to say that the weather was unpredictable.

Along the way, the ever-changing temperatures meant switching up our beauty routines to best suit these conditions. For the Stylist beauty team, there were a lot of heroes among July’s beauty launches.

Here are the products across make-up, hair and skincare that they continuously spritzed, blended and slathered on during July.