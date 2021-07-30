All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
We round up the best July beauty launches across make-up, skincare, hair and body that are actually worth buying.
We saw it all in July. From a heatwave that left us unable to part ways with the cool breeze of a fan to torrential rain that made us stay home – and a lot of humidity in between – it’s fair to say that the weather was unpredictable.
Along the way, the ever-changing temperatures meant switching up our beauty routines to best suit these conditions. For the Stylist beauty team, there were a lot of heroes among July’s beauty launches.
Here are the products across make-up, hair and skincare that they continuously spritzed, blended and slathered on during July.
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The effortless face gloss
“I’ve been eyeing up Bobbi Brown’s new brand Jones Road for some time now, so I’m thrilled it’s finally available in the UK. I haven’t tried everything yet (my wish list is rather long) but Miracle Balm is already a sure fire favourite. The Au Naturel shade has zero pigment and feels like a solid, non-greasy oil, lending the face a dewy glow. Not that we need much help in that department right now.”
Shop Jones Road Miracle Balm in Au Naturel at Jones Road, £34
The travel-friendly shower gel
“My latest sustainable beauty switch? Shower gel sheets. Made by the same brains behind Starface, Clean is a range of lathering body wash papers. Simply add a little water in the shower and the sheet turns into a satisfying froth that smells like summer holidays (remember them?). I’ll be taking a handful on my upcoming Cornwall trip.”
Shop Plus Body Wash in Waves at cleanwith.plus, £12 for 16 sheets
The multi-purpose blusher
“I’m big into blusher right now, particularly worn over the cheeks, across the eyes and on the lips. Giorgio Armani’s new formula facilitates that versatility. It may look like pressed powder, but has an almost balmy oil texture that blurs into the skin to leave a glossy sheen. I’m mildly obsessed.”
Shop Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Melting Colour Balm at Armani Beauty, £32
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The best-smelling dry shampoo (possibly ever)
“Just when I thought I couldn’t love Sol de Janiero (or dry shampoo) any more, along comes the product I had no idea I needed in my life. Oil-absorbing and volumising, Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo is pretty much invisible on my brunette hair, plus it instantly refreshes and leaves its iconic scent in its wake without weighing hair down or making it feel gritty. It’s also packed with pro-vitamin B5 which helps prevent scalp dryness.”
Shop Sol de Janerio Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo at Cult Beauty, from £14
The hydrating leave-in conditioner
“I’ve never really been overly fussed about leave-in conditioners; I didn’t get the point of them and didn’t think my hair really needed one. Then I tried Gisou’s honey-infused delight and instantly wondered why I’d avoided them for all this time. A few quick sprays into freshly washed, towel-dried hair and it became easier to brush through and, once dried, it definitely looked smoother than it has for a long time. It also incorporates ingredients that protect against heat damage which is exactly what I need – and like all Gisou products, it leaves my hair smelling incredible.”
Shop Gisou Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner at Selfridges, £26
The glow-giving body lotion
“I cannot even begin to explain how impressed I am by Dove’s Skin Glow Oil-in-Milk body lotion. Not only do light-reflective minerals give skin an unrivalled sheen, but it also combines a blend of skin-loving ingredients, including niacinamide, vitamin C and liquorice root extract, which work together to hydrate and nourish. It really does restore radiance into dull, dry skin that’s been hidden away for far too long.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The foundation with a perfect colour match
“Guys, I may have come across the smartest beauty launch of all time. Coined a “customisable foundation”, this product offers everybody a true-to-skin finish. Despite numerous brands launching foundations in 40+ shades, Dcypher feels there are still so many skin tones that don’t get a close enough match. All you have to do is visit Dcypher’s website, use its on-site technology to take some pictures of your face, so the brand can scan your skin tone, and answer some questions on your texture preferences. It will then analyse the results and send you a sample-sized formula to try. If you feel your sample isn’t completely perfect, you can re-order new samples free of charge until you’re happy – and when you are, Dcypher will send you a full-sized foundation. It also takes out the stress of trying to guess your foundation shade online. It’s seriously clever.”
The flattering nude eyeshadow palette
“Makeup by Mario launching onto Cult Beauty was by far one of the biggest beauty highlights of July. While there are so many exciting products to play with, one thing I keep reaching for is the Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette. I know, I know: a nude eyeshadow? But it really is one of the most versatile palettes I’ve ever come across. Founder and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic was inspired by the natural tones in our skin and the result are these 12 beautiful shades. It lets me create a barely-there wash of soft brown right up to a deep, smoky eye look.”
Shop Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette at Cult Beauty, £41
The non-greasy body oil
“Much like the rest of Alicia Keys’s skincare range, this new Key Soulcare body oil was created to help you take more time for safe care, while benefitting your skin. This oil contains a blend of super hydrating ingredients, including marula, baobab and jojoba oils, as well as fatty acids and antioxidants to leave skin smooth and soft. Every time I use it, the oil sinks into skin quickly without the slightest bit of grease and it smells great, too.”
