We round up the best June beauty launches across make-up, skincare, hair, body and fragrance that are actually worth buying.
Another month, another wave of beauty launches – and as always, the Stylist beauty team put them through their paces.
This past month, it’s fair to say the weather has been a bit… sporadic. In the last 30 days, we’ve experienced an intense heatwave, chilly evenings that required turning on the heating and lots (and lots) of rain, which resulted in humidity. And these are the products that came out tops in every circumstance.
From a soothing mushroom face mist to a nourishing mascara, here are the new beauty products we loved throughout June.
Best June 2021 launches, according to the Stylist beauty team
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The lash-nursing mascara
“Having swerved mascara for the best part of the last year, I was pleased to come across L’Oreal Paris’ new innovation. A lash-serum-meets-mascara hybrid, the majority of the formula comprises nourishing ingredients with just a hit of deep, dark black pigment. Not only does it make lashes look instantly glossy, it feels gentler on them too.”
Shop L’Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Balm Noir at Boots, £10.99
The fancy outdoors candle
“Just when I thought burning a scented candle inside during summer was the height of decadence, I discovered Diptyque’s Citronnelle Candle. An elevated alternative to the bog-standard citronella candles that keep pesky mosquitoes at bay during the long summer evenings, this one smells far smoother and much less bitter. Yes, it’s ridiculously fancy, but that’s exactly why I love it. Now, let’s just hope we get the weather to actually be able to light it.”
The upgraded toothpaste tablet
“Parla’s original toothpaste tablets have become a sink-side mainstay in my bathroom, but now I’m taking things up a notch with the brand’s Pro version. They have all the same teeth-cleaning, breath-freshening power you’d expect, but with added hydroxyapatite, a natural mineral that works wonders for whitening teeth. Plus – and this bit is genius – each tablet contains immunity-supporting vitamin E and B12 which seep into your bloodstream through the mouth a bit like a supplement spray.”
Shop Parla Pro Toothpaste Tablets at Parla, £10.95 for one month’s supply
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The room-filling diffuser
“If you asked me how I felt about diffusers last month I would have probably said I was fairly non-plussed. Sure, they’re a nice thing to have, but give me a candle any day. Now though, it’s a whole different story and it’s all thanks to Jo Loves’ Fig Trees diffuser. Maybe it’s because the incredible blend of fig and amber is up there with my all-time favourite scents, or maybe it’s because I never knew a diffuser could look so chic. Or maybe it’s a combination of both. But whatever it is, I’m obsessed. I love that you can fill the pot with the fragranced oil yourself and I am obsessed with how well the smell fills a room. It’s genuinely so beautiful and I defy anybody not to love it as much as I do.”
Shop Jo Loves Fig Trees A Fragrance Diffuser at Jo Loves, £90
The non-crispy volumising spray
“There’s been an ongoing battle between my hair and styling products for a while now. I usually steer clear of them despite wanting a tiny bit more volume at my roots – now my hair is getting longer I find it sits flatter to my head. I know there’s literally hundreds of volumising products out there but to be honest I’ve never had a good experience; nothing ever seems to work and my hair is just left feeling crispy or full of product which I hate. Then I tried George Northwood’s Volume Spray and after my first use realised it was the product I’d been looking for. I spray it into the roots of freshly-washed hair then dry and style it as usual and it gives exactly the right amount of volume – not too much but not too little. It adds a tiny bit of grip, too, but it doesn’t weigh hair down or make it feel heavy with product. Plus, like the rest of George’s range, it’s a really reasonable price for the size of it.”
The ultimate repair mask
“I don’t know about anybody else by my skin has been so reactive lately. Pre-pandemic it was pretty hardy, but now it seems to flare up at the smallest thing and so I always like to have a reparative treatment or mask on hand; something soothing and gentle that will help restore moisture and generally just bring my skin back from the brink – and Dr Sam’s Flawless Revival Mask does just that. Loaded with niacinamide, shea butter, squalane and glycerin, it really does help to reset and calm skin down in double quick time. Dr Sam suggests leaving it on for around 10 minutes, which I do like doing, but I’ve found it makes for a great overnight mask, too. It gets a big thumbs up from me.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The glowy, sunkissed bronzer
“I’m a big fan of bronzers but I often find it difficult to find one that doesn’t appear orange or grey against my skin. Ever since I tried Vieve’s new Modern Bronzer, created by beauty influencer and make-up artist Jamie Genevieve, it hasn’t left my make-up bag. The bronzing palette contains two shades and comes in four options (I wear tan). I take both powders onto a big, fluffy brush and sweep it along my cheekbones for a sculpted and lifted finish that looks so natural, sunkissed and glowy. It may be one of my favourite products to have launched this year so far. Yep, I said it.”
The warm yet uplifting perfume
“I have found my summer fragrance for 2021. Cosy and uplifting; smelling this scent gives me the same feeling as sitting in the garden on a warm summer’s evening. It contains notes of mandarin, cherry almond and bergamot that have been infused with refreshing freesia, orange blossom, Ylang-Ylang and jasmine. The base includes warm, rich and slightly heavier notes of caramel, sandalwood and white musk for a comforting finish. It really is gorgeous and just what I need for a mood boost as restrictions ease up.”
The soothing face mist
“Origins has added a new member to its cult Mega-Mushroom lineup and it has been saving my skin between the drying heatwave and sticky humid days. It’s a lightweight mist that’s packed with plant-derived hyaluronic acid for plumper skin but the star of the show is snow mushroom. This clever ingredient locks in moisture and soothes irritated, dry skin. It’s the perfect tool to refresh your make-up throughout the day, too.”
Shop Origins Dr. Andrew Weil Mega-Mushroom Soothing Hydra-Mist at lookfantastic, £22
Main image: brands