Each month, the Stylist beauty team ruffles through their cabinets to bring us the latest and best beauty products out there. To find out what Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director Billie Bhatia is loving, take a look below.

We get it, navigating the world of beauty can seem overwhelming at times. There’s so much out there at any one time that it becomes tricky to decipher what is for you, and more importantly, what really works. Luckily, Stylist’s Billie Bhatia is on the case.

Here, she runs through the best, most effective beauty products that launched this month – and we have to admit, it’s a great selection if we do say so ourselves. From skincare-enhancing make-up to hair care staples and even foodie candles, if you’re looking for products to add to your self-care routine, there’s something in here for everyone.

  • Susanne Kaufmann Boosting Liquid Face Mask

    “I was introduced to Susanne Kaufmann during fashion month, when my skin is typically on its worst behaviour, and her products brought me back to life. The newest product from the brand is a highly effective treatment mask that packs an impressive amount of moisture into a serum-like texture. My skin is visibly plumped and looks smoothing with just one use.”


    Shop Boosting Liquid Face Mask at Susanne Kaufmann, £80

  • Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

    “It’s finally here. The long-awaited Pattern hair care range from Tracee Ellis Ross has landed in the UK in Boots online and in store. I have been using the thick leave-in conditioner for a few weeks and my hair continues to thank me for it. Just a few minutes’ use revives curls, reduces frizz and leaves my hair feeling full of life.”

    Shop Pattern Leave-In Conditioner at Boots, £25

  • Jones Road Lip Tint in Pretty

    “Jones Road has a cult following for good reason. The products have a skincare quality about them that blend with your skin as opposed to just sitting on the surface. These lip tints are a perfect little boost of colour for an effortless look.”  

    Shop Lip Tint in pretty at Jones Road, £24

  • Carrière Frères Tomato Candle

    “Renowned French candle house Carrière Frères has been making candles since 1884, so when it comes to understanding home scents, they know a thing or two. Fill your home with Carrière Frères’ tomato candle – the familiar sweet scent will leave you smelling like summer.”


    Shop Tomato Candle at Carrière Frères, £49

  • Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Moon Shell

    “Whether you are going for a micro French manicure or doing full nail colour this summer, Chanel’s latest collection (aptly named The Sky, The Sun and The Sea) will get you in the holiday mood. Personally, I’m all over Moon Shell – the light lilac feels so fresh and pretty, particularly on toes.”


    Shop Le Vernis Nail Colour in Moon Shell at Chanel, £25

  • Charlotte Tilbury Glow Toner

    “With niacinamide high on the ingredient list of Charlotte Tilbury’s new Glow Toner, this is a crucial step in my morning routine. Applied after cleansing and before moisturising, this acid-free toner is high on hydrating and powerful on pores. As the name suggests, it’s serving glow.”

    Shop Glow Toner at Charlotte Tilbury, £40  

  • Aesop Lucent Facial Concentrate

    “A vitamin-rich treatment, Aesop’s Lucent Facial Concentrate is lightweight yet intensively replenishing – ‘feeding’ cells with a cocktail of precious, rehabilitative extracts without suffocating combination (shine-prone) complexions. Chic and incredibly high-performing, I love the demi-matte quality of this brightening serum.”

    Shop Aesop Lucent Facial Concentrate at Cult Beauty, £87  

  • Refy Body Glow

    “Warm weather calls for an all-over body moisturiser and I’m always on the look out for a light-weight formula that gives my skin a golden quality. Refy’s Body Glow does just that. Non-stick, transfer proof and giving a glass-like finish it ticks all the boxes.”

    Shop Body Glow at Refy Beauty, £28  

  • Westman Atelier Vital Pressed Skincare

    “If shiny complexion is a wory for your skin over the summer, Westman Atelier’s pressed skincare powder has you covered and – bonus – it’s full of vitamin-enriching qualities to boost your skin while it sets your make-up. Coming in five shades, including a translucent powder, a pinkish toned powder and two darker shades apply this product to set and protect your skin.”

    Shop Vital Pressed Skincare at Westman Atelier, £50  

