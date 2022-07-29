The perfect eye shadow palette didn’t exist until YSL’s couture clutch offering in desert came into my life. The packaging is impossibly chic, and even if you are just doing your make-up for a casual event, it feels like an occasion. The desert shades are easy to blend and work well on all skin tones, bringing subtle pops of colour to the eyes that can be offset with the richer jewel tones of red and pink. Go big or go subtle, just go in with lashings of mascara to finish off the look.

Shop YSL Couture Clutch Eye Shadow Palette in Desert at Harvey Nichols, £100