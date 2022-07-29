Each month, the Stylist beauty team discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
Another month of 2022 has whistled on by and, as usual, it contained a myriad of beauty, skin and haircare launches. On the Stylist beauty desk, we trawled through a large number of them, putting them through their paces through the scorching summer heat, to find the products that impressed us the most. The result? This curated list of 11 beauty buys we believe deserve space in your home, wash bag or office drawer. Enjoy.
BILLIE BHATIA, FASHION AND BEAUTY FEATURES DIRECTOR
The neck serum
When it comes to skincare, I very often neglect my neck. We focus all of our efforts elsewhere, forgetting that necks need as much nourishment and care as the rest of our skin. Necessaire’s neck serum is bringing that back into focus. A daily multi-peptide treatment that doubles as a moisturiser, this serum features five peptides that are clinically proven to combat tech neck, discolouration, crepiness and lines.
The essential brush kit
It’s easy to get carried away with brushes and think that you need 20 different ones, when in all honestly it’s always going to be the same five in rotation. Trinny London has brought together a targeted edit of brushes that make applying make-up as quick and easy as fingertips are. Not too mini, not quite maxi – the midi-length brushes are just right for on-the-move make-up. The flat concealer brush is a personal favourite for blending product right into the creases.
The powerful night cream
I was first introduced to Haeckels when Browns stocked them in the Brook Street store, and I have been obsessed with the British brand ever since. The Marine night cream contains two types of seaweed extract (the seaweed is picked by hand in Margate, Kent): serrated wrack extract and dulse extract, both rich in vitamins and amino acids as well as being anti-inflammatory. The cream is easily absorbed and non-greasy (two essentials in my nighttime routine) and has powerful antioxidant properties.
The perfect palette
The perfect eye shadow palette didn’t exist until YSL’s couture clutch offering in desert came into my life. The packaging is impossibly chic, and even if you are just doing your make-up for a casual event, it feels like an occasion. The desert shades are easy to blend and work well on all skin tones, bringing subtle pops of colour to the eyes that can be offset with the richer jewel tones of red and pink. Go big or go subtle, just go in with lashings of mascara to finish off the look.
Shop YSL Couture Clutch Eye Shadow Palette in Desert at Harvey Nichols, £100
The deep moisturise
My skin in this heat dries to a crip. Zapped of moisture, I needed to call in a product with big credentials. Garnier Body Superfood moisturiser is enriched with two powerful key ingredients: cocoa, for its extra nourishing properties, and ceramide, a powerful skin supplement known for its repairing properties. It leaves my skin feeling as though it has just drank a big glass of water, and smells utterly delicious.
Shop Garnier Body Superfood Cocoa and Ceramide moisturiser at Boots, 8.99
CHLOE BURCHAM, BEAUTY CONTRIBUTOR
The serum for thirsty skin
It’s no secret that the weather’s been all over the place this last month, which unfortunately has meant my skin has been going wild too. This ultra-hydrating serum is the one thing that’s managed to douse my skin in enough moisture and hydration – without breaking me out in the slightest. It’s like a tall glass of water for your skin which (we can all agree) has been much-needed in the July heatwave.
Shop Perricone MD Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Serum at Lookfantastic, £79
The spot treatment that packs a punch
I’ve been breaking out a lot recently (blame hormones, the weather, etc) and this on-spot treatment has been brilliant at speeding up the recovery of blemishes. It contains a blend of 2% salicylic acid and witch hazel that gets to work deep down in the pore to shrink and stop pimples in their stride.
Shop Foreo Espada BHA and PHA Blemish Solution at Cult Beauty, £25.90
The revitalising eye masks
For an instant pick-me-up, I love these refreshing eye patches. They boost hydration, plump fine lines and illuminate the area for a noticeable wide-awake look. They’re perfect if you’ve got a big night out planned (or as part of your skincare recovery the next morning).
Shop Dr Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks at Lookfantastic, £40
The summer flush blusher
I’m a massive fan of make-up artist Monika Blunder, so when these liquid blushers landed on my desk I was more than excited. They’re creamy, natural-looking and give your skin a subtle but long-wearing flush of colour that just lifts your entire complexion. A dream!
Shop Monika Blunder Beauty Liquid Flush Cheek Tint at Cult Beauty, £25
The sculpting bronzer
I used the classic Nars Laguna Bronzer for about 15 years – but in recent years have swapped many of my make-up products for cream formulas. So, you can bet how excited I was to try the new cream formula of the OG cult bronzer. It’s got more of a sculpting finish than a glow-giving bronzer – which means it’s perfect for naturally contouring and adding shade and definition to your face, without leaving you looking orange in the slightest. It also smells incredible – which some people might not like, but I love.
As a bleached blonde addict, I love any shampoo that will rid my hair of dulling minerals, build-up and grime – this does just the job, while leaving my hair soft, shiny and smooth. A real winner.
Shop Olaplex No 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo at Space NK, £28
The pro make-up primer
I’ve never been a big primer user (it’s just another step that I can’t be bothered with), but through the last few weeks I’ve been using this liquid primer and it’s really changed my make-up game. It gives your skin a filter-like finish, smoothing over pores and blemish marks – leaving your skin with the perfect canvas for make-up. It was also brilliant at helping my make-up stay in place, even throughout the 40ºC heat.
Main image: courtesy of brands