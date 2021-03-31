As March draws to a close, things are starting to feel optimistic. The days are brighter for longer, the weather is warming up, restrictions are slowly lifting and we can all live our best cottagecore lives. And, thankfully, March was packed full of exciting beauty launches that add to the excitement.

Throughout the last month, there were countless products that have brought the fun of beauty packed in the Stylist team’s routines, from products that deliver fresh complexions and uplifting scents to bright nail polishes and innovative SPFs.