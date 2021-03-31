We round up the best March beauty launches across make-up, skincare, hair, fragrance and nails that are actually worth buying.
As March draws to a close, things are starting to feel optimistic. The days are brighter for longer, the weather is warming up, restrictions are slowly lifting and we can all live our best cottagecore lives. And, thankfully, March was packed full of exciting beauty launches that add to the excitement.
Throughout the last month, there were countless products that have brought the fun of beauty packed in the Stylist team’s routines, from products that deliver fresh complexions and uplifting scents to bright nail polishes and innovative SPFs.
Here, we round up the best beauty launches from March that are worth trying.
You may also like
Empties: 6 skincare products the Stylist beauty team always finish
Best March beauty launches, picked by the Stylist beauty team
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The strengthening shampoo
“Redken’s new ABC Shampoo may have been formulated with bleach-processed hair in mind, but it also works wonders on hair that’s started to look a little worse for wear. Considering it has been over seven months since my last haircut, I definitely fall into that camp. Slightly acidic, the shampoo works to balance out the pH of the hair, helping to add shine and softness and I swear my hair feels a hell of a lot stronger after a handful of uses too.”
Shop Redken Acidic Perfecting Concentrate Shampoo at Lookfantastic £18.30
The non-sticky face gloss
“Eye gloss, lip gloss, cheek gloss: I’m a sucker for any kind of gloss, but what I love the most about NARS’ heavenly new formula is that you can wear it anywhere. Slightly pink in tone and creamy in texture, it has none of that irritating gloopiness or stickiness that glosses are known for, but instead seems to hydrate and plump the skin, while layering it with a subtle, highlighting sheen. On make-up wearing days, I’ve been pasting it over my cheekbones, eyelids, temples and cupid’s bow.”
The pandemic-appropriate perfume
“I don’t know about you, but my general pandemic-induced malaise means I’ve not worn perfume for months. Now that actually leaving the house is almost back on the agenda, however, I’ve started to reintroduce the step into my morning routine. Byredo’s new Mixed Emotions is the perfect reintroduction. Designed to capture the rollercoaster of emotions we’re all experiencing right now, it serves up sharpness, creaminess and woodiness all in equal measure. It’s delicious.”
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The mood-boosting nail polish
“I’ve unintentionally spent the last few months flitting between either natural-coloured nail polish or dark burgundy shades. Then, as soon as the sun made a tiny appearance, I switched to this bright red orange. It’s a new colour called Spotlight On Her, and it’s part of Max Factor’s Nailfinity Gel Colour range that launched last autumn. I love how quick and easy it is to apply. It doesn’t need a base coat – two coats is more than enough and then it’s sealed with a high shine, long-wearing top coat. I’ve had so many compliments (via Instagram Live and Zoom) and I can’t wait to pair it with a trip to an actual pub garden. The dream combination.”
Shop Max Factor Nailfinity X-Press Gel Nail Polish in Spotlight on Her 420 at lookfantastic, £7.99
The active SPF
“SPFs are 10 a penny these days, but it takes something seriously impressive to have me sold after first use. My list of needs for a sunscreen that I’m willing to use goes something like this: weightless, not sticky, absorbs quickly, entirely invisible, won’t pill and sits well under make-up. La Roche Posay’s Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 ticks each one of those boxes. Plus, it has added niacinamide – one of my current favourite active ingredients thanks to its oil-reducing, skin-strengthening, pore-minimising and overall brightening properties.”
Shop La Roche Posay Anthelios Age Correct SPF50 at lookfantastic, £25
The multi-use eyeshadow sticks
“I’m already a big fan of Jamie Genevieve’s debut makeup line, Vieve, but her new Eye Wands might just be my favourite launch yet. A collection of six neutral-toned creamy eyeshadow sticks, they can be used as a quick swipe-and-go eyeshadow, to build an easy smoky eye, or as an eyeshadow primer to help neutralise eyelids while creating the perfect base before applying shadow. They can be applied directly from the bullet and they work as eyeliners, too. Super blendable, there’s about a minute’s play time before they set into place and last all day. I love every shade and they all complement each other, but if I had to pick I’d say my favourites are Sand, Mahogany and Raven.”
You may also like
Best eyeshadow palettes that cater to all skin tones and budgets
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The skin-brightening tint
“Now that the sun is shining and we’re allowed to go out (within the rules, of course), I’m all about a fresh and glowy complexion. And when I tried Ciaté’s new Dewy Skin tint, it was love at first sight. A small dollop is enough to cover my entire face and while it doesn’t provide loads of coverage, it gives my skin an even tone, cancelling out signs of hyperpigmentation. Plus, it’s packed wit hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and yuzu extract, all of which add to its skin-brightening and luminous finish. It’s genuinely natural, healthier-looking skin in a bottle.”
Shop Ciaté Dewy Skin Glass Glow Tint at Ciaté London, £26
The hydrating lip stain
“I love a subtle pop of colour on my lips but, as they’re always so dry, heavier matte lipsticks don’t often fare so well. So, I’m always on the look out for a lip products that can provide colour and hydration – and MAC’s Glow Play Lip Balm does just that. It comes in an assortment of shades – my favourite is Grapely Admired, a gorgeous red-toned purple (pictured), which gives subtle colour that doesn’t smear. Plus, it’s formulated with shea butter, mango and jojoba-seed oils for hydration. It’s my go-to any time I step outside.”
Shop MAC Glow Play Lip Balm in Grapely Admired at ASOS, £17.50
The smoothing and soothing serum
“While a lot of my stress and maskne-related blemishes have gone, I’ve been left with a lot of dark spots – and this seems to be helping. It contains 2% BHA to balance out excess oil, 1% bakuchiol to reduce little blemishes and licorice root extract to brighten the appearance of said dark marks. My skin feels smoother but my dark marks are slowly but surely fading.”
You may also like
Best lip scrubs to treat dry, chapped lips
Main image: courtesy of brands