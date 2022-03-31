Forgive me for speaking hyperbolically but thank god for March. After a February that somehow whipped by and dragged on (I refuse to speak about the 12 weeks of January we had this year), I really needed the lighter evenings and more mild temperatures – sideways rain and surprise hail, be gone.

One of the upsides of being forced inside due to intemperate weather was that we could experiment with the new beauty, skincare and haircare launches making their way across the beauty desk. A myriad of exciting releases, we’ve managed to whittle it down to the nine that impressed us most this month. Read on.