All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, the Stylist beauty team discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
Forgive me for speaking hyperbolically but thank god for March. After a February that somehow whipped by and dragged on (I refuse to speak about the 12 weeks of January we had this year), I really needed the lighter evenings and more mild temperatures – sideways rain and surprise hail, be gone.
One of the upsides of being forced inside due to intemperate weather was that we could experiment with the new beauty, skincare and haircare launches making their way across the beauty desk. A myriad of exciting releases, we’ve managed to whittle it down to the nine that impressed us most this month. Read on.
Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
The 'miracle' blusher
I like my beauty routine to transition well between being at home and being on the go. Jones Road’s make-up fits the brief to a tee.
Tactile, functional make-up that feels fun to apply and looks gorgeous – it doesn’t get better than that. A new shade of Miracle Balm (Jones Road’s much-lauded balm blusher), Flushed gives the skin that fresh glow of a brisk spring walk. Perfection.
The truly invisible SPF with skincare benefits
For sunscreen that doesn’t leave an ashy, chalky residue behind, I would pay a pretty penny (and I have, for the record). Fortunately, La Roche-Posay’s latest SPF launch means I don’t have to.
Available at Boots, the Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid is a sheer wash of protection, leaving my skin feeling hydrated and slightly plumper. The fluid sunscreen contains a new filter that specifically reduces the effect of long UVA rays that are responsible for abnormal pigmentation and loss of elasticity in the skin.
Shop La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Invisible Fluid SPF50+ at Boots, £13.50
The glow-giving body scrub
Kate Somerville is one of a select few skincare brands I return to time and time again for its efficacious formulas, hardworking actives and top-notch quality products. (I swear by the Microbiome Blemish Mark Fading Gel to zap spots when I see them popping up.)
The latest drop from Kate Somerville HQ is a triple-exfoliating body scrub, containing physical exfoliants (pumice), chemical exfoliants (lactic and salicylic acid) and enzymatic (papaya, pineapple and pumpkin). It sounds intimidating but in reality, it softens skin and sloughs away dead and dry cells that make the skin look dull and lacklustre. Radiance, incoming.
Shop Kate Somerville Exfolikate Resurfacing Body Scrub at Cult Beauty, £48
The aromatherapy skincare facial oil
Hale Organics, a female-owned British skincare aromatherapy brand launched earlier this month, champions natural ingredients, small-batch formulation and creating sumptuous skincare products by hand. Demarcated into five areas, Hale Organics has a bounty of products to Balance, Uplift, Clarify, Unwind and Flourish.
As we move into spring, my skin has been unsettled by the frequent weather changes and spending more time out in the polluted London air. Recently, I’ve been double cleansing, followed by using the Hale Organics Rosehip and Geranium Rose Facial Oil before bed and have found that my skin is left feeling softer, more supple and hydrated when I woke up – none of that dehydrated tightness I’ve become so familiar with.
The spring-ready fragrance
A fragrance that suits this season perfectly, Jo Malone’s latest Jo Loves perfume creation is a bright, woody, sensuous mix of gardenia petals, suede cardamom, incense, elemi and grey woods.
Multi-dimensional, it’s a scent to spritz through the day and night this spring and summer – the deeper notes transitioning well to evening wear, while the brighter floral gardenia accents add light freshness.
Billie Bhatia, Fashion and Beauty Features Director
The sun-kissed glow
Milk Makeup’s bionic glow serves a sun-kissed look and more by uniting makeup with skincare. A 90% natural (made from a mushroom formula) this bronzer is as big on hydration as it is for glow.
Long-lasting with a sheer finish, build up this bronzer to use as soft contour on temples and cheeks. A holiday look even when there is no sun in sight.
The radiant serum
Whind, the Middle Eastern brand making waves in the UK, brings an indulgent serum to your bedtime routine. Combining three types of acid (PHAs, BHAs and AHAs) into one easy-to-use product, the Kasbah Stars Radiance Renewing Night serum gently resurfaces skin texture, while ridding dead skin cells, for a sparkly glow.
Packed full of aloe vera and essential lavender oil, it’s sensitive on your skin while sending you into a calming slumber.
The knockout mascara
Volumising, lengthening and buildable, the MACStack mascara, the brand’s biggest launch of the year, is all out drama. Thanks to a breakthrough formula it also means that even if you layer this mascara 100 times over there will be no clumping, no flaking and no smudging.
With a weightless feel, this mascara is prepped to serve you all day.
The Root-Ine Scalp Serum
Hairdresser Adam Reed’s brand, Arkive, centres on head care - it considers every part of what goes on inside and on top of your head.
Arkive’s Root-ine scalp serum is supercharged with baobab oil for scalp moisture and baobab protein to promote hair resilience and strength and Jojoba Esters to give your scalp the skincare it needs.
Main image: Stylist