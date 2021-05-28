We round up the best May beauty launches across make-up, skincare, hair, body and fragrance that are actually worth buying.
Our diaries are filling up, the sun is finally starting to shine and we have a long weekend to enjoy. So, what better time than now to treat yourself?
Over the last month, the Stylist beauty team has been putting the latest launches across make-up, skincare and wellbeing through their paces.
From a soothing SPF face mist and acid-packed body cream to the delicious scent one of us can’t stop spritzing, here are the products that have earned a spot in our beauty collections.
You may also like
Empties: 6 skincare products the Stylist beauty team always finish
Best May 2021 launches, according to the Stylist beauty team
Shannon Peter, beauty director
The summer-in-a-bottle scent
“I haven’t smelt a perfume quite as refreshing as Jo Malone’s new Elderflower Cologne in quite some time. The first sniff captures a billowy cloud of strong floral elderflower but there’s also tangy gooseberry and syrupy dried fruits in there for good measure. No doubt I’ll be wearing this all summer.”
Shop Jo Malone London Elderflower Cologne at Jo Malone, £55 for 30ml
The refillable natural deodorant
“I’ve been a natural deodorant convert ever since I first dunked a tentative finger into Aurelia’s Botanical Cream Deodorant but I’ve found another incredible formula to add to my rotation: Fussy. The super cool new sustainable beauty brand on the block, Fussy’s stick deodorant uses lactobacillus, the probiotic found in yoghurt, to help neutralise and eliminate odour-causing bacteria, while the Byredo-esque scents keep you smelling sweet. Plus, the twist-up stick is totally refillable.”
The three-in-one glow giver
“I’ll admit, when I first read the ingredients list of Murad’s new mask/treatment, I was intimidated. It does a lot. Within the orange-tinted paste, there’s three forms of exfoliant: physical, by way of teeny tiny mineral ‘beads’, chemical, with a mix of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids and enzymatic, using fruit enzymes to dissolve dead skin. But on top of that, it also contains vitamin C which is known for its brightening qualities. Surprisingly, it doesn’t irritate the skin at all, but instead steadily nibbles away at all the dull skin cells to reveal the bright, pillow soft, ‘baby’ skin underneath. I’m obsessed; I just wish I could use it more often!”
You may also like
Best vitamin C serums to brighten skin and treat hyperpigmentation
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
The super hydrating lip saviour
“If, like mine, your lips are forever dry, parched and in serious need of some moisture, consider Esho Coat Lip Treatment a product to try. Packed with a nourishing blend of squalane and jojoba oil, I’ve been liberally applying it before bed in order to let it work its hydrating magic overnight. It has a butter-esque texture that is thicker than your average balm and a little goes a long way (seriously, I can see this little tub lasting ages). I’ve noticed such a huge improvement in the general appearance and feel of my lips since I’ve been using it, and while I’m not somebody who ever really applied balms throughout the day anyway, I feel like using this negates the need for them.”
The smoothing body cream
“Sol de Janerio has launched a new version – complete with a new scent – of its now-iconic Bum Bum Cream and I’m just gonna go straight out there and say it: I think I like this one better. Bom Dia Bright Cream is muskier, fresher and fruitier than the original while also having more depth to it, plus alongside Brazilian cupuaçu butter (which the brand describes as the Amazon’s answer to shea butter) this formula has added AHAs which work to gently exfoliate skin and smoothing rough patches while leaving it feeling satisfyingly soft – plus the scent seriously lingers.”
Shop Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Cream at Cult Beauty, £44
The ultimate atomiser
“Before I’d even tried it I just knew the debut atomiser from Aromatherapy Associates was going to be good, and I wasn’t disappointed. Waterless and portable, it’s virtually silent and just emits a super fine mist of pure essential oil – I usually set it to a 30 minute timer but you can have it on for up to three hours at a time. One of my main worries about using an atomiser or diffuser is that it would be too overpowering, but this one manages to strike the right balance of fragrance and it somehow – magically – makes my bedroom workspace feel more relaxing than it ever has. I’m sold.”
Shop Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser at Aromatherapy Associates, £120
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
The natural-yet-radiant highlighter
“I’ve always associated Bobbi Brown make-up with delivering a fresh, healthy-looking complexion and this liquid highlighter really nails it. If, like me, you usually avoid pink-toned base products, don’t worry: this one is actually really flattering. It has a lightweight formula that blends out with zero shimmer and leaves behind the most beautiful rosy-but-not-too-rosy glow. In fact, it gives an almost dewy, wet-look finish that I love.”
Shop Bobbi Brown Liquid Face Highlighter in Pink Glow at lookfantastic, £30
The skin-illuminating body oil
“Can you tell I’m really loving luminous, glowy skin at the moment? This body oil not only gives your skin a subtle, golden sheen, it’s packed with a nourishing blend of macadamia, jojoba, apricot kernel and sunflowers oils, making it a real treat to use. Plus, it has a delicious scent of coconut, warm almond and vanilla blossom. I may not be lounging on a warm beach any time soon but this body oil is helping to bring the vibes to London for now.”
Shop Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil at Cult Beauty, £34
The soothing SPF top-up
“Yes, you should apply SPF as the last step to your skincare routine every morning – but how many of us actually top up our SPF throughout the day? Re-applying sunscreen over make-up can be difficult but this is where SPF face mists come in. This Coola water mist has SPF15 to deliver additional protection throughout the day. Plus, it contains organic aloe and coconut water, making it incredibly soothing on my skin. It’s become a part of my work desk set-up and I find myself spritzing it throughout the day.”
Shop Coola Full Spectrum 360 Refreshing Water Mist SPF15 at Cult Beauty, £39
You may also like
How to reapply sunscreen over your make-up
Main image: brands