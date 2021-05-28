From a refillable natural deodorant to an exfoliating body cream: 9 new products our beauty team loved in May

We round up the best May beauty launches across make-up, skincare, hair, body and fragrance that are actually worth buying.

Our diaries are filling up, the sun is finally starting to shine and we have a long weekend to enjoy. So, what better time than now to treat yourself?

Over the last month, the Stylist beauty team has been putting the latest launches across make-up, skincare and wellbeing through their paces.

From a soothing SPF face mist and acid-packed body cream to the delicious scent one of us can’t stop spritzing, here are the products that have earned a spot in our beauty collections.

Best May 2021 launches, according to the Stylist beauty team

Shannon Peter, beauty director

  • The summer-in-a-bottle scent

    Jo Malone London Elderflower Cordial Cologne
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Jo Malone London Elderflower Cordial Cologne

    “I haven’t smelt a perfume quite as refreshing as Jo Malone’s new Elderflower Cologne in quite some time. The first sniff captures a billowy cloud of strong floral elderflower but there’s also tangy gooseberry and syrupy dried fruits in there for good measure. No doubt I’ll be wearing this all summer.”

    Shop Jo Malone London Elderflower Cologne at Jo Malone, £55 for 30ml

  • The refillable natural deodorant

    Fussy Natural Deodorant
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Fussy Natural Deodorant

    “I’ve been a natural deodorant convert ever since I first dunked a tentative finger into Aurelia’s Botanical Cream Deodorant but I’ve found another incredible formula to add to my rotation: Fussy. The super cool new sustainable beauty brand on the block, Fussy’s stick deodorant uses lactobacillus, the probiotic found in yoghurt, to help neutralise and eliminate odour-causing bacteria, while the Byredo-esque scents keep you smelling sweet. Plus, the twist-up stick is totally refillable.”

    Shop Fussy Starter Kit at getfussy.com, £13

  • The three-in-one glow giver

    Murad Vita C Triple Exfoliating Facial
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Murad Vita C Triple Exfoliating Facial

    “I’ll admit, when I first read the ingredients list of Murad’s new mask/treatment, I was intimidated. It does a lot. Within the orange-tinted paste, there’s three forms of exfoliant: physical, by way of teeny tiny mineral ‘beads’, chemical, with a mix of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids and enzymatic, using fruit enzymes to dissolve dead skin. But on top of that, it also contains vitamin C which is known for its brightening qualities. Surprisingly, it doesn’t irritate the skin at all, but instead steadily nibbles away at all the dull skin cells to reveal the bright, pillow soft, ‘baby’ skin underneath. I’m obsessed; I just wish I could use it more often!”

    Shop Murad Vita C Triple Exfoliating Facial at Murad, £67

Lucy Partington, beauty editor

  • The super hydrating lip saviour

    Esho Coat Lip Treatment
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Esho Coat Lip Treatment

    “If, like mine, your lips are forever dry, parched and in serious need of some moisture, consider Esho Coat Lip Treatment a product to try. Packed with a nourishing blend of squalane and jojoba oil, I’ve been liberally applying it before bed in order to let it work its hydrating magic overnight. It has a butter-esque texture that is thicker than your average balm and a little goes a long way (seriously, I can see this little tub lasting ages). I’ve noticed such a huge improvement in the general appearance and feel of my lips since I’ve been using it, and while I’m not somebody who ever really applied balms throughout the day anyway, I feel like using this negates the need for them.”

    Shop Esho Coat Lip Treatment at QVC, £18

  • The smoothing body cream

    Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Cream
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Cream

    “Sol de Janerio has launched a new version – complete with a new scent – of its now-iconic Bum Bum Cream and I’m just gonna go straight out there and say it: I think I like this one better. Bom Dia Bright Cream is muskier, fresher and fruitier than the original while also having more depth to it, plus alongside Brazilian cupuaçu butter (which the brand describes as the Amazon’s answer to shea butter) this formula has added AHAs which work to gently exfoliate skin and smoothing rough patches while leaving it feeling satisfyingly soft – plus the scent seriously lingers.”

    Shop Sol de Janerio Bom Dia Bright Cream at Cult Beauty, £44

  • The ultimate atomiser

    Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser

    “Before I’d even tried it I just knew the debut atomiser from Aromatherapy Associates was going to be good, and I wasn’t disappointed. Waterless and portable, it’s virtually silent and just emits a super fine mist of pure essential oil – I usually set it to a 30 minute timer but you can have it on for up to three hours at a time. One of my main worries about using an atomiser or diffuser is that it would be too overpowering, but this one manages to strike the right balance of fragrance and it somehow – magically – makes my bedroom workspace feel more relaxing than it ever has. I’m sold.”

    Shop Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser at Aromatherapy Associates, £120

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer

  • The natural-yet-radiant highlighter

    Bobbi Brown Liquid Face Highlighter in Pink Glow
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Bobbi Brown Liquid Face Highlighter in Pink Glow

    “I’ve always associated Bobbi Brown make-up with delivering a fresh, healthy-looking complexion and this liquid highlighter really nails it. If, like me, you usually avoid pink-toned base products, don’t worry: this one is actually really flattering. It has a lightweight formula that blends out with zero shimmer and leaves behind the most beautiful rosy-but-not-too-rosy glow. In fact, it gives an almost dewy, wet-look finish that I love.”

    Shop Bobbi Brown Liquid Face Highlighter in Pink Glow at lookfantastic, £30

  • The skin-illuminating body oil

    Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil

    “Can you tell I’m really loving luminous, glowy skin at the moment? This body oil not only gives your skin a subtle, golden sheen, it’s packed with a nourishing blend of macadamia, jojoba, apricot kernel and sunflowers oils, making it a real treat to use. Plus, it has a delicious scent of coconut, warm almond and vanilla blossom. I may not be lounging on a warm beach any time soon but this body oil is helping to bring the vibes to London for now.”

    Shop Summer Fridays Pool Time Glowing Body Oil at Cult Beauty, £34

  • The soothing SPF top-up

    Coola Full Spectrum 360 Refreshing Water Mist SPF15
    Best beauty products of May 2021: Coola Full Spectrum 360 Refreshing Water Mist SPF15

    “Yes, you should apply SPF as the last step to your skincare routine every morning – but how many of us actually top up our SPF throughout the day? Re-applying sunscreen over make-up can be difficult but this is where SPF face mists come in. This Coola water mist has SPF15 to deliver additional protection throughout the day. Plus, it contains organic aloe and coconut water, making it incredibly soothing on my skin. It’s become a part of my work desk set-up and I find myself spritzing it throughout the day.”

    Shop Coola Full Spectrum 360 Refreshing Water Mist SPF15 at Cult Beauty, £39

