Our diaries are filling up, the sun is finally starting to shine and we have a long weekend to enjoy. So, what better time than now to treat yourself?

Over the last month, the Stylist beauty team has been putting the latest launches across make-up, skincare and wellbeing through their paces.

From a soothing SPF face mist and acid-packed body cream to the delicious scent one of us can’t stop spritzing, here are the products that have earned a spot in our beauty collections.