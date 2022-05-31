Each day my phone buzzes with the random assortment of things I have deemed important: snarky horoscopes, TikTok trends, weekend weather alerts and, naturally, a slew of questions from friends and family about the best hair, skin or body products to spend their money on. Thankfully, the Stylist beauty desk is a busy place and the full gamut of new launches and reformulated products cross it at some point, able to be tried, tested and evaluated.

This month I became enamoured with a new, ingenious setting powder by influencer Jess Hunt, slathered my head in scalp serum and told most people I know about the refillable natural deodorant that’s become something of a friend. Here, I break down the 13 products that have become staples at Chez Morgs this May.