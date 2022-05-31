All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, Stylist senior beauty writer Morgan Fargo discovers a bevy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in her bathroom cabinet? Find out below.
Each day my phone buzzes with the random assortment of things I have deemed important: snarky horoscopes, TikTok trends, weekend weather alerts and, naturally, a slew of questions from friends and family about the best hair, skin or body products to spend their money on. Thankfully, the Stylist beauty desk is a busy place and the full gamut of new launches and reformulated products cross it at some point, able to be tried, tested and evaluated.
This month I became enamoured with a new, ingenious setting powder by influencer Jess Hunt, slathered my head in scalp serum and told most people I know about the refillable natural deodorant that’s become something of a friend. Here, I break down the 13 products that have become staples at Chez Morgs this May.
R+Co Gemstone Ultra Shine Glossing Treatment
Glossy, healthy hair is but a hair wash away thanks to this sealing, protective hair treatment that contains hydrating and reparative guava butter as well as protective vitamins C and E.
Suitable for coloured hair, it’s gluten-free, vegan and protects from photodamage caused by UV rays.
One to pop in your suitcase, it’ll help restore the brilliance and shine after days spent in the sun and sea.
Shop R+Co Gemstone Ultra Shine Glossing Treatment at Beautylish, £30.05
CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50
Created to protect normal to dry skin from the damage caused by sun exposure, cult skincare brand CeraVe dropped its first factor 50 sunscreen lotion this month.
A reiteration of its bestselling SPF 25, the increased protection is enriched with ceramides, niacinamide and vitamin E to soften, smooth and repair the skin.
Shop CeraVe Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50 at Lookfantastic, £12
Chanel Les Beiges Illuminating Oil
As Chanel’s latest products attest, this summer is all about doing things in grand style – meaning bigger is better. And, when it comes to the new jumbo version of Chanel’s shimmering, illuminating oil, I couldn’t agree more.
A luxurious dry oil that can be used on both the face, body and hair, the veil of glimmering light is the epitome of summer in a (glass) bottle. Heavenly.
Fussy Refillable Deodorant
Like many people, my Instagram algorithm served me the short clip from a Dragon’s Den episode featuring Fussy deodorant.
Plastic-free with compostable vegan refills that are free from aluminium and parabens, it’s sustainable, hardworking and totally natural.
After a few weeks of use, I’ve come to feel a fondness for the oversized lilac pill-shaped deodorant sitting in my washbag. It smells delightful, it’s smooth to hold and lovely to look at; it’s the first time I’ve seriously considered giving deodorant as a gift.
Shop Fussy Refillable Deodorant, £20 one-off purchase, £13 with a subscription
Ouai Scalp Serum
A potent blend of adaptogens Siberian ginseng and chaga mushroom, the new scalp serum from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin’s brand, Ouai, rebalances and calms the skin on your scalp.
Notes of ginger, spearmint and green fig give the hair a natural, fresh scent, while red clover extract soothes irritation on the scalp.
The Seated Queen Cassiopeia's Serum Concentrate
Like a glass of water for thirsty skin, this deeply hydrating serum washes the skin in a lightweight veil of renewing moisture.
A blend of cold-pressed seed oil, squalane and multiple-weight hyaluronic acid molecules as well as aloe vera, oil-controlling niacinamide and smoothing bakuchiol, this unassuming glass bottle has everything needed to replenish, revive and strengthen your skin.
Shop The Seated Queen Cassiopeia’s Serum Concentrate at Cult Beauty, £59
Refy Skin Finish
The latest from influencer-founded brand Refy is a genius water-based powder (yes, you read that right) that blurs the skin to a soft-focus, instantly diffused finish.
Smoothing and hydrating, the large-particle powder doesn’t settle into lines on the skin or cling to dry patches; instead, it gently sets make-up and absorbs excess oil, leaving the skin feeling supple, matte and movable.
Available in two shades (yellow-based or pink-based), the powder works on all skin tones.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer
A cream bronzer that’s available in four shades (Fair, Medium, Tan and Deep), this hyaluronic acid-infused glow-giver hydrates the skin, leaving a dewy, moisturised, natural-looking tan.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, £42
Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau De Toilette
A lifelong fan of summer fragrances that smell fresh and green with minimal sweetness, the new, refillable Guerlain eau de toilette ticks every box.
Top notes of basil, bergamot and petitgrain lemon blend with fig, orange blossom, rose, neroli, vetiver and white musk at the middle and base layers.
Cooling, luscious and green, a single spritz reminds me of that first swim in the ocean each year; a reinvigorating reminder of serene calmness and deep revitalisation.
Shop Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Eau De Toilette at Selfridges, £83
BaByliss 9000 Cordless Waving Wand
Create loose, soft waves on the move with the new cordless heated tool from BaByliss. A 28mm barrel and 15-second heat-up time allows for ease and efficiency (it can work on more hair than smaller, narrower barrels), while three temperature settings mean you can control how much heat you’re applying to the hair.
If you’re already a fan of the BaByliss hot rollers or any heated rollers for that matter, this tool will save you packing room and time this summer.
Shop BaByliss 9000 Cordless Waving Wand at Lookfantastic, £180
Fable & Mane Holiroots Hibiscus Hydrating Hair Oil Mist
Inspired by the mother of Fable & Mane’s sibling founders Nikita and Akash Mehta, this hair mist protects from UV damage while also softening and adding shine to the hair, thanks to the hero ingredient: red hibiscus flower.
Shop Fable & Mane Holiroots Hibiscus Hydrating Hair Oil Mist at Cult Beauty, £26
Jo Loves A Fragrance Hair Mist – Grapefruit
As an alternative to your traditional perfume protocol, consider spraying a scent directly into your hair this summer. Enter the newest product from the Jo Malone-founded brand Jo Loves: a collection of beautifully fragranced hair mists.
Available in four light, lingering fragrances – Fig, Grapefruit, Tuberose and Vetiver – each one is enriched with pro-vitamin B5 for added hydration and strength.
Shop Jo Loves A Fragrance Hair Mist – Grapefruit at Cult Beauty, £45
Shani Darden Lactic Acid Serum
One for mild yet effective exfoliation, this 9% lactic acid serum works to slough away dead skin and tackle congested pores, gently refining skin texture and improving skin brightness as it works.
Sunday Riley C.E.O Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream
The first time I opened this moisturiser, I was reminded instantly of custard. A banana-yellow colour, the cream feels rich and nourishing – working on improving hydration, mitigating damage caused by free radicals, plumping and brightening the skin.
Shop Sunday Riley C.E.O Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream at Cult Beauty, £60
Main image: Stylist