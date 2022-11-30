All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, Stylist’s beauty team discover a bevy of new beauty launches. But which ones are good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
Whether you’re feeling the holiday cheer or still burying your head very much into the autumnal vibes, there’s no denying it now – the festive season has well and truly begun. What with Stylist Live and our annual Best Beauty Awards, we’re not quite sure how November whizzed by so quickly but it sure did. And with it, November brought some truly brilliant beauty launches that definitely deserve a place on your Christmas wish list.
So if you’re eager to find out what’s worth your dosh, we can help. Stylist’s beauty team have rounded up their favourite new launches for November 2022, from the latest skincare-packed foundation to the party-season approved blow-dry cream – keep scrolling for 13 beauty buys that we can’t get enough of.
Morgan Fargo, beauty editor
The skin-nourishing tinted serum
A product that has sustained its viral status online, the Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint only launched in the UK this month, thanks to the fêted return of Sephora.
A blend of seamless, dewy coverage and skin-loving ingredients – think niacinamide, plant-based squalane and hyaluronic acid – and UV protection, the liquid applies slightly lighter to guide SPF placement before drying down to its true shade. As good as its riotous hype suggests, it brings you one step closer to that elusive glow we lose around this time of year.
Shop Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 30 at Sephora UK, £46
The fascinating functional fragrance
Designed around the interconnectedness of people and the planet, The Nue Co created this functional fragrance to mimic the positive effect large bodies of water can have on our nervous systems, specifically our parasympathetic nervous systems.
Based on the idea of ‘blue medicine’, Water Therapy uses volatile organic compounds (a selection of notes found in ocean environments) to recreate the feeling of calm we feel around water.
But, it doesn’t smell like the ocean and it isn’t meant to. Instead, keynotes include sandalwood, seaweed, cardamom, vetiver, fir and salt among others. Think of the feeling you get diving headfirst into clear, cooling water. That.
The festive make-up saviour
Rich, warm and powerful, Cinnabar – one of make-up artist Lisa Eldridge’s new eyeshadow palettes – contains multiple shades in multiple finishes. From seamless, silk-like mattes to satin and metallic iridescence, velvet softness and a wash of golden top coat, there’s something for work, play and everything in between.
Billie Bhatia, fashion and beauty features director
The ultimate Christmas gift
Lipstick lovers will be rejoicing for Dior’s Rouge Dior Minaudière. Part of the maison’s limited edition Christmas collection, this one part clutch bag, one part lipstick capsule wardrobe is as beautiful as you think it is. With a detachable lipstick holder that you can wear separately, and a line up of shades to see you through the festive season, treat yourself or a loved one to beauty indulgence.
The intelligent face treatment
Augustinus Bader fundamentally understands skin, and at the time when ours needs nourishment the most the professor brings us The Face Cream Mask.
Lightweight but nourishing, the cream mask (apply and wash off with warm water after 10 minutes, or leave on overnight fo a deep dose) breathes life in dull, stressed and dehydrated skin. Not only bringing it back to life but also brightening, firming and evening out the complexion while boosting collagen production and combating the signs of aging.
Key ingredients Swiss Grape and Polysaccharide Complex, hydrate, lift and plump skin; Ginseng Extract evens and smooths while firming and reducing wrinkles, and Vitamin C stimulates the production of collagen while firming and brightening the complexion. Sold.
The good glow giver
Few do pigments as well as Fenty and this diamond-dusted highlighter gives new meaning to going for gold. The soft, silky finish of the highliter effortless glides onto skin creatign a 3D glittering veil that delivers show stopping sparkle. Sweep the limited edition shade, Cognac Candy, at the highest points of your cheeks and collars bones for a healthy glow this holiday season.
Shop Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All Over Diamond Veil in Cognac Candy, £23.25
The walking in winterland fragrance
Have you ever wanted to know what walking in a winter wonderland actually smelt like? It’s Jo Malone’s Christmas scent: White Moss and Snowdrop cologne.
The verdancy of moss cushions the base of the fragrance with a forest earthy woodiness and a fresh mineral touch, while perfumed sweet florals from the snowdrops give this scent a full radiance, and cardamom with its green accent, resonates with the freshness of white moss give it a warmth and brightness. Spritz generously to get into the festive feeling.
The brightening mask
Tatcha’s evening face mask goes big on brightening. The creamy treatment contains a blend of seven mild AHA fruit acids to gently resurface skin combined with two types of vitamin C and Japanese beauty berry for a bright, even-toned complexion.
A glossy purple fruit also known as Murasaki-shikibu, Japanese beautyberry is beloved for its natural brightening properties and within the Violet-C range, helps boost and stabilise the vitamin C for increased efficacy.
Fast-acting vitamin C derivative absorbs quickly, supporting surface cell turnover, boost hydration and plump the skin while the long-lasting vitamin C derivative offers free radical protection. Dull skin begone.
Chloe Burcham, freelance beauty editor
The serum-like foundation
I’ve used the same foundation for going on five years now, so when a new formula finds a place in my make-up bag, believe me it’s impressive. This gorgeous new serum foundation from Lancôme really has earned a spot. It’s infused with an 82% skincare serum base, meaning it allows your skin to glow – while still packing a punch with Lancôme’s trusty long-wear medium coverage.
Shop Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation at Boots, £35
The winter must-have body scrub
Dizziak are known for their haircare heroes but it’s their new foray into body care that I’m excited about. This ultra-refreshing scrub harnesses the power of finely-powdered rice hulls, that help to remove dead skin cells while nourishing the skin with a blend of hydrating ingredients. It also smells incredible and leaves your skin feeling reinvigorated – I love it.
The holiday in a candleEach inspired by different travel destinations (and with a pleasingly affordable price tag), Malkia candles transport you to the tropics from first lit. Choose between Rose & Oud, Lime & Coconut, Sea Salt & Moss, Cassis & White Cedar and Tobacco. My favourite? Cassis & White Cedar, inspired by the French Riviera. Gorge.
The brilliant blow-dry balm
If you struggle to give your hair that certain ‘je nes se quois’ it has after leaving a professional blow-dry, this is the cream for you. It not only nourishes hair for silkier strands, but tames frizz and adds that extra somethin’ somethin’ that you only ever seem to get when leaving the salon.
Shop Hair by Sam McKnight Happy Endings Nourishing Balm at Space NK, £36
The Hormone Balancing Gummy
I’m someone who, at the age of 31, still gets every PMS symptom under the sun. Breakouts, bad moods, bloating and painful periods – there’s not a menstrual-related aliment that I’m not moaning about on a weekly basis. Luckily, I’ve discovered these new gummies that pack a blend of plant extracts, adaptogens and homeopathic herbs, to help curb hormonal breakouts, balance your mood, relieve cramps and minimise bloating. I’ve been taking them for a month and so far, so good. Plus, they taste like sweets – win win.
Shop Zitsticka Mood Food Hormone-Balancing PMS Gummies at Beauty Bay, £33