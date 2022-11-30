Whether you’re feeling the holiday cheer or still burying your head very much into the autumnal vibes, there’s no denying it now – the festive season has well and truly begun. What with Stylist Live and our annual Best Beauty Awards, we’re not quite sure how November whizzed by so quickly but it sure did. And with it, November brought some truly brilliant beauty launches that definitely deserve a place on your Christmas wish list.

So if you’re eager to find out what’s worth your dosh, we can help. Stylist’s beauty team have rounded up their favourite new launches for November 2022, from the latest skincare-packed foundation to the party-season approved blow-dry cream – keep scrolling for 13 beauty buys that we can’t get enough of.