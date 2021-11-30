I’m lowkey obsessed with Dizziak’s cult hair formulas (you might have noticed, I write about them a lot). So I’m beyond thrilled that founder Loretta de Feo has decided to extend the Dizziak magic southwards to take care of our limbs too.

Dizziak Body Conditioner funnels the same nourishing ingredients found in the brand’s shampoo and conditioner (think shea butter and Inca inchi oil) to drench skin in mega moisture. It’s thick, buttery and extremely satisfying to apply.

Shop Dizziak Body Conditioner at Dizziak, £20