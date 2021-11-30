November Beauty Launches

From a spiced, woody winter candle to a richly nourishing body butter: 9 new products our beauty team loved in November

Posted by for Beauty

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Each month, the Stylist beauty team discover a bevvy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets for good? Find out below.  

As ever when the month ends, the Stylist beauty team takes stock of the incredible launches, innovations and inventions that dropped onto our desks and into our inboxes over the previous 30 days. This month we fell in love with a nuanced festive candle, a rich buttery body lotion and a back-and-bigger-than-ever bronzer, plus a handful of other brilliant products. Here are the nine we really rate. 

Shannon Peter, Beauty Director

  • The Black skin encyclopaedia

    November beauty launches

    A renowned aesthetician, the founder of The Black Skin Directory, owner of Westroom Aesthetics and an all-around skin expert, there’s nothing that Dija Ayodele doesn’t know about caring for Black skin. Thankfully for us, she’s funnelled all her knowledge into this comprehensive guide that not only walks readers through the practicalities of Black skin and its cultural and political history, but it’s also a rallying cry for Black skin to finally receive the examination and care it deserves. Everyone should read it, no matter your skin tone.

    Shop Dija Ayodele Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide at Waterstones, £20

    buy now

  • The buttery body lotion

    November beauty launches

    I’m lowkey obsessed with Dizziak’s cult hair formulas (you might have noticed, I write about them a lot). So I’m beyond thrilled that founder Loretta de Feo has decided to extend the Dizziak magic southwards to take care of our limbs too. 

    Dizziak Body Conditioner funnels the same nourishing ingredients found in the brand’s shampoo and conditioner (think shea butter and Inca inchi oil) to drench skin in mega moisture. It’s thick, buttery and extremely satisfying to apply.

    Shop Dizziak Body Conditioner at Dizziak, £20

    buy now

  • The brain fog-clearing fragrance

    November beauty launches

    If your perfume offers no benefit beyond simply smelling nice, then you might be missing a trick. I’ve been keeping a close eye on the world of functional fragrances – clever scents that hold the power to hack our nervous system to alter or boost our mood. 

    The latest one? The Nue Co’s Mind Energy. It contains clary sage, pink peppercorn and clove, notes that can stimulate the brain’s hippocampus (the area linked to memory) and amygdala (the one associated with mood) to jolt a tired mind back into action. Perfect for when that 3pm WFH slump hits.

    Shop The Nue Co Mind Energy at Cult Beauty, £85

    buy now

  • The winter lip survival kit

    November beauty launches

    Thanks to an irritating concoction of mask wearing and freezing weather, my lips are looking a little worse for wear – so much so, not even my failsafe lip balm will cut it. That’s why I was grateful that Tinker Taylor’s Little Lip Kit (the brainchild of make-up artist Zoe Taylor) landed on my desk this month. 

    It contains mini versions of the brand’s formulas: a sugar lip scrub to flick away dry skin, a rollerball lip oil to nourish lips with grape seed, jojoba and chia seed oils; and a lip balm that acts as a blanket, tucking the moisture in underneath.

    Shop Tinker Taylor Little Lip Kit at Tinker Taylor, £36

    buy now

  • The ultimate Christmas candle

    November beauty launches

    While I’m patiently waiting for 1 December to put up my tree, I have already started burning Christmas candles to get myself into the festive spirit. First up is D.S. & Durga’s Portable Xmas Tree which, as the name would suggest, smells like an entire forest of spruce trees. It’s deeper and denser than some of the other fir-scented candles I’ve tried though, and that’s mainly thanks to the inclusion of cinnamon and cardamom. Heaven.

    Shop D.S. & Durga Portable Xmas Tree Scented Candle at Liberty London, £60

    buy now

Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Stylist

Topics

Share this article