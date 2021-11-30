All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, the Stylist beauty team discover a bevvy of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets for good? Find out below.
As ever when the month ends, the Stylist beauty team takes stock of the incredible launches, innovations and inventions that dropped onto our desks and into our inboxes over the previous 30 days. This month we fell in love with a nuanced festive candle, a rich buttery body lotion and a back-and-bigger-than-ever bronzer, plus a handful of other brilliant products. Here are the nine we really rate.
Shannon Peter, Beauty Director
The Black skin encyclopaedia
A renowned aesthetician, the founder of The Black Skin Directory, owner of Westroom Aesthetics and an all-around skin expert, there’s nothing that Dija Ayodele doesn’t know about caring for Black skin. Thankfully for us, she’s funnelled all her knowledge into this comprehensive guide that not only walks readers through the practicalities of Black skin and its cultural and political history, but it’s also a rallying cry for Black skin to finally receive the examination and care it deserves. Everyone should read it, no matter your skin tone.
Shop Dija Ayodele Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide at Waterstones, £20
The buttery body lotion
I’m lowkey obsessed with Dizziak’s cult hair formulas (you might have noticed, I write about them a lot). So I’m beyond thrilled that founder Loretta de Feo has decided to extend the Dizziak magic southwards to take care of our limbs too.
Dizziak Body Conditioner funnels the same nourishing ingredients found in the brand’s shampoo and conditioner (think shea butter and Inca inchi oil) to drench skin in mega moisture. It’s thick, buttery and extremely satisfying to apply.
The brain fog-clearing fragrance
If your perfume offers no benefit beyond simply smelling nice, then you might be missing a trick. I’ve been keeping a close eye on the world of functional fragrances – clever scents that hold the power to hack our nervous system to alter or boost our mood.
The latest one? The Nue Co’s Mind Energy. It contains clary sage, pink peppercorn and clove, notes that can stimulate the brain’s hippocampus (the area linked to memory) and amygdala (the one associated with mood) to jolt a tired mind back into action. Perfect for when that 3pm WFH slump hits.
The winter lip survival kit
Thanks to an irritating concoction of mask wearing and freezing weather, my lips are looking a little worse for wear – so much so, not even my failsafe lip balm will cut it. That’s why I was grateful that Tinker Taylor’s Little Lip Kit (the brainchild of make-up artist Zoe Taylor) landed on my desk this month.
It contains mini versions of the brand’s formulas: a sugar lip scrub to flick away dry skin, a rollerball lip oil to nourish lips with grape seed, jojoba and chia seed oils; and a lip balm that acts as a blanket, tucking the moisture in underneath.
The ultimate Christmas candle
While I’m patiently waiting for 1 December to put up my tree, I have already started burning Christmas candles to get myself into the festive spirit. First up is D.S. & Durga’s Portable Xmas Tree which, as the name would suggest, smells like an entire forest of spruce trees. It’s deeper and denser than some of the other fir-scented candles I’ve tried though, and that’s mainly thanks to the inclusion of cinnamon and cardamom. Heaven.
Shop D.S. & Durga Portable Xmas Tree Scented Candle at Liberty London, £60
Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
The vegan dry shampoo
Ready to reinvent your hair-refresh routine? Bouclème’s new foam-to-powder dry shampoo is as innovative as it is effective. Infused with moisture-absorbing tapioca and cornstarch, the product balances your scalp’s oil production while adding texture and tousle to the hair.
The one we've been waiting for
Yes, it’s just a new size of the classic Hoola bronzer but when an entire generation has contended with a relatively small square for years, a larger version feels revolutionary. Same formula, same matte bronze glow, bigger (read: better) size.
The winter skin saviour
With the mercury dropping ever lower every day, a moisturiser that helps to repair your skin barrier and also restore stressed out skin is a must. Run, don’t walk, people. Winter skin is coming.
Shop Scientia Ceramide Skin Rescue Moisture Barrier Balm, £21
The glow giver
One of the new class of banana-infused beauty products, Boots’ affordable body polish (and peel) works to gently refine skin, slough off dead cells and improve brightness.
Main image: Stylist