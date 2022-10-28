We know we’re not alone when we say that this October has to be the quickest on record, right? It was the middle of summer last week, so how are we almost in November?

Aside from that, October was also a big month in the beauty world. That’s mostly thanks to the fact that Sephora actually, finally landed in the UK, bringing with it brands that we’ve not been able to get our hands on before, including Ilia Beauty, SkinFix and Vegamour. Sephora UK is currently online only, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a real-life store next year.