Each month, Stylist’s beauty team discover a bevy of new beauty launches. But which ones are good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
We know we’re not alone when we say that this October has to be the quickest on record, right? It was the middle of summer last week, so how are we almost in November?
Aside from that, October was also a big month in the beauty world. That’s mostly thanks to the fact that Sephora actually, finally landed in the UK, bringing with it brands that we’ve not been able to get our hands on before, including Ilia Beauty, SkinFix and Vegamour. Sephora UK is currently online only, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a real-life store next year.
But there are plenty of other exciting new product launches that deserve some time in the limelight, too. From the sunscreen-infused serum that’ll banish redness in a hot second, through to the longer-lasting sister of that viral Missing Person perfume and the first must-try longwear foundation from our favourite Irish brand, Sculpted by Aimee.
Keep scrolling to discover which products freelance beauty editor Lucy Partington wants you to know about…
The perfume that’ll see you through winter
I’m not usually one to switch up my fragrances through the seasons, but Phlur’s Hanami has me doing just that. It’s from the same brand that brought us Missing Person, AKA the fragrance that went so viral it had a 200,000 person waiting list. Hanami sits in the woody floral family, and not only lasts longer on skin than Missing Person (no shade), but the notes of fig, bergamot, hazelnut and sandalwood make it a creamy-yet- earthy, cold weather kind of perfume.
The affordable anti-redness serum
Anybody who knows me will know that azelaic acid is one of my favourite skincare ingredients. It’s one I was prescribed by a dermatologist a few years ago and has made such a difference for me. Now, The Inkey List has launched a 10% azelaic acid serum and I couldn’t be happier. It’s part of the brand’s SuperSolutions collection, a range of products created in partnership with dermatologists. Although it won’t replace my prescription product, this is an effective, easily accessible alternative that soothes and calms the skin while reducing redness in the long term.
The lightweight longwear foundation
I’m not usually much of a longwear foundation kind of person anymore, but Irish makeup artist Aimee Connolly might have just converted me back. Satin Silk is a super-light formula available in 30 shades that provides medium to full coverage quickly and easily. It doesn’t feel heavy on skin and is non-comedogenic so it’ll never clog pores, and unlike similar products, this one doesn’t make skin look flat or one-dimensional.
The nostalgia-inducing shower gel
I never knew I needed a shower gel from Moroccan Oil, but it turns out I do. The scent of this one is slightly adapted (I assume) from the original Moroccan Oil I used in my hair as a teenager; it seems to have a slightly muskier element to it. I can’t get enough, though – plus the scent fills my bathroom and lingers on skin. Now all I need is the body lotion to match.
The no-budge cream eyeshadow
While everybody else is raving about Ilia Beauty’s Super Serum Skin Tint (which is great), I need you to know about its Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint Liquid Eyeshadow, specifically the one called Mythic. A rose gold, slightly coppery shade, it’s become my daily go-to. Layered over primer there’s enough play time for me to blend it over my lid before it sets in place, but then it doesn’t smudge, budge or crease and the flattering shimmer lasts all day long.
The olive green glitter eyeliner
I’m a massive fan of Victoria Beckham’s beauty offering and I couldn’t be more excited about the launch of this Satin Kajal Liner in Olive. A beautiful shade of green that’s much more wearable than you’d think, it has an impressive sparkle and the creamy formula applies and blends like a dream. It glides easily without ever tugging, and there’s a very good reason the brand can’t keep these in stock. If you haven’t already tried any of the shades in the range, I can’t recommend them enough.
The suits-all moisturiser
I won’t lie, I wasn’t overly bothered about the launch of Naturium – it’s a massive brand in the US but it just wasn’t one I was particularly excited about. Then I tried its Multi-Peptide Moisturizer and was instantly sold: a lightweight lotion that somehow manages to cocoon skin like a heavier product, without any of the greasy residue. It’s such a delight to use, I’ve been layering it under sunscreen during the day and retinol in the evenings for a hit of hydration. When I discovered the relatively affordable price point of the entire range, I was even more impressed – so take my advice and don’t sleep on this brand like I almost did.
The instant teeth whitener
Helping me on my journey to whiter teeth is this clever stuff, which turns any toothpaste into a whitening formula. Just dip your toothbrush (with toothpaste on it) into the pot and the innovative powder with patented diamond powder helps lift and oxidise stubborn stains, working instantly and over time. It’s not as good as professional teeth whitening (nothing you can buy over the counter will be), but it’s a good substitute that won’t cause sensitivity.
The brightening me-time mask
I promise I don’t just love this mask because it’s purple – it also gives great results and using it forced me to have a little bit of downtime in between a hectic work period. Formulated with two types of vitamin C, it gently resurfaces dull skin without drying it out, making it look brighter and feel smoother. Plus, it features Tatcha’s unique hadasei-3 complex that works to nourish and strengthen the all-important skin barrier.
The redness-neutralising SPF drops
You might be sensing an anti-redness theme here but it’s the bane of my life, and I’m thrilled about the launch of the serum version of Dr.Jart+’s viral Colour Correcting Treatment. These drops not only instantly neutralise redness; they come complete with SPF30 to protect skin, and reparative centella asiatica (also known as tiger grass) to soothe, calm and moisturise. I’ve been using this alone on lazy days or layering under make-up when I need more coverage.
The skin smoother
I was as surprised as you are to find out that members’ club Soho House had launched a skincare range, but here we are – and I’m actually pleasantly surprised by it. The extensive range features cleansers, moisturisers and even exfoliators, but it’s the smoothing, balancing and brightening Skin Renewal Serum that I’ve been using. Formulated with peptides and a blend of active ingredients to support collagen production and overall skin health, it makes for a great first step in my nighttime skin routine.
The party season perfume
Never mind the bottle that’s party ready (I’m told it’s an ode to the female form), the fragrance inside is, too. Although this is sweeter than I’d normally like, the notes of pink peppercorn, bitter almond oil, black cherry liquor, earthy moss and vanilla – plus a little bit of rose for a sophisticated floral edge – have impressed me. It’s one I wear in the evening more than during the day, but it lasts incredibly well. One to add to the Christmas list if you ask me.
The skin-awakening cleanser
A strawberry-scented cleanser is exactly what every dark morning needs, and Indie Lee’s Brightening Face Wash truly delivers. The cult US brand has just launched its UK website so now we can get each and every product over here, and this is the thing to try first. Packed with antioxidants, strawberry seed oil and tomato extracts, it gently exfoliates and nourishes skin, leaving it feeling silky soft. I like it in the mornings but it’s great for removing make-up, too.
