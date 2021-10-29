Each month, the Stylist beauty team discover a whole host of brand new beauty launches. But which ones were good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets for good? Find out below.
As always, Stylist’s beauty team has taken it upon itself to whittle through beauty’s newest bounty to curate a list of the most important new beauty product launches you need to know about from the past 31 days.
From the cloud-like cleanser that leaves your skin feeling soft and supple, to the sleep supplements that help quiet your mind before bed, meet this past month’s most magical new launches…
THE BEST OCTOBER 2021 BEAUTY LAUNCHES, ACCORDING TO STYLIST’S BEAUTY TEAM
SHANNON PETER, BEAUTY DIRECTOR
The gentle jelly cleanser
The entire premise behind Monday Muse is to create skincare formulations that won’t upset even the most irritable skin so it makes sense that – instead of being barrier-stripping and eye-stinging – its new cleanser is suitably gentle. It uses a clever surfactant (the ingredient that gives it its frothy, cloud-like texture) called glycolipids that rinse away all the non-desirables (dirt, make-up, pollution, etc) without taking away the good stuff like hydration.
The captivating perfume
I’m not usually one for rich, decadent, heady scents, but there’s something about Byredo’s Mumbai Noise that means I just can’t stop sniffing my wrists when I wear it. Perhaps it’s the creamy vanilla-esque tonka bean note at the heart, or the blend of woods at the base. Either way, it’s utterly addictive.
The decadent scented candle
Okay hear me out on this one: yes, this scented candle costs a whopping £125, but it’s totally worth it. Why? Because it’s made by Ginori 1735, the uber-chic Italian ceramics brand that even the Pope approves of – his dining table reportedly features some of their divine porcelain. Inspired by the company’s extensive archive of moulds, the vessel of this candle itself is a total keepsake and better still, the brand does refills!
Shop Ginori 1735 La Dama Purple Hill Scented Candle at Liberty London, £125
CHLOE BURCHAM, BEAUTY CONTRIBUTOR
The sleep supplement
I’m a big fan of Marie Reynolds supplements – from Fungi Fusion to Evolve – they’re one of the only brands I trust to really get to work, without adding a load of filler ingredients into their formula. And now, MRL has launched sleep supplements too. Formulated with a blend of herbs, amino acids, vitamins and minerals (including magnesium – a must-have for a good night’s rest), they help to quieten busy minds, lower heart rate and reduce anxiety – the perfect combo for a sound sleep.
Shop Marie Reynolds London Zeds Night Time Blend Supplements, £25
The festive fragrance
Each year, Jo Malone London launches a limited edition fragrance for Christmas and 2021’s offering might just be my favourite yet. Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne is vibrant and bright – it’s powdery, fresh and warming all in one and really does get you in the mood for the upcoming festivities… yep, even in October.
Shop Jo Malone London Starlit Mandarin & Honey Cologne, £105 for 100ml
The instant glow-booster
Part-highlighter, part-bronzer, part-serum – I love a multi-tasking beauty buy and this one delivers on three counts. It’s an ultra-glowy, sheer bronzer that’s infused with so many skincare actives that it basically counts as an extension to your skincare routine. Just a couple of drops (either worn alone or added into your foundation), transforms your complexion, giving you that post-facial glow.
MORGAN FARGO, SENIOR BEAUTY WRITER
The cleansing, brightening peel
Slough away dull, dead skin cells with Murad’s new Daily Clarifying Peel. It combines three powerhouse ingredients: glycolic acid to exfoliate your skin surface, salicylic acid to unclog pores (essential if your make-up wearing has increased) and a gentle retinoid to encourage cell turnover.
I love this combo of AHAs (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) and BHAs (Beta Hydroxy Acids) because it keeps my skin bright, fresh and luminous but also deals with potential breakouts at the same time. Heading into party (read: regular make-up) season, it’s a staple in my daily skincare routine.
Shop Murad AHA/BHA/Retinoid Daily Clarifying Peel at Cult Beauty, £28.08
The super creamy blush stickI was first converted to non-powder blush by Glossier’s Cloud Paint – a highly pigmented gel/cream blush that keeps my dry, sensitive skin dewy and fresh all day. Then came the Nars Orgasm Multiple stick. Now, in my great blush evolution, is Victoria Beckham’s Cheeky Playground cream blush stick.
It’s buildable with a smooth velvet texture and water-resistant enough to withstand the imminent months of winter drizzle. Sold.
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Playground cream blush stick, £36
The beloved body lotion
The original Weleda Skin Food is a cult beauty buy. It’s deeply moisturising, with nourishing oils for dry and very dry skin. The lighter version is excellent for normal to dry skin types, too.
So, when Weleda launched a body lotion version of their beloved Skin Food Body Butter this month, well, it was a good day for skincare lovers everywhere. This creamy formulation smells of sweet orange and lavender and absorbs quickly without the greasy film other moisturisers can have. Consider it your changing-seasons saviour when dry elbows and knees need that little bit more love.
