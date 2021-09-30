I don’t know about anybody else but my skin, which is usually fairly well behaved save for a few hormonal spots, has been relentlessly breaking out over the last few weeks. I haven’t changed up anything in my routine, and aside from being a bit more social than usual, nothing else is different.

Until I figure out what’s causing it, I’ve been mainlining Dr Sam’s Flawless Neutralizing Gel and it’s working wonders. Gentle but effective, it’s been formulated with a clever blend of 5% azelaic acid to unclog pores and banish redness, 2% salicylic acid to calm inflammation and get rid of dead skin cells, 0.5% bakuchiol and 5% squalane to hydrate.

Despite coming out of the tube white, it’s untraceable once on skin and, unlike most other similar targeted spot treatments, this one doesn’t ever dry skin out. It’s perfect for applying make-up on top of too. A true revelation.

