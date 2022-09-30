All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Each month, Stylist’s beauty team discover a bevy of new beauty launches. But which ones are good enough to gain a spot in their bathroom cabinets? Find out below.
Every year, September feels like a bit of a cleansing month. From the back-to-school vibes to the urge to clear out your summer wardrobe, the fresh start feelings are very real and this year has been no different. Add a ton of new beauty into the mix (we’re not going to even start on the celebrity beauty brands that have launched this month) and this September’s been a mad one for trying out buzzy new products and refreshing our routines.
Want to know what’s worth your dosh? Stylist’s beauty team have rounded up their favourite new launches for September 2022, from the hero hydrating moisturiser to the cult new eyeshadow palette – keep scrolling for 13 beauty buys that we can’t get enough of.
Morgan Fargo, beauty editor
The über-hydrating concealer
A concealer that doesn’t crack or crease during the course of a day is something of a mythical creature in my life but this newness from Vieve is just that. Created in 20 shades, the formula feels full of hydration (thanks to moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid) without leaving wetness or oil on the skin. It brightens and evens out skin tone and is easy to blend with fingers, a sponge or a brush.
The light touch
An unassuming rectangular tube that’s taken social media by storm, the first thing I noticed about the new Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint was how utterly divine it smells. Olfactory pleasure aside, the lightweight liquid creates a sheer sheen on the skin, soothing redness and balancing skin tone.
The skin soother
A new addition to the hugely beloved Cicaplast range, this spray helps to repair a broken skin barrier and treat irritated, inflamed and stressed skin. Touch-free, it minimises the risk of introducing new infection to compromised areas and can be used on children as young as three months. One to keep in the cupboard for surprise retinol reactions, sore breakouts or otherwise unhappy skin.
The one that smells like modern luxury
Created in collaboration with the inimitable Grace Jones, this Boy Smells candle smells like laid-back, effortless luxury. Earthy and spiced, the limited edition scent contains black pepper and bergamot, as well as cedarwood, salted musks, freesia and waterlily. Cooling and calming, it fills a room with the beauty of delicate florals and the depth of wood after a rainstorm – all without ever being overpowering.
The clever clarifier
A daily tonic, the latest addition to Medik8’s line-up is a clarifying solution designed to be used on congested and blemish-prone skin. The formula contains slow-releasing salicylic acid, meaning the active ingredient (a beta-hydroxy acid) doesn’t irritate sensitive or already-inflamed skin. Plus, if you have hyperpigmentation or marks left by spots and skin traumas, it’ll help treat those too, thanks to brightening tranexamic acid.
The less-is-more hair cleanser
Hands up if you abhor the straw-like feeling after using ‘cleansing’ shampoos? Me too. This new one, though, from celebrity-loved brand K18, is pH optimised and microbiome friendly, meaning it won’t disrupt your hair or scalp’s natural balance. Designed to create a clean canvas, the shampoo removes dirt, oil and build-up without stripping natural oils. It also contains the brand’s patented K18 peptide to prepare your hair for the benefits of the cult bond-building treatment mask.
Chloe Burcham, beauty contributor
The hero hydrator
My skin is dehydrated at the best of times, but throw in a change of season and it’s (usually) a recipe for disaster. Thankfully, this hero hydrator landed on my desk just in time. It’s unbelievably light on the skin but feels instantly cooling and moisturising. Dual-weight hyaluronic acid allows for deeper hydration while algae extract helps to plump, smooth and (over time) firm. I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks and my skin is drinking it up like there’s no tomorrow – obsessed.
Shop Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum + Recharging Water Cream, £65
The hair protector
I’m lazy when it comes to hair protection, but that’s all changed now that I’ve discovered this little gem. It’s technically an oil but feels more like a lightweight serum that not only helps to prevent breakage but works to illuminate your colour too. Plus, it contains clever metal-removing particles that help protect your colour from dulling hard water or damaging chlorine (ideal).
Shop L’Oreal Professionnel Metal Detox Oil at Lookfantastic, £26
The cult US cleanser
I’ve been wanting to try Tula for months now, having spotted it everywhere on my US-based friends’ Instagrams. Thankfully, the brand has made its way over to the UK, launching exclusively at SpaceNK. I’m still working my way through the range, but the cleanser has already become a new favourite of mine. Its gel-like formula is great for washing away every last scrap of make-up while still leaving your skin feeling calm, refreshed and clean.
Shop Tula The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser at SpaceNK, £29
The palette of the season
There’s nothing quite like unwrapping a brand new eyeshadow palette, is there? And Urban Decay’s latest drop doesn’t disappoint. Packed full of rich golds, periwinkle blues and multi-dimensional shimmers, this is the palette that’ll take you right through to the (dare I say it…) festive season.
The new season scent
It’s not just my outfits that change with the seasons – I like to switch up my fragrance too. Inspired by city life, Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s 724 is a clean and musky floral scent that’s super energising for this time of year. With bergamot, jasmine and cotton, it’s cocooning and comforting while still feeling really fresh and airy. I can’t stop spritzing it.
Shop Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum at John Lewis, £180
The healthy-glow blusher
In the summer, I’m all about cream products. But now that the season change is upon us, I’m going back to softer, powder-based formulations. This new blusher from Laura Mercier is seriously gorgeous. Its micro-fine pigments allow your skin to glow from within – almost like a blusher-highlighter hybrid. Applied to the apples of your cheeks, over the nose and in the temples, it really gives your skin a healthy flush that looks totally natural. I love it.
Shop Laura Mercier RoseGlow Blush Colour Infusion at Harvey Nichols, £28.50
The prolong-your-summer glow-giver
Sure, the sun may have all but disappeared but that doesn’t mean I want my glow to go. Enter, Fenty’s new Ease Drop’Lit All-Over Glow Enhancer – a liquid illuminator that’s a mix between skincare and make-up. Vitamin E, milk thistle and fruit extracts help to hydrate, reduce the look of pores and brighten over time – while illuminating pigments give your skin an instant boost of glow. Worn alone or under make-up, it’s a gorgeous radiance-boosting pick-me-up.
