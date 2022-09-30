Every year, September feels like a bit of a cleansing month. From the back-to-school vibes to the urge to clear out your summer wardrobe, the fresh start feelings are very real and this year has been no different. Add a ton of new beauty into the mix (we’re not going to even start on the celebrity beauty brands that have launched this month) and this September’s been a mad one for trying out buzzy new products and refreshing our routines.

Want to know what’s worth your dosh? Stylist’s beauty team have rounded up their favourite new launches for September 2022, from the hero hydrating moisturiser to the cult new eyeshadow palette – keep scrolling for 13 beauty buys that we can’t get enough of.