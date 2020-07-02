6 skin experts share the beauty products they relied on throughout lockdown
From concealer and SPF to hand wash and moisturiser, here’s what the experts found themselves constantly reaching for.
Lockdown has felt quite long, hasn’t it? But while the days may seem to blur into each other, staying at home has allowed many of us to slow down and practice some self-care. For some, that may mean turning your attention to your beauty routine.
Despite spending more time at home, it’s important to follow a skincare routine for good skin health. Additionally, you may just find it fun to rummage through your make-up bag and apply products purely for the fun of it. But what were the experts doing over the last few months?
Here, we spoke to skin experts across various fields, from dermatology and aesthetics to facials and laser treatments, about the beauty products they have relied on during lockdown.
Dija Ayodele, founder of the Black Skin Directory and owner of West Room Aesthetics
“I can’t get enough of Soapsmith’s Marble Arch Hand Wash, £16, and Hand Cream, £18. My hands have really taken a battering during lockdown with constant hand washing, so it’s been great to use something that’s a bit more luxurious to pamper and care for my mitts. The hand cream is very moisturising, absorbs well and there’s no greasiness. It’s what we also have in the West Room Aesthetics powder room and we all love it.
“I’ve also been using Pat McGrath’s Skin Fetish Concealer, £26. Time is of the essence, especially when homeschooling, converting a bricks and mortar clinic to an online service and running around doing client consultations from my home studio, so I need products that enable speed. I don’t use foundation, but I like to look polished before facing clients, so I just dot this where I need it and use my fingers or concealer brush to blend it into my skin. Thirty seconds and I’m ready for camera, it couldn’t be easier.”
Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist at Skin55
“I’ve been using the Advanced Day Total Protect Moisturiser by Medik8, £55 over lockdown. I’m usually quite fussy about moisturisers as my skin is blemish prone but this has been providing a smooth primer-like base underneath light make-up or concealer before my virtual clinics. I like its lightweight texture and bonus points for a high UVA rating which can often be overlooked.”
Michaella Bolder, celebrity facialist
“I am a bit of a facial oil queen when it comes to skincare. They come with so many beautiful skin health benefits as well as the ability to nourish skin and increase our natural cell turnover. My oil hero during lockdown has been Femmue Ideal Oil, £65, massaged into my skin every night before bed and a few drops in my SPF during the day.”
Dr Shaaira Nasir, consultant dermatologist at sk:n clinics
“During this lockdown I have taken the opportunity to add in a leave-on acid into my skincare routine, Skinceutical’s Glycolic 10 Renew Overnight Cream, £80. Glycolic acid is a alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA). It exfoliates dead skin cells and increases cell turn-over, revealing new skin. You see the results instantly overnight. It has reduced my pigmentation and given me a more even skin tone. My skin feels smoother and has a dewy glow to it. I have also been using less make-up now to cover blemishes as a result of this.
“I use a pea size amount over my entire face and neck, sparing the eye area. If you’re new to glycolic acid, start by using it once a week and build up slowly to once a day if tolerated. I have dry and sensitive skin and find that I can only use it alternate nights. If you are using an acid always use an SPF in the morning as your skin will be more sensitive to the sun. Avoid using a retinoid and AHA together at night as this may cause irritation.”
Debbie Thomas, skin and laser expert and founder of D. Thomas Clinic
“During lockdown we have had some beautiful days and as I’m blessed with a garden I have been outside so much more than normal. I’m currently going between PCA Skin Weightless Protection SPF 45, £40, and Medik8 White Balance Everyday Protect SPF 50, £45. They both work on my acne-prone mature skin, giving protection but with a lightweight oil-free formula.”
Dr Bibi Maryam Ghalaie, founder of British Aesthetics
“My go-to skincare product during lockdown has been ZO’s 10% Vitamin C Self-Activating, £75.50. It’s a multifunction serum that activates as soon as it makes contact with your skin. You will notice brighter, smoother, more radiant skin within a few days of starting to use it.
“This serum is proven to help remove surface discolouration and retexture you skin, so it really evens and brightens your complexion. Its potent antioxidants help defend against environmental triggers. It contains naturally occurring lipids that hydrate the skin and supports its barrier defence. This is a product that should be part of everyone’s daily skin routine.”
Main image: courtesy of experts