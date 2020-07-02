6 skin experts share the beauty products they relied on throughout lockdown

Lockdown has felt quite long, hasn’t it? But while the days may seem to blur into each other, staying at home has allowed many of us to slow down and practice some self-care. For some, that may mean turning your attention to your beauty routine.

Despite spending more time at home, it’s important to follow a skincare routine for good skin health. Additionally, you may just find it fun to rummage through your make-up bag and apply products purely for the fun of it. But what were the experts doing over the last few months?