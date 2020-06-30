During lockdown, many of us have made changes to our usual beauty routines. Some have taken to applying hair masks more often than usual, while others have scaled back their make-up in favour of intensive skincare.

But even though we’re all currently working from home, the Stylist beauty team has still been trialling and testing new product launches – so that we can bring you news of what it’s actually worth spending your money on.

Read on for our favourite new products that launched in June…