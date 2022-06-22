summer beauty sales

17 best beauty deals in the summer sales, featuring Elemis, CeraVe, Urban Decay and more

An edit of the best summer beauty sale deals to snap up sharpish.   

The summer beauty sales have officially started and so there’s no better time to bag a bargain. But if (like us) the thought of scrolling mindlessly through different websites searching for the best deal fills you with dread – you’re in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up 17 of the best savings at Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Feelunique, Liberty London and Space NK. 

From dermatologist-approved skincare to cult CBD oil, consider this your curated beauty editor’s guide to the summer beauty sales. Let’s shop…

Best Cult Beauty summer sale deals

  • kiki health cbd oil

    CBD oil is great for calming feelings of anxiety, helping you sleep better and managing pain – but it can be eye-wateringly expensive. This Kiki Health CBD oil has a brilliant discount at the moment over at Cult Beauty so if you’re in the market for a new wellness oil, this one might be just the ticket for you. 

    Shop Kiki Health CBD Oil at Cult Beauty, £35 (was £70)

Best Lookfantastic summer sale deals

Best Feelunique summer sale deals

Best Space NK summer sale deals

  • Tata Harper Bio-Barrier Serum

    If you’ve got overly sensitised or reactive skin, you’ll know the struggle when looking for skincare to calm and protect your delicate skin barrier. This super serum does just the job. It’s hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and fragrance-free and helps to provide defence for skin that is sensitive or reactive. Plus, it’s formulated without irritants such as gluten, wheat, soy, nut derivatives and essential oils.

    Shop Tata Harper Bio-Barrier Serum at Space NK, £67.80 (was £113)

  • Nécessaire The Body Wash – Eucalyptus

    There’s never been a better time to grab a bargain on Nécessaire – the cult US brand that launched earlier this year into Space NK. As potent as it is pretty, this eucalyptus shower gel acts as a daily multi-vitamin cleanser, formulated with niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omegas-6 and 9 which work together to really nourish the skin.

    Shop Nécessaire The Body Wash – Eucalyptus at Space NK, £20 (was £25)

  • Ouai Melrose Place Candle

    We’re a sucker for a good candle and Ouai’s chic offering doesn’t disappoint. This Melrose Place scented candle was inspired by Los Angeles – with its fresh and floral scent, blending rose, jasmine and white musk. Divine. 

    Shop Ouai Melrose Place Candle at Space NK, £25.60 (was £32)

  • IT Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence

    IT Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence

    Loved by beauty editors, influencers and experts – if you’re yet to try It Cosmetics, now is your chance. This supercharged set includes a full-size Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturiser, plus travel-size versions of Confidence in a Cleanser, Confidence in an Eye Cream and Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream.

    Shop IT Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence at Space NK, £33.60 (was £56)

  • Virtue Curl Leave-in Butter

    A must-have for curly girls, this styling treatment helps to expertly hydrate, repair and protect curls for stronger and healthier-looking hair. Powered by Virtue’s famous Alpha Keratin 60ku® (a reparative protein that helps repair splits and cracks) this nourishing treatment also prevents further breakage. Clever. 

    Shop Virtue Curl Leave-in Butter at Space NK, £25.20 (was £42)

Best Liberty London summer beauty sale deals

