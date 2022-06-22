All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
An edit of the best summer beauty sale deals to snap up sharpish.
The summer beauty sales have officially started and so there’s no better time to bag a bargain. But if (like us) the thought of scrolling mindlessly through different websites searching for the best deal fills you with dread – you’re in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up 17 of the best savings at Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Feelunique, Liberty London and Space NK.
From dermatologist-approved skincare to cult CBD oil, consider this your curated beauty editor’s guide to the summer beauty sales. Let’s shop…
Best Cult Beauty summer sale deals
CBD oil is great for calming feelings of anxiety, helping you sleep better and managing pain – but it can be eye-wateringly expensive. This Kiki Health CBD oil has a brilliant discount at the moment over at Cult Beauty so if you’re in the market for a new wellness oil, this one might be just the ticket for you.
From dermatologists to make-up artists, the whole beauty industry loves CeraVe. While CeraVe products are already pleasingly affordable, they’re discounted another 20% at Cult Beauty right now – meaning there’s never been a better time to replenish your stash.
If you’ve been on the hunt for an eye cream that really works: it’s time to officially stop the search. This 3-in-1 hero helps to firm the delicate skin on the upper and lower lid, reducing the look of wrinkles and significantly boosting hydration.
Shop Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum at Cult Beauty, £56 (was £70)
Best Lookfantastic summer sale deals
Whether you’re heading to festivals or on your holidays – cordless hair tools are brilliant for on-the-go styling. Plus, the deal on this cordless hair straightener is too good to miss right now. With three adjustable heat temperatures (160°C, 180°C and 200°C), you’ll get 30-minutes of use from just one charge.
Shop BaByliss 9000 Cordless Straightener at Lookfantastic, £60 (was £200)
Urban Decay know how to create iconic eyeshadows. With shimmer, matte and satin finishes, this gorgeous palette has every shade you’d ever need for creating both subtle and stand-out summer looks.
Shop Urban Decay Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette at Lookfantastic, £23 (was £46)
If you’re a fake tanner, you need to try this air-whipped mousse. It glides onto skin like a dream, melting seamlessly to leave your skin buttery and bronzed – with an ultra natural-looking glow. Plus, it doesn’t wear off patchy or leave your skin looking crusty over time. Trust us, buy a few while they’re on offer.
Shop St. Tropez Tan x Ashley Graham Limited Edition Ultimate Glow Kit at Lookfantastic, £26.60 (was £38)
Best Feelunique summer sale deals
For a flawless-looking, ultra long-lasting, filter-like face base – this is the foundation for you. It’s waterproof, transfer proof, fade proof, sweat proof and humidity proof. In short: once it’s on, it’s not going anywhere.
Shop Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Luminous Matte Liquid Foundation at Feelunique, £15.30 (was £34)
The secret to healthy, radiant skin is the same for all of us regardless of your gender. Medik8 is a dermatologist-approved (and Stylist beauty team loved) skincare brand that follows a three-step daily regime: cleanser followed by vitamin C – and then followed up with either sunscreen in the day or vitamin A by night.
Shop Medik8 The CSA Kit Retinol Edition at Feelunique, £56 (worth £112)
Save 25% on this dreamy skin trio, designed to elevate your evening skincare routine. Featuring a Rose-infused cleanser, a weightless eye serum and a next generation night-time moisturiser, this power-packed collection includes everything you need to end the day with a little luxury.
Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Beauty Sleep Trio at Feelunique, £74.25 (worth £156)
If anyone knows how to pull off a seamless fake tan, it’s Amanda Harrington. After all, she’s been responsible for tanning the bodies of Sienna Miller, Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively. This 3-step body set contains all you need to get a A-list level tan at home (without the A list price tag).
Shop Amanda Harrington The Body Set at Feelunique, £60 (worth £103)
Best Space NK summer sale deals
If you’ve got overly sensitised or reactive skin, you’ll know the struggle when looking for skincare to calm and protect your delicate skin barrier. This super serum does just the job. It’s hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and fragrance-free and helps to provide defence for skin that is sensitive or reactive. Plus, it’s formulated without irritants such as gluten, wheat, soy, nut derivatives and essential oils.
Shop Tata Harper Bio-Barrier Serum at Space NK, £67.80 (was £113)
There’s never been a better time to grab a bargain on Nécessaire – the cult US brand that launched earlier this year into Space NK. As potent as it is pretty, this eucalyptus shower gel acts as a daily multi-vitamin cleanser, formulated with niacinamide, vitamin C, vitamin E, omegas-6 and 9 which work together to really nourish the skin.
Shop Nécessaire The Body Wash – Eucalyptus at Space NK, £20 (was £25)
We’re a sucker for a good candle and Ouai’s chic offering doesn’t disappoint. This Melrose Place scented candle was inspired by Los Angeles – with its fresh and floral scent, blending rose, jasmine and white musk. Divine.
Shop Ouai Melrose Place Candle at Space NK, £25.60 (was £32)
IT Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence
Loved by beauty editors, influencers and experts – if you’re yet to try It Cosmetics, now is your chance. This supercharged set includes a full-size Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturiser, plus travel-size versions of Confidence in a Cleanser, Confidence in an Eye Cream and Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream.
Shop IT Cosmetics Love Your Skin with Confidence at Space NK, £33.60 (was £56)
A must-have for curly girls, this styling treatment helps to expertly hydrate, repair and protect curls for stronger and healthier-looking hair. Powered by Virtue’s famous Alpha Keratin 60ku® (a reparative protein that helps repair splits and cracks) this nourishing treatment also prevents further breakage. Clever.
Shop Virtue Curl Leave-in Butter at Space NK, £25.20 (was £42)
Best Liberty London summer beauty sale deals
When Biologique Recherche first landed in Liberty, excitement was an understatement. But there’s no getting around the fact that the cult French skincare brand is crazy expensive – which makes the fact that it’s included in the Liberty London sale a welcome surprise. Crème ADN Métamorphique is a hero face cream for mature skin types.
Shop Biologique Recherche’s Crème ADN Métamorphique at Liberty, £108 (was £154)
Calm, rehydrate and nourish the skin with Joanna Vargas’ Euphoria Face Mask. It’s the perfect antidote for stressed-out, sensitive complexions thanks to its soothing and nurturing vital nutrients that help to relieve and restore. A celebrity-worthy facial, on the comfort of your couch.
Shop Joanna Vargas Euphoria Face Mask 5 Sheets at Liberty, £36 (was £60)
