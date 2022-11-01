space-nk-best-brands
From Tula to Naturium: these are the 14 best beauty buys only available at SpaceNK

SpaceNK has become the go-to store to launch exclusive beauty brands – here’s my pick of the very best.

If you’re a fellow beauty junkie, you probably won’t need me to tell you what a great offering of brands you can find at SpaceNK. But for those who like to shop around, you might not have noticed what’s been slowly going on behind the scenes at SpaceNK recently. As a beauty editor, I’m lucky enough to have first access to some of the very best beauty brands when they launch in the UK – but what I’ve noticed over the past year or so is that no beauty brand worth its salt succeeds in the UK without first launching exclusively into SpaceNK.

From Hourglass to Diptyque – the apothecary-style beauty store has long been home to some of the best brands in the country. And while Boots will always be our go-to on the high street and Lookfantastic is great for beauty tech and tools, if you’re after luxury beauty with a helpful, hands-on customer service, SpaceNK is the place to go. 

But now, SpaceNK is quickly becoming the place to be seen by emerging brands, too. Whether it’s already established US-favourites like Tatcha and Tula, celebrity brands like Rare Beauty and Rose Inc or cool indie brands like Nécessaire and Soho Skin – if you’re looking for chic, exclusive beauty: SpaceNK is the place to head. 

Below, I’ve rounded up seven of the best new beauty brands at SpaceNK – plus my favourite products to try from each…

Rare Beauty

While celebrity beauty brands have become ten-a-penny over the last couple of years, not all are worth the hype. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is different. The formulations are gorgeous, the packaging luxurious and the longevity impressive. If you’re after hardworking make-up, Rare Beauty ticks all the boxes. 

Nécessaire

First launched back in 2018 by an ex-Estée Lauder executive (Randi Christiansen) and former media mogul (Nick Axelrod), Nécessaire landed in the UK last year with the sole mission to inject body care products with the same love, care and attention currently afforded to facial skincare. Spoiler alert: they won, and each of their beautiful body products is packed with efficacious ingredients, gorgeous clean scents and potent formulations. 

Tatcha

As one of the bestselling brands in the US, we’ve waited a long time for Tatcha to arrive on British shores. Thankfully, the wait is over as Tatcha recently launched exclusively into SpaceNK. Beloved by celebrities and skincare enthusiasts alike, as well as being regularly used by make-up artists and professionals, it offers popular Japanese-inspired skincare that’s efficacious and a pleasure to use. 

Tula

We hear a lot about probiotics in skincare, but no brand truly understands the balance between our skin and our microbiome like Tula Skincare. Tula is all about feeding the skin with the best ingredients, powerful probiotics and science-based superfoods. 

Rose Inc

Founded by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rose Inc is another celebrity beauty brand I really rate. The collection of multipurpose make-up and hardworking skincare also happens to look incredibly chic in your bathroom cabinet. 

Soho Skin

Launched earlier this year, Soho Skin is the curated skincare line from Soho House. Inspired by the fast and busy lives of its members, each product is not only packed with science-backed, effective formulas but housed in an ultra-chic glass bottle that makes doing your skincare routine a spa-like experience. 

  • Soho Skin Renewal Serum

    spacenk-best-beauty

    This lightweight serum gives your skin a much-needed reset. It’s calming and soothing and helps to improve skin clarity, boost collagen production and leave your skin looking and feeling stronger.

    Shop Soho Skin Renewal Serum at SpaceNK, £76

    buy now

  • Soho Skin Detox Mask

    spacenk-best-beauty

    Want to treat yourself to a Soho House inspired facial but don’t have the membership? This is the mask for you. It purifies and exfoliates the skin with a salicylic acid based clay formula that leaves your complexion glowing and clear. 

    Shop Soho Skin Detox Mask at SpaceNK, £60

    buy now

Naturium

Created by skincare content creator Susan Yara, Naturium was recently launched exclusively into SpaceNK as a skincare brand that focuses on natural ingredients, non-irritating synthetics and clinically effective skin solutions. 

  • Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2%

    spacenk-best-beauty

    If you like a skincare acid, you’ll love this BHA blend. Unclog pores, reduce fine lines and boost glow with this all-round skin hero. Formulated with encapsulated salicylic acid, it helps to minimises the appearance of wrinkles while maximising the skin’s luminosity.

    Shop Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2% at SpaceNK, £19

    buy now

  • Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser

    spacenk-best-beauty

    A great all-rounder for every day, this moisturiser has become a go-to in my beauty bag. It’s formulated with a multi-peptide blend and encapsulated vitamin C to help minimise the appearance of fine lines and leave skin looking more youthful and radiant.

    Shop Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser at SpaceNK, £21

    buy now

Main image: courtesy of brands