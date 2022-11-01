If you’re a fellow beauty junkie, you probably won’t need me to tell you what a great offering of brands you can find at SpaceNK. But for those who like to shop around, you might not have noticed what’s been slowly going on behind the scenes at SpaceNK recently. As a beauty editor, I’m lucky enough to have first access to some of the very best beauty brands when they launch in the UK – but what I’ve noticed over the past year or so is that no beauty brand worth its salt succeeds in the UK without first launching exclusively into SpaceNK.

From Hourglass to Diptyque – the apothecary-style beauty store has long been home to some of the best brands in the country. And while Boots will always be our go-to on the high street and Lookfantastic is great for beauty tech and tools, if you’re after luxury beauty with a helpful, hands-on customer service, SpaceNK is the place to go.

But now, SpaceNK is quickly becoming the place to be seen by emerging brands, too. Whether it’s already established US-favourites like Tatcha and Tula, celebrity brands like Rare Beauty and Rose Inc or cool indie brands like Nécessaire and Soho Skin – if you’re looking for chic, exclusive beauty: SpaceNK is the place to head.