From Tula to Naturium: these are the 14 best beauty buys only available at SpaceNK
SpaceNK has become the go-to store to launch exclusive beauty brands – here’s my pick of the very best.
If you’re a fellow beauty junkie, you probably won’t need me to tell you what a great offering of brands you can find at SpaceNK. But for those who like to shop around, you might not have noticed what’s been slowly going on behind the scenes at SpaceNK recently. As a beauty editor, I’m lucky enough to have first access to some of the very best beauty brands when they launch in the UK – but what I’ve noticed over the past year or so is that no beauty brand worth its salt succeeds in the UK without first launching exclusively into SpaceNK.
From Hourglass to Diptyque – the apothecary-style beauty store has long been home to some of the best brands in the country. And while Boots will always be our go-to on the high street and Lookfantastic is great for beauty tech and tools, if you’re after luxury beauty with a helpful, hands-on customer service, SpaceNK is the place to go.
But now, SpaceNK is quickly becoming the place to be seen by emerging brands, too. Whether it’s already established US-favourites like Tatcha and Tula, celebrity brands like Rare Beauty and Rose Inc or cool indie brands like Nécessaire and Soho Skin – if you’re looking for chic, exclusive beauty: SpaceNK is the place to head.
Below, I’ve rounded up seven of the best new beauty brands at SpaceNK – plus my favourite products to try from each…
Rare Beauty
While celebrity beauty brands have become ten-a-penny over the last couple of years, not all are worth the hype. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is different. The formulations are gorgeous, the packaging luxurious and the longevity impressive. If you’re after hardworking make-up, Rare Beauty ticks all the boxes.
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
You only need the tiniest amount of this cream blusher to give your skin a really healthy-looking glow. It lasts all day and boosts the rest of your complexion like a dream.
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer
Easy to blend, buttery soft and with a shade range to cater to all, these bronzing sticks are both a dream to apply and wear.
Shop Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer at SpaceNK, £22
Nécessaire
First launched back in 2018 by an ex-Estée Lauder executive (Randi Christiansen) and former media mogul (Nick Axelrod), Nécessaire landed in the UK last year with the sole mission to inject body care products with the same love, care and attention currently afforded to facial skincare. Spoiler alert: they won, and each of their beautiful body products is packed with efficacious ingredients, gorgeous clean scents and potent formulations.
Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel – Eucalyptus
This no-frills deodorant is one of the best I’ve ever tried. It’s long-lasting, gentle and leaves you smelling fresh and clean.
Shop Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel – Eucalyptus in SpaceNK, £18
Nécessaire The Neck Serum
Packed with powerful peptides and refreshing moisture blend, this unique neck serum works to reduce wrinkles on the delicate neck and chest area. I gave a sample to my 58-year old mum and was met with a WhatsApp message the next day reading: “This stuff is bloody fantastic!” True story.
Tatcha
As one of the bestselling brands in the US, we’ve waited a long time for Tatcha to arrive on British shores. Thankfully, the wait is over as Tatcha recently launched exclusively into SpaceNK. Beloved by celebrities and skincare enthusiasts alike, as well as being regularly used by make-up artists and professionals, it offers popular Japanese-inspired skincare that’s efficacious and a pleasure to use.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
If you want to achieve that glass-skin glow you see on Instagram, this is the moisturiser for you. It plumps, smooths and hydrates while leaving behind a dewy sheen like no other.
Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair
This clever overnight serum works together with the skin’s microbiome for stronger, healthier skin. It calms irritation, redness and dry patches – a must-try for stressed-out skin.
Tula
We hear a lot about probiotics in skincare, but no brand truly understands the balance between our skin and our microbiome like Tula Skincare. Tula is all about feeding the skin with the best ingredients, powerful probiotics and science-based superfoods.
Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum
For me, a hardworking vitamin C is a must-have in everyone’s skincare routine and this brilliant serum is one of the very best. It boosts dullness while feeding your skin with essential nutrients – win-win.
Shop Tula Brightening Treatment Drops Triple Vitamin C Serum at SpaceNK, £44
Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
In the past I’ve been lazy when it comes to eye creams but this changed the game. It has an ultra-cooling and soothing texture that melts into the skin, giving it a refreshing boost with every application. From first application, I was obsessed.
Shop Tula Rose Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm at SpaceNK, £28
Rose Inc
Founded by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rose Inc is another celebrity beauty brand I really rate. The collection of multipurpose make-up and hardworking skincare also happens to look incredibly chic in your bathroom cabinet.
Rose Inc Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara
Brand new and exclusive to SpaceNK, this serum-infused mascara has a peptide-packed formula that helps to protect lashes from damage while lengthening, curling and volumising in one. In short: it ticks all the boxes.
Shop Rose Inc Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara at SpaceNK, £22
Rose Inc Satin & Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow
Perfect for the upcoming winter months, this eyeshadow duo gives lids a gorgeous sheer wash of creamy colour that’s buildable to a bold, glitter shadow.
Shop Rose Inc Satin & Shimmer Duet Eyeshadow at SpaceNK, £23
Soho Skin
Launched earlier this year, Soho Skin is the curated skincare line from Soho House. Inspired by the fast and busy lives of its members, each product is not only packed with science-backed, effective formulas but housed in an ultra-chic glass bottle that makes doing your skincare routine a spa-like experience.
Soho Skin Renewal Serum
This lightweight serum gives your skin a much-needed reset. It’s calming and soothing and helps to improve skin clarity, boost collagen production and leave your skin looking and feeling stronger.
Soho Skin Detox Mask
Want to treat yourself to a Soho House inspired facial but don’t have the membership? This is the mask for you. It purifies and exfoliates the skin with a salicylic acid based clay formula that leaves your complexion glowing and clear.
Naturium
Created by skincare content creator Susan Yara, Naturium was recently launched exclusively into SpaceNK as a skincare brand that focuses on natural ingredients, non-irritating synthetics and clinically effective skin solutions.
Naturium BHA Liquid Exfoliant 2%
If you like a skincare acid, you’ll love this BHA blend. Unclog pores, reduce fine lines and boost glow with this all-round skin hero. Formulated with encapsulated salicylic acid, it helps to minimises the appearance of wrinkles while maximising the skin’s luminosity.
Naturium Multi-Peptide Moisturiser
A great all-rounder for every day, this moisturiser has become a go-to in my beauty bag. It’s formulated with a multi-peptide blend and encapsulated vitamin C to help minimise the appearance of fine lines and leave skin looking more youthful and radiant.
Main image: courtesy of brands