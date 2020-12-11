Best beauty stocking fillers 2020: 21 gift ideas anybody would love on Christmas Day

Stockings only add to the fun of Christmas day. Here, we’ve rounded up a selection of beauty gifts that anybody would be happy to find sitting in theirs this year.

Festive season is officially among us and with it, comes the fun task of shopping for your loved ones.

Thankfully, there’s a wide range of great gift ideas available on the high street, many of which fit perfectly into a traditional Christmas stocking.

To save you from the overwhelming stress that comes with scanning through endless websites and shop shelves, we’ve rounded up the best beauty stocking fillers on offer this year. Plus, some of these may even work a treat for Secret Santa, too. Happy shopping…

  • Caudalie Beauty Elixir Holiday Bubble Set

    Caudalie-Beauty-Elixir-Holiday-Bubble-Set

    Inspired by Queen Isabelle of Hungary’s “elixir of youth”, this iconic face mist contains essential oils of lemon balm, peppermint, rosemary, grape and rose. One spirtz and your skin not only reaps the benefits, but it leaves you feeling calmer, too.

    Shop Caudalie Beauty Elixir Holiday Bubble Set at lookfantastic, £12

  • Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Palette

    Anastasia-Beverly-Hills-Mini-Soft-Glam-Palette

    This eight-pan eyeshadow palette is packed with rich tones that allow you to create a wide range of day and night looks. From chocolate brown to sparkly champagne, they look beautiful on all skin tones and its handy travel-size dimensions means it fits snugly into a traditional stocking.

    Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Palette at lookfantastic, £27

  • Kloris CBD Bath Block & Melt

    Kloris-CBD-Bath-Block-Melt

    Skincare ingredient CBD and pouring yourself a warm bath are two things often heralded for their calming abilities – so what better than to combine them? Drop one of these bath blocks into your tub and it’ll release clays and CBD oil that your skin absorbs. What’s more, it’s scented with ylang-ylang and patchouli to help you relax even more (if that’s possible).

    Shop Kloris CBD Bath Block & Melt at Kloris CBD, £15

  • Boucleme Intensive Moisture Treatment Limited Edition Prism

    Boucleme-Intensive-Moisture-Treatment-Limited-Edition-Prism

    Boucleme has put its award-winning hair treatment into a handy 100ml tub, complete with bauble packaging. Inside, you’ll find a nourishing formula that protects hair against environmental aggressors and helps to prevent breakage.

    Shop Boucleme Intensive Moisture Treatment Limited Edition Prism at Boucleme, £12

  • Pai Skincare The Annie Iconic Explorer Gift

    What makes a hero skincare product an even a better gift? When it’s dedicated to a real life hero, that’s what. 

    This holiday season, Pai Skincare are taking cues from iconic female explorers to inspire us to embrace our own journeys. And they’re quite literally wrapping their cult Rosehip Bioregenerate facial oil in Annie Londonderry’s story. 

    The cute packaging (which is recyclable and also doubles up as a tree decoration), tells how in 1849 – at the age of 23 – Annie Londonderry left her home in Boston to cycle around the world solo, becoming an icon for women’s independence and athleticism.

    It also houses a product that will become your skin’s hero - rosehip oil in its purest form. It boasts glow-inducing power and omegas 3, 6  and 9 to repair damaged skin, while antioxidant carotenoids protect from further damage. It’s gentle on skin with no irritants like alcohol, parabens or artificial fragrances, and best of all, you’ll receive it as a free gift if you spend £59 or more at Pai. Bonus.

