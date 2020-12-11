Festive season is officially among us and with it, comes the fun task of shopping for your loved ones.

Thankfully, there’s a wide range of great gift ideas available on the high street, many of which fit perfectly into a traditional Christmas stocking.

To save you from the overwhelming stress that comes with scanning through endless websites and shop shelves, we’ve rounded up the best beauty stocking fillers on offer this year. Plus, some of these may even work a treat for Secret Santa, too. Happy shopping…