Stockings only add to the fun of Christmas day. Here, we’ve rounded up a selection of beauty gifts that anybody would be happy to find sitting in theirs this year.
Festive season is officially among us and with it, comes the fun task of shopping for your loved ones.
Thankfully, there’s a wide range of great gift ideas available on the high street, many of which fit perfectly into a traditional Christmas stocking.
To save you from the overwhelming stress that comes with scanning through endless websites and shop shelves, we’ve rounded up the best beauty stocking fillers on offer this year. Plus, some of these may even work a treat for Secret Santa, too. Happy shopping…
You may also like
Best Christmas skincare gift sets 2020 for every budget
Bobbi Brown Luxe Prismatic Lipstick
This just might be one of the most beautiful lipsticks we have ever seen. Swipe it on for a gorgeous red/pink shade that has speckles of pearlescent, sparkly blue throughout it.
Kitsch Drawstring Chiffon Scrunchie
Now that 90s hair trends are making a huge comeback, we love oversized scrunchies more than ever. These gorgeous ones by Kitsch are created with chiffon and have a drawstring. From a ponytail to a top knot, it makes any hairstyle look gorgeous.
Shop Kitsch Drawstring Chiffon Scrunchie at Cult Beauty, £10.75 each
Eylure Lash & Line Black
Applying false eyelashes can be a struggle: once you’ve managed to glue one side down, the other pops back up again and it’s just so fiddly. That’s where Eylure’s clever Lash & Line comes in. It has a lash adhesive pen which also acts as eyeliner. Use the pen to apply your eyeliner like normal and the lashes stick straight on. Genius.
Shop Eylure Lash & Line Black at ASOS, £9.95
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau De Toilette
Inspired by mornings in Florence, Italy, this cult perfume bottles the memory of soft skin, bed linen and the sun streaming into your room. Dreamy.
Shop Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau De Toilette at Cult Beauty, £48 for 30ml
Charlotte Mensah Medium Paddle Brush
This clever hair brush is suitable for all hair types, has an air-cushioned head to protect your scalp and its bristles gently de-tangle without breaking your hair.
Shop Charlotte Mensah Medium Paddle Brush at Charlotte Mensah, £22
Caudalie Beauty Elixir Holiday Bubble Set
Inspired by Queen Isabelle of Hungary’s “elixir of youth”, this iconic face mist contains essential oils of lemon balm, peppermint, rosemary, grape and rose. One spirtz and your skin not only reaps the benefits, but it leaves you feeling calmer, too.
Shop Caudalie Beauty Elixir Holiday Bubble Set at lookfantastic, £12
Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Palette
This eight-pan eyeshadow palette is packed with rich tones that allow you to create a wide range of day and night looks. From chocolate brown to sparkly champagne, they look beautiful on all skin tones and its handy travel-size dimensions means it fits snugly into a traditional stocking.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Palette at lookfantastic, £27
Kloris CBD Bath Block & Melt
Skincare ingredient CBD and pouring yourself a warm bath are two things often heralded for their calming abilities – so what better than to combine them? Drop one of these bath blocks into your tub and it’ll release clays and CBD oil that your skin absorbs. What’s more, it’s scented with ylang-ylang and patchouli to help you relax even more (if that’s possible).
Boucleme Intensive Moisture Treatment Limited Edition Prism
Boucleme has put its award-winning hair treatment into a handy 100ml tub, complete with bauble packaging. Inside, you’ll find a nourishing formula that protects hair against environmental aggressors and helps to prevent breakage.
Shop Boucleme Intensive Moisture Treatment Limited Edition Prism at Boucleme, £12
Pai Skincare The Annie Iconic Explorer Gift
What makes a hero skincare product an even a better gift? When it’s dedicated to a real life hero, that’s what.
This holiday season, Pai Skincare are taking cues from iconic female explorers to inspire us to embrace our own journeys. And they’re quite literally wrapping their cult Rosehip Bioregenerate facial oil in Annie Londonderry’s story.
The cute packaging (which is recyclable and also doubles up as a tree decoration), tells how in 1849 – at the age of 23 – Annie Londonderry left her home in Boston to cycle around the world solo, becoming an icon for women’s independence and athleticism.
It also houses a product that will become your skin’s hero - rosehip oil in its purest form. It boasts glow-inducing power and omegas 3, 6 and 9 to repair damaged skin, while antioxidant carotenoids protect from further damage. It’s gentle on skin with no irritants like alcohol, parabens or artificial fragrances, and best of all, you’ll receive it as a free gift if you spend £59 or more at Pai. Bonus.
Neom Christmas Wish 1 Wick Candle
Lighting a candle in the evening is one of our favourite ways to feel cosy – especially when it’s a Christmas candle. This Neom option is blended with essential oils, including mandarin, cinnamon and tonka bean to fill your home with a delicious and festive scent.
Shop Neom Christmas Wish 1 Wick Candle at lookfantastic, £32
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
Whether you’re going out or staying in, these Hourglass glitter eyeshadows deserve some air time. The formula contains light-reflecting pearls that catch the light every time you blink. Plus, it comes in nine gorgeous shades.
Shop Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow at Space NK, £28 each
Great Skin: Secrets the Beauty Industry Doesn't Tell You
With more than 20 years as a beauty journalist under her belt, Ingeborg van Lotringen knows all there is to know about the industry. Now, she has taken that knowledge and put it into this informative book. From unpacking the ingredients your skin really needs to helping you develop an effective routine, this book breaks it all down.
Shop Great Skin: Secrets the Beauty Industry Doesn’t Tell You at Amazon, £9.19
Saie Glowy Super Gel
You may have spotted cool-girl beauty brand Saie all over your Instagram and the brand is finally available on Instagram. We recommend its popular Glowy Super Gel. It contains papaya and vitamin C, as well as a hint of glowy pigment to leave your skin looking radiant.
Shop Saie Glowy Super Gel at Cult Beauty, £22
Molton Brown Home & Linen Mist
This Molton Brown mist will fill your home with gorgeous notes of jasmine, ylang-ylang, rose absolute, vanilla, cedarwood and musk. Spritz it on your bedding and sofa and enjoy the relaxing aroma.
Silke London The Silke Hair Ties
Some hair ties can be too harsh on our delicate hair but not these. Made with 100% pure silk, these hair ties reduce the risk of breakage and come in a selection of rich, bright colours.
Maybelline Makeup Eyes on the Prize Gift Set
Now that we’re wearing face masks wherever we go, you might want to amp up your eye make-up. This Maybelline kit contains two of its bestselling eye products: a Color Tattoo Eyeshadow and Lash Sensational Mascara.
Shop Maybelline Makeup Eyes on the Prize Gift Set at lookfantastic, £9.80
Typology 10-Ingredient Hand Balm
Whether it’s the cold weather or frequent hand sanitising, it’s normal if your hands are feeling drier than usual. This nourishing, fragrance-free hand balm contains hyaluronic acid, organic coconut oil and vitamin E to hydrate, soothe and nourish your skin.
Shop Typology 10-Ingredient Hand Balm at Typology, £13.80
Wishful Yo Glow Candy Cane Enzyme Scrub
Skincare brand Wishful’s Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is praised for its gentle exfoliating benefits and for Christmas, it’s given the popular formula a candy cane scent.
Shop Wishful Yo Glow Candy Cane Enzyme Scrub, £14.40
Larry King Flyaway With Me Kit
Suitable for all hair types, this styling cream comes with a bamboo brush to let you smooth down flyaways and give your hair a sleek, glossy finish.
Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Lip Duo
This vegan and cruelty-free lip duo has a twist-up lip liner on one side and lipstick on the other. Available in seven shades covering nudes, pinks and reds, there’s one for every skin tone.
Shop Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Lip Duo at Sculpted by Aimee Connolly, £18
Earl of East Incense Cones
Created to help ease signs of stress, these sage incense cones fill the air and release a calming scent. Let the cone burn for 15 minutes, blow it out and you’ll feel uplifted.
Shop Earl of East Incense Cones at Earl of East, £16 for 16 cones
Main image: courtesy of brands